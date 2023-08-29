US natgas prices ease ahead of demand destroying Florida hurricane

Adds latest prices
Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Tuesday with a major, demand-destroying hurricane expected to hit Florida on Wednesday and forecasts for less hot weather and lower gas use next week than previously expected.
Hurricane Idalia is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (201 kilometers per hour) before hitting the northwest coast of Florida early Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Traders said Idalia would likely knock out power to over a million homes and businesses, which would cut demand for both power and gas later this week. Florida consumed about 4.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas in 2022, with most of that fuel, about 3.8 bcfd, burned to produce power.
On their last day as the front-month, U.S. gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.3 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $2.556 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Despite worries about a possible strike at U.S. energy major Chevron'sCVX.N liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants in Australia, gas prices in Europe fell about 9% to around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 on Tuesday, after soaring 20% over the prior two days.
Australia, along with Qatar and the U.S., are the world's biggest LNG producers. If Australia's LNG supplies decline, analysts expect global gas prices will rise.
Despite the end of the heat wave across much of the country, Texas remained hot and homes and businesses kept their air conditioners cranked up to escape the heat.
The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged consumers to conserve energy on Tuesday after projecting electric demand would exceed supplies by around 800 megawatts around 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
ERCOT said "current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation."
ERCOT's latest call for conservation followed four calls in a row between Aug. 24-27 because supplies were expected to be tight after the sun went down and solar power stopped working.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states fell to 101.1 bcfd so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.5 bcfd to a preliminary two-month low of 99.1 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to reductions in Colorado, North Dakota and West Virginia. That would be the biggest daily decline in production since early August but energy traders noted that preliminary data is often revised.
Even though the heat wave broke, meteorologists still forecast the weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 13.
But with a seasonal cooling of the weather, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 104.1 bcfd this week to 102.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Week ended Aug 25 Forecast
Week ended Aug 18 Actual
Year ago Aug 25
Five-year average
Aug 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
32
32
61
51
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,115
3,083
2,631
2,866
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.7%
9.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.56
2.58
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.53
12.21
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
13.46
13.46
53.22
34.11
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
5
3
3
7
15
U.S. GFS CDDs
208
213
189
165
150
U.S. GFS TDDs
213
216
192
172
165
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.0
101.3
98.8
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.2
7.2
7.4
8.4
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.5
108.2
108.8
107.2
100.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.4
1.5
1.5
2.1
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.9
6.8
6.7
5.1
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
11.8
12.4
12.9
10.4
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.9
46.5
44.9
42.9
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
83.7
83.4
81.7
79.6
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.9
104.1
102.8
97.2
92.2
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Sep 1
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Wind
5
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
45
45
45
45
Coal
20
20
19
19
20
Nuclear
17
17
17
17
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.60
2.46
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.30
0.96
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.27
4.33
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.23
0.76
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.39
2.21
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.41
1.04
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
10.15
4.40
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.39
2.09
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.91
1.78
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.25
29.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.50
34.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
105.00
1055.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
52.00
117.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
65.75
45.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
78.25
46.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.