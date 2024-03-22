US natgas prices ease 1% to one-week low on mild forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a one-week closing low on Friday on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, ample gas in storage and expectations gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would remain low through May due to outages at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.
Freeport LNG anticipated two of the three liquefaction trains at its export plant will remain out of service for testing and repairs through May.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.4 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $1.659 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since March 15.
Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.
Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Those low prices were expected to boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.
Output was already down by around 4% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.
EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.
U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of gas rigs operating to the lowest since January 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would turn from mostly colder than normal from now through March 28 before turning seasonally normal from March 29-April 6.
LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 113.4 bcfd this week to 114.1 bcfd next week with the weather turning cooler before falling to 108.0 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally mild. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport return to full service. Freeport has said Trains 1 and 2 will likely remain down until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each liquefaction train at Freeport can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Mar 22 Forecast
Week ended Mar 15 Actual
Year ago Mar 15
Five-year average
Mar 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-33
+7
-55
-27
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,299
2,332
1,866
1,627
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
41.3%
41.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.69
1.68
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.59
8.44
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.29
9.57
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
235
253
280
246
227
U.S. GFS CDDs
11
10
19
21
19
U.S. GFS TDDs
246
263
299
267
246
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.4
100.1
99.9
101.9
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.5
7.8
8.6
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.0
107.6
107.7
110.5
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.7
3.6
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
6.0
6.3
5.2
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
13.0
13.4
13.0
9.2
U.S. Commercial
10.4
11.5
11.6
13.1
12.3
U.S. Residential
15.2
16.9
17.5
20.6
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
29.1
30.5
30.0
29.0
23.8
U.S. Industrial
23.6
24.4
24.3
23.6
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
4.9
4.9
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
85.8
90.7
90.9
93.7
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
109.1
113.4
114.1
114.7
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
83
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
85
83
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
84
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 22
Week ended Mar 15
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Week ended Feb 23
Wind
14
15
15
14
13
Solar
5
5
4
4
4
Hydro
8
8
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
38
39
38
40
Coal
12
12
13
16
15
Nuclear
21
21
21
21
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.55
1.58
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.46
1.65
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.27
2.30
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.40
1.50
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.47
1.55
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.80
2.47
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.39
1.50
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.90
0.24
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.24
1.32
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.50
32.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
32.00
35.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.00
40.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
23.00
24.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
14.50
1.00
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
13.00
3.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
