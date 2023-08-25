News & Insights

US natgas prices ease 1% to 3-week low on less hot forecasts

August 25, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a three-week low on Friday on forecasts for demand to decline as the heat wave blanketing much of the central part of the country and Texas becomes less brutal.

That heat wave, however, was still baking Texas on Friday, where power prices soared to a 30-month high and the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), called on consumers to conserve energy on Thursday afternoon.

Electric supplies in Texas were expected to remain tight late Friday, prompting some energy traders to guess ERCOT would again call on consumers to conserve power to reduce the demand burden on Friday.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.2 cents, or 1.3%, to $2.487 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 2.

For the week, the contract was down about 3% after falling about 8% last week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), meanwhile, forecast a tropical cyclone could form in the Caribbean Sea, or Gulf of Mexico over the next week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

Despite a seasonal cooling, meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 9.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.9 bcfd this week to 104.3 bcfd next week before dropping to 102.6 bcfd as the weather turns seasonally cooler. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday due to an expected increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Cheniere's Corpus LNG export plant was on track to pull in about 2.2 bcfd of feedgas on Friday, up from around 1.6 bcfd on Wednesday and Thursday after Tropical Storm Harold passed close to the plant on Tuesday.

Week ended Aug 25 Forecast

Week ended Aug 18 Actual

Year ago Aug 25

Five-year average

Aug 25

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

32

32

61

51

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,115

3,083

2,631

2,866

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.7%

9.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.50

2.52

8.78

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.67

10.20

69.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.92

13.74

53.22

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

4

4

1

7

11

U.S. GFS CDDs

210

212

200

180

160

U.S. GFS TDDs

214

216

201

187

171

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.4

101.4

101.3

98.2

92.0

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.0

7.2

7.2

8.6

8.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.4

108.5

108.5

106.8

100.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.3

1.4

1.4

2.4

2.5

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.9

6.6

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.5

11.8

12.4

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.4

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.6

3.6

3.6

3.4

U.S. Power Plant

46.0

46.9

46.9

41.8

41.2

U.S. Industrial

21.4

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

82.6

83.7

83.8

78.6

78.0

Total U.S. Demand

103.4

103.9

104.3

97.6

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Aug 25

Week ended Aug 18

Week ended Aug 11

Week ended Aug 4

Week ended Jul 28

Wind

7

7

7

7

7

Solar

3

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

45

45

45

45

Coal

20

19

19

20

20

Nuclear

17

17

17

17

16

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.42

2.60

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.05

1.19

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.25

4.16

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.04

1.09

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.24

2.36

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.22

1.33

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.67

3.45

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.10

2.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.76

1.85

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

29.00

24.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

43.00

36.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

1599.25

925.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

70.00

38.50

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

52.00

32.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

52.25

43.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

