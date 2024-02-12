US natgas prices ease 1% to fresh 3-year low on weak demand

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Monday to a fresh three-year low on near-record output, ample amounts of fuel in storage, less heating demand next week than previously expected, and a decline in global gas prices.

Traders also said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would remain low while a unit remained shut at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas.

The combination of near-record production and mostly warmer-than-usual weather and low heating demand so far this winter, other than mid-January's Arctic freeze, has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage.

Analysts forecast inventories were currently about 15% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Energy traders said low prices usually encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal and prompt producers to cut back on gas drilling.

But with the retirement of dozens of coal plants in recent years, there's not much coal left to replace. At the same time, renewable sources of power like wind and solar continue to take market share from fossil fuels.

As for production, even if energy firms reduce gas drilling, gas output will likely continue to rise because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to seek more oil in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and Bakken in North Dakota.

That's because a lot of associated gas also comes out of the ground with oil in those shale basins.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.1 cents, or 1.1%, to $1.826 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:54 a.m. EST (1354 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 2020.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, before returning to normal- to warmer-than-normal levels from Feb. 19-27.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 124.1 bcfd this week to 129.3 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in mid- to late-February.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading at an eight-month low of around $8 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe RNLTTFMc1 and around $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Feb 9 Forecast Week ended Feb 2 Actual Year ago Feb 9 Five-year average Feb 9 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -75 -75 -117 -149 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,509 2,584 2,280 2,187 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 14.7% 10.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.81 1.85 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.22 8.48 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.44 9.45 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 362 358 337 389 386 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 2 14 7 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 369 361 351 396 404 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.8 106.1 106.3 102.0 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.2 8.7 9.4 8.7 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 115.0 114.8 115.8 110.7 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.1 6.2 5.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.3 13.9 13.8 13.2 8.4 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.7 15.4 14.0 16.3 U.S. Residential 22.3 21.9 25.1 22.9 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 32.3 31.9 29.5 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.4 24.5 25.1 24.4 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.4 100.5 105.7 98.7 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 122.5 124.1 129.3 120.1 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 78 77 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 80 80 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Feb 16 Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Wind 11 14 9 7 10 Solar 3 3 3 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 6 6 Other 1 1 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 38 40 43 39 Coal 15 16 18 22 23 Nuclear 23 21 20 19 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.74 1.74 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.38 1.41 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.29 3.50 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.30 1.53 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.66 1.60 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.85 1.81 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.88 2.91 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.26 1.23 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.26 1.31 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 24.00 30.00 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 20.00 21.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 15.25 20.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 47.00 56.67 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 24.75 35.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 36.00 34.75

