US natgas prices ease 1% to one-week low as warmer forecasts cut demand

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise once the weather turns warmer than normal in late January.

Also weighing on prices, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants fell on Tuesday to a one-year low as some energy firms likely sold their gas into the domestic market after extreme cold this week boosted U.S. power gas prices to multi-year highs in several regions.

The extreme cold also cut gas supplies by freezing wells and increased daily gas demand to a record high on Tuesday.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.0 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.870 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Jan. 4.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 103.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output fell by 17.0 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.6 bcfd on Tuesday. That drop was still smaller than losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 17-21 to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-Feb. 1.

With warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 154.2 bcfd this week to 140.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

On a daily basis, LSEG said total gas demand, including exports, soared to 167.8 bcfd on Tuesday. That was lower than LSEG forecast on Tuesday but still topped the all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in January from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas dropped to a one-year low of 9.6 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to reductions at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, Freeport LNG's plant in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.

With next-day prices at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana soaring to a 22-month high of $13 per mmBtu earlier this week, some analysts said energy firms likely sold gas supplies into the U.S. spot market rather than liquefy it for sale overseas.

They said that was especially likely with global gas trading at a five-month low of around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a seven-month low of $10 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Jan 12 Forecast Week ended Jan 5 Actual Year ago Jan 12 Five-year average Jan 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -164 -140 -68 -126 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,172 3,336 2,832 2,862 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.8% 11.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.78 2.90 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.05 9.38 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 10.03 11.20 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 410 433 391 438 444 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 3 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 413 436 394 441 447 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 106.9 96.5 96.6 101.8 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.2 9.2 8.3 9.2 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 116.1 105.8 104.9 111.0 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.9 1.7 1.8 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 5.5 5.6 5.3 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.8 12.8 13.5 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 16.4 22.4 18.8 14.7 16.6 U.S. Residential 27.8 39.4 32.2 24.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 34.7 36.0 34.3 29.4 29.5 U.S. Industrial 25.6 27.9 26.3 24.5 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 4.8 4.8 5.0 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.6 3.2 3.6 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 113.0 134.2 119.7 101.4 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 136.7 154.2 140.7 121.7 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 81 81 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 80 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 80 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Wind 13 8 11 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 38 42 40 41 Coal 19 19 16 18 Nuclear 19 20 22 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.25 13.20 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 19.46 13.25 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.33 16.18 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.49 10.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.03 23.35 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 18.41 16.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.79 13.30 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.14 17.23 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.64 9.72 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 163.00 60.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 132.25 54.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.75 19.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 300.00 1075.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.75 123.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 58.00 125.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie Adler)

