US natgas prices ease 1% to 3-week low on less hot forecasts

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% to a three-week low on Friday on forecasts for demand to decline as the heat wave blanketing much of the central part of the country and Texas becomes less brutal.
That heat wave, however, was still baking Texas on Friday, where power prices soared to a 30-month high and the state's grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), called on consumers to conserve energy on Thursday afternoon.
Electric supplies in Texas were expected to remain tight late Friday, prompting some energy traders to guess ERCOT would again call on consumers to conserve power to reduce the demand burden on Friday.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.2 cents, or 1.3%, to $2.487 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:37 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Aug. 2.
For the week, the contract was down about 3% after falling about 8% last week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), meanwhile, forecast a tropical cyclone could form in the Caribbean Sea, or Gulf of Mexico over the next week.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states eased to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, down from 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
Despite a seasonal cooling, meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain mostly hotter than normal through at least Sept. 9.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 103.9 bcfd this week to 104.3 bcfd next week before dropping to 102.6 bcfd as the weather turns seasonally cooler. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Thursday due to an expected increase in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants, meanwhile, fell from an average of 12.7 bcfd in July to 12.2 bcfd so far in August due mostly to reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
Cheniere's Corpus LNG export plant was on track to pull in about 2.2 bcfd of feedgas on Friday, up from around 1.6 bcfd on Wednesday and Thursday after Tropical Storm Harold passed close to the plant on Tuesday.
|
Week ended Aug 25 Forecast
Week ended Aug 18 Actual
Year ago Aug 25
Five-year average
Aug 25
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
32
32
61
51
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,115
3,083
2,631
2,866
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.7%
9.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.50
2.52
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.67
10.20
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.92
13.74
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
4
4
1
7
11
U.S. GFS CDDs
210
212
200
180
160
U.S. GFS TDDs
214
216
201
187
171
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.4
101.3
98.2
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.0
7.2
7.2
8.6
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.4
108.5
108.5
106.8
100.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.3
1.4
1.4
2.4
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.9
6.6
5.5
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.5
11.8
12.4
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.6
3.6
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
46.0
46.9
46.9
41.8
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.4
21.4
21.4
21.3
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.1
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
82.6
83.7
83.8
78.6
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
103.4
103.9
104.3
97.6
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 25
Week ended Aug 18
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Wind
7
7
7
7
7
Solar
3
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
6
5
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
45
45
45
Coal
20
19
19
20
20
Nuclear
17
17
17
17
16
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.42
2.60
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.05
1.19
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.25
4.16
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.04
1.09
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.24
2.36
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.22
1.33
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.67
3.45
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.10
2.21
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.76
1.85
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
29.00
24.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
43.00
36.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
1599.25
925.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
70.00
38.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
52.00
32.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
52.25
43.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
