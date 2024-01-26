US natgas prices ease 1% on warmer weather forecasts, low LNG feedgas

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday on forecasts for the weather to remain warmer than normal through at least the middle of February and the slow return of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants to full service after last week's Arctic freeze.

That freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and LNG feedgas to one-year lows.

Traders noted that prices fell despite forecasts for higher demand in two weeks when still mild weather will turn slightly cooler than next week, and the slow return of output from last week's extreme cold.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 3.2 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.539 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).

That left the contract little changed so far this week after it dropped by about 24% last week.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states has fallen to 103.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 14.6 bcfd from Jan. 17-26 to a preliminary two-week high of 105.1 bcfd on Friday. That, however, was not enough to make up for the 17.2 bcfd output drop from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 10. The forecasts for the week of Feb. 4, however, were slightly cooler than the outlook for the week of Jan. 28.

With the weather expected to turn warmer, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 144.6 bcfd this week to 124.9 5 bcfd next week before rising to 127.8 bcfd in two weeks as the weather turns cooler. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday. That compares with a daily record demand of 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16 during the arctic freeze.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

But on a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to rise by about 4.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-26 to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Friday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's freeze.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Global gas was trading around a five-month low of $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and near a seven-month low of $9 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Jan 26 Forecast Week ended Jan 19 Actual Year ago Jan 26 Five-year average Jan 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -180 -326 -141 -185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,676 2,856 2,605 2,529

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.8% 5.2

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.62 2.57 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.67 8.75 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.39 9.58 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 332 326 455 432 431 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 4 4 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 335 329 459 436 435 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.3 103.2 105.6 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.4 10.0 8.9 9.1 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 106.7 113.2 114.5 111.4 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 2.5 2.8 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.9 5.8 5.5 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 13.7 14.1 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 22.3 18.2 13.6 16.7 16.6 U.S. Residential 39.2 30.8 21.3 28.2 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 37.1 38.8 34.4 32.3 29.5 U.S. Industrial 27.9 26.2 24.8 25.6 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 5.1 5.2 4.8 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.6 3.3 2.7 3.6 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 135.0 122.5 102.1 111.3 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 154.9 144.6 124.9 131.9 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 80 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Wind 7 10 14 8 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 2 Hydro 5 6 6 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 43 39 38 42 40 Coal 23 23 19 19 16 Nuclear 18 17 19 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.56 2.45 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.03 1.85 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.03 3.98 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.75 1.71 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.24 2.25

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.45 2.51 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.72 3.41 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.22 2.16

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.49 1.48

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 36.50 32.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 30.75 30.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 27.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 58.75 61.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 42.50 41.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.25 46.50

