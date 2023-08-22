US natgas prices ease as tropical storm provides relief from heat in Texas

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Tuesday as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remains low due to maintenance outages and as a tropical storm reduces power demand in Texas.

That price decline came despite forecasts for gas demand to rise more than previously expected next week with the weather across much of the country expected to remain hotter than normal through at least early September.

In the central U.S., power demand surged to an all-time high in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) on Monday as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave that is moving into the Midwest and is expected to cause power use to break records in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory on Wednesday and Thursday.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which set two weekend demand records on Saturday and Sunday and gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Cooling rains from Tropical Storm Harold, however, will offer some relief to the heat in Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center projected Harold would hit the South Texas coast on Tuesday.

Power demand in Texas was on track to drop to 80,482 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday from 84,580 MW on Monday, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the electric grid for much of the state.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.620 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT).

One factor that has weighed on gas futures in recent months - they are down about 43% so far this year - has been persistently lower spot prices. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana traded around $2.60 per mmBtu for Tuesday. Spot gas has only traded over futures twice since the end of April.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had eased to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Sept. 6.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 102.7 bcfd this week to 103.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants has fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Aug 18 Forecast Week ended Aug 11 Actual Year ago Aug 18 Five-year average Aug 18 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 33 35 54 49 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,098 3,065 2,570 2,815 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.1% 10.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.58 2.63 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.77 12.77 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.30 13.95 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 3 1 7 9 U.S. GFS CDDs 216 214 200 180 167 U.S. GFS TDDs 219 217 201 187 176 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 101.4 101.6 98.2 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.0 7.2 7.3 8.6 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.4 108.5 108.9 106.8 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.3 1.4 1.4 2.4 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.8 6.5 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.5 12.0 12.5 11.1 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.0 45.7 45.7 41.8 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 82.6 82.5 82.6 78.6 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 103.4 102.7 103.1 97.6 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Wind 9 7 7 7 7 Solar 3 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 6 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 45 45 45 45 Coal 19 19 19 20 20 Nuclear 18 17 17 17 16 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.60 2.44 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.28 1.24 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.96 4.74 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.26 1.21 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.40 2.19 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.34 1.30 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.95 3.46 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.25 2.17 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.94 1.81 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.75 22.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 36.00 23.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 72.00 207.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 41.00 73.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 51.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.00 48.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)

