US natgas prices ease 1% to one-week low as warmer forecasts cut demand

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a one-week low on Wednesday on forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise once the weather turns warmer than normal in late January.
Also weighing on prices, the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants fell on Tuesday to a one-year low as some energy firms likely sold their gas into the domestic market after extreme cold this week boosted U.S. power gas prices to multi-year highs in several regions.
The extreme cold also cut gas supplies by freezing wells and increased daily gas demand to a record high on Tuesday.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.0 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.870 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Jan. 4.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 103.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, U.S. gas output fell by 17.0 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.6 bcfd on Tuesday. That drop was still smaller than losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 17-21 to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-Feb. 1.
With warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 154.2 bcfd this week to 140.7 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
On a daily basis, LSEG said total gas demand, including exports, soared to 167.8 bcfd on Tuesday. That was lower than LSEG forecast on Tuesday but still topped the all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 14.1 bcfd so far in January from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas dropped to a one-year low of 9.6 bcfd on Tuesday due mostly to reductions at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, Freeport LNG's plant in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.
With next-day prices at the Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana soaring to a 22-month high of $13 per mmBtu earlier this week, some analysts said energy firms likely sold gas supplies into the U.S. spot market rather than liquefy it for sale overseas.
They said that was especially likely with global gas trading at a five-month low of around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and a seven-month low of $10 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Jan 12 Forecast
Week ended Jan 5 Actual
Year ago Jan 12
Five-year average
Jan 12
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-164
-140
-68
-126
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,172
3,336
2,832
2,862
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.8%
11.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.78
2.90
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.05
9.38
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.03
11.20
24.34
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
410
433
391
438
444
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
3
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
413
436
394
441
447
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
106.9
96.5
96.6
101.8
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.2
9.2
8.3
9.2
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
116.1
105.8
104.9
111.0
103.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.9
1.7
1.8
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
5.5
5.6
5.3
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.8
12.8
13.5
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
16.4
22.4
18.8
14.7
16.6
U.S. Residential
27.8
39.4
32.2
24.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
34.7
36.0
34.3
29.4
29.5
U.S. Industrial
25.6
27.9
26.3
24.5
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
4.8
4.8
5.0
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.6
3.2
3.6
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
113.0
134.2
119.7
101.4
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
136.7
154.2
140.7
121.7
125.6
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
81
81
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
80
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
80
81
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Wind
13
8
11
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
42
40
41
Coal
19
19
16
18
Nuclear
19
20
22
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.25
13.20
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
19.46
13.25
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.33
16.18
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.49
10.40
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
4.03
23.35
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
18.41
16.25
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.79
13.30
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
4.14
17.23
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.64
9.72
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
163.00
60.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
132.25
54.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
43.75
19.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
300.00
1075.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
53.75
123.00
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
58.00
125.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie Adler)
