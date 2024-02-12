US natgas prices ease 1% to fresh 3-year low on weak demand

By Scott DiSavino
Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Monday to a fresh three-year low on near-record output, ample amounts of fuel in storage, less heating demand next week than previously expected, and a decline in global gas prices.
Traders also said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would remain low while a unit remained shut at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas.
The combination of near-record production and mostly warmer-than-usual weather and low heating demand so far this winter, other than mid-January's Arctic freeze, has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage.
Analysts forecast inventories were currently about 15% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Energy traders said low prices usually encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal and prompt producers to cut back on gas drilling.
But with the retirement of dozens of coal plants in recent years, there's not much coal left to replace. At the same time, renewable sources of power like wind and solar continue to take market share from fossil fuels.
As for production, even if energy firms reduce gas drilling, gas output will likely continue to rise because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to seek more oil in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and Bakken in North Dakota.
That's because a lot of associated gas also comes out of the ground with oil in those shale basins.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.1 cents, or 1.1%, to $1.826 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:54 a.m. EST (1354 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 2020.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, before returning to normal- to warmer-than-normal levels from Feb. 19-27.
With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 124.1 bcfd this week to 129.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in mid- to late-February.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading at an eight-month low of around $8 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe RNLTTFMc1 and around $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Feb 9 Forecast
Week ended Feb 2 Actual
Year ago Feb 9
Five-year average
Feb 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-75
-75
-117
-149
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,509
2,584
2,280
2,187
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.7%
10.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.81
1.85
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.22
8.48
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.44
9.45
16.87
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
362
358
337
389
386
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
2
14
7
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
369
361
351
396
404
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.8
106.1
106.3
102.0
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.2
8.7
9.4
8.7
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
115.0
114.8
115.8
110.7
101.7
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.1
6.2
5.1
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.3
13.9
13.8
13.2
8.4
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.7
15.4
14.0
16.3
U.S. Residential
22.3
21.9
25.1
22.9
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
32.3
31.9
29.5
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.4
24.5
25.1
24.4
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.3
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.7
2.8
2.6
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.4
100.5
105.7
98.7
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
122.5
124.1
129.3
120.1
123.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
78
77
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
80
80
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Wind
11
14
9
7
10
Solar
3
3
3
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
6
Other
1
1
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
38
40
43
39
Coal
15
16
18
22
23
Nuclear
23
21
20
19
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.74
1.74
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.38
1.41
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.29
3.50
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.30
1.53
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.66
1.60
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.85
1.81
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.88
2.91
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.26
1.23
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.26
1.31
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.00
30.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
20.00
21.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
15.25
20.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
47.00
56.67
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
24.75
35.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
36.00
34.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.