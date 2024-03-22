US natgas prices ease 1% to one-week low on mild forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a one-week closing low on Friday on forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, ample gas in storage and expectations gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would remain low through May due to outages at Freeport LNG's plant in Texas.

Freeport LNG anticipated two of the three liquefaction trains at its export plant will remain out of service for testing and repairs through May.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.4 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $1.659 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since March 15.

Prices fell as low as $1.511 per mmBtu on Feb. 27, their lowest since June 2020, as near-record output, mostly mild weather and low heating demand this winter allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 41% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Those low prices were expected to boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024, but cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 4% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delay well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

EQT is currently the biggest U.S. gas producer and Chesapeake will soon become the biggest producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N.

U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of gas rigs operating to the lowest since January 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would turn from mostly colder than normal from now through March 28 before turning seasonally normal from March 29-April 6.

LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 113.4 bcfd this week to 114.1 bcfd next week with the weather turning cooler before falling to 108.0 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns seasonally mild. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport return to full service. Freeport has said Trains 1 and 2 will likely remain down until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each liquefaction train at Freeport can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 22 Forecast Week ended Mar 15 Actual Year ago Mar 15 Five-year average Mar 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -33 +7 -55 -27 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,299 2,332 1,866 1,627 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 41.3% 41.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.69 1.68 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.59 8.44 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.29 9.57 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 235 253 280 246 227 U.S. GFS CDDs 11 10 19 21 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 246 263 299 267 246 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.4 100.1 99.9 101.9 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.5 7.8 8.6 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.0 107.6 107.7 110.5 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.7 3.6 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 6.0 6.3 5.2 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 13.0 13.4 13.0 9.2 U.S. Commercial 10.4 11.5 11.6 13.1 12.3 U.S. Residential 15.2 16.9 17.5 20.6 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 30.5 30.0 29.0 23.8 U.S. Industrial 23.6 24.4 24.3 23.6 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.8 90.7 90.9 93.7 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 109.1 113.4 114.1 114.7 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 84 83 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 85 83 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 85 84 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 22 Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Week ended Feb 23 Wind 14 15 15 14 13 Solar 5 5 4 4 4 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 38 39 38 40 Coal 12 12 13 16 15 Nuclear 21 21 21 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.55 1.58 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.46 1.65 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.27 2.30 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.40 1.50 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.47 1.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.80 2.47 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.39 1.50 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.90 0.24 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.24 1.32 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.50 32.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.00 35.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.00 40.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 23.00 24.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 14.50 1.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 13.00 3.50

