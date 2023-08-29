US natgas prices ease ahead of demand destroying Florida hurricane

Adds latest prices

Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Tuesday with a major, demand-destroying hurricane expected to hit Florida on Wednesday and forecasts for less hot weather and lower gas use next week than previously expected.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour (201 kilometers per hour) before hitting the northwest coast of Florida early Wednesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Traders said Idalia would likely knock out power to over a million homes and businesses, which would cut demand for both power and gas later this week. Florida consumed about 4.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas in 2022, with most of that fuel, about 3.8 bcfd, burned to produce power.

On their last day as the front-month, U.S. gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.3 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $2.556 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Despite worries about a possible strike at U.S. energy major Chevron'sCVX.N liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants in Australia, gas prices in Europe fell about 9% to around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 on Tuesday, after soaring 20% over the prior two days.

Australia, along with Qatar and the U.S., are the world's biggest LNG producers. If Australia's LNG supplies decline, analysts expect global gas prices will rise.

Despite the end of the heat wave across much of the country, Texas remained hot and homes and businesses kept their air conditioners cranked up to escape the heat.

The state's power grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged consumers to conserve energy on Tuesday after projecting electric demand would exceed supplies by around 800 megawatts around 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

ERCOT said "current forecasts are showing a potential to enter emergency operations this evening because of a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation."

ERCOT's latest call for conservation followed four calls in a row between Aug. 24-27 because supplies were expected to be tight after the sun went down and solar power stopped working.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states fell to 101.1 bcfd so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 2.5 bcfd to a preliminary two-month low of 99.1 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to reductions in Colorado, North Dakota and West Virginia. That would be the biggest daily decline in production since early August but energy traders noted that preliminary data is often revised.

Even though the heat wave broke, meteorologists still forecast the weather in the lower 48 U.S. states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 13.

But with a seasonal cooling of the weather, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 104.1 bcfd this week to 102.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Aug 25 Forecast Week ended Aug 18 Actual Year ago Aug 25 Five-year average Aug 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 32 32 61 51

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,115 3,083 2,631 2,866

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.7% 9.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.56 2.58 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.53 12.21 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 13.46 13.46 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 5 3 3 7 15 U.S. GFS CDDs 208 213 189 165 150 U.S. GFS TDDs 213 216 192 172 165 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 101.0 101.3 98.8 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.2 7.2 7.4 8.4 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.5 108.2 108.8 107.2 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.4 1.5 1.5 2.1 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.9 6.8 6.7 5.1 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 11.8 12.4 12.9 10.4 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 46.9 46.5 44.9 42.9 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 83.7 83.4 81.7 79.6 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 103.9 104.1 102.8 97.2 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Week ended Aug 18 Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Wind 5 7 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 46 45 45 45 45 Coal 20 20 19 19 20 Nuclear 17 17 17 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.60 2.46

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.30 0.96

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.27 4.33

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.23 0.76

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.39 2.21

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.41 1.04

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 10.15 4.40

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.39 2.09

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.91 1.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 29.25 29.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.50 34.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 105.00 1055.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 52.00 117.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 65.75 45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 78.25 46.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.