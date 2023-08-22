US natgas prices ease as tropical storm provides relief from heat in Texas

Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Tuesday as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remains low due to maintenance outages and as a tropical storm reduces power demand in Texas.
That price decline came despite forecasts for gas demand to rise more than previously expected next week with the weather across much of the country expected to remain hotter than normal through at least early September.
In the central U.S., power demand surged to an all-time high in the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) on Monday as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave that is moving into the Midwest and is expected to cause power use to break records in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory on Wednesday and Thursday.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which set two weekend demand records on Saturday and Sunday and gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
Cooling rains from Tropical Storm Harold, however, will offer some relief to the heat in Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center projected Harold would hit the South Texas coast on Tuesday.
Power demand in Texas was on track to drop to 80,482 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday from 84,580 MW on Monday, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the electric grid for much of the state.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.620 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT).
One factor that has weighed on gas futures in recent months - they are down about 43% so far this year - has been persistently lower spot prices. Next-day gas at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana traded around $2.60 per mmBtu for Tuesday. Spot gas has only traded over futures twice since the end of April.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states had eased to 101.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Sept. 6.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 102.7 bcfd this week to 103.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants has fallen from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.3 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Aug 18 Forecast
Week ended Aug 11 Actual
Year ago Aug 18
Five-year average
Aug 18
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
33
35
54
49
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,098
3,065
2,570
2,815
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.1%
10.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.58
2.63
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.77
12.77
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.30
13.95
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
1
7
9
U.S. GFS CDDs
216
214
200
180
167
U.S. GFS TDDs
219
217
201
187
176
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.4
101.6
98.2
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.0
7.2
7.3
8.6
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.4
108.5
108.9
106.8
100.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.3
1.4
1.4
2.4
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.8
6.5
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
12.0
12.5
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
45.7
45.7
41.8
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.6
82.5
82.6
78.6
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.4
102.7
103.1
97.6
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Wind
9
7
7
7
7
Solar
3
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
45
45
45
45
Coal
19
19
19
20
20
Nuclear
18
17
17
17
16
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.60
2.44
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.28
1.24
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.96
4.74
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.26
1.21
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.40
2.19
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.34
1.30
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.95
3.46
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.25
2.17
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.94
1.81
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.75
22.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
36.00
23.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
72.00
207.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
41.00
73.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.50
51.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
44.00
48.25
