US natgas prices ease 1% on milder forecasts, lower LNG feedgas

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

September 21, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino and Nicole Jao for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday due forecasts for milder weather over the next two weeks than previously expected and a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That small price decline came despite a federal report showing a storage build that was close to analysts estimates.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 64 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Sept. 15.

That was near the 67-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 99 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 84 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Analysts projected that build was smaller-than-usual because warmer-than-normal weather last week prompted power generators to burn more of the fuel to keep air conditioners humming.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.6 cents, or 1.3%, to $2.697 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT).

Before EIA released its storage report, gas prices were up 0.3%.

In other news, the U.S. National Hurricane Center projected there was a 40% chance that a tropical cyclone could develop off Georgia and the Carolinas on the U.S. East Coast during the next week and a 70% chance that a cyclone could develop in the Central Atlantic between the Cape Verde islands and the Caribbean Sea.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

But on a daily basis, output over the past four days was on track to drop by around 2.1 bcfd to a preliminary 10-week low of 100.6 bcfd on Thursday. Analysts have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 30 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Oct. 1-6. Traders, however, noted that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild, with averages expected to be around 71 degrees Fahrenheit (21.7 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With seasonally cooler coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will ease from 95.3 bcfd this week to 93.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, however, feedgas was on track to fall to a three-week low of 11.6 bcfd on Thursday due to the shutdown of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland for annual maintenance and a reduction at Cheniere Energy's LNG.A 4.5-bcfd Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

Gas flows to Sabine were on track to drop to a one-month low of 3.6 bcfd on Thursday from an average of 4.5 bcfd over the past several weeks.

Pipeline exports to Mexico, meanwhile, have averaged 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Week ended Sep 15 Actual

Week ended Sep 8 Actual

Year ago Sep 15

Five-year average

Sep 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

64

57

99

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,269

3,205

2,859

3,086

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.9%

6.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.73

2.73

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.21

11.67

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.24

14.25

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

25

25

47

42

61

U.S. GFS CDDs

99

103

102

107

86

U.S. GFS TDDs

124

128

149

149

147

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

101.8

102.0

99.2

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

6.5

7.0

8.8

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

109.3

108.3

109.0

107.0

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

7.0

7.3

5.6

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

13.0

12.0

11.5

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.7

4.8

4.9

4.9

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.9

4.0

4.1

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.1

36.1

35.1

36.9

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.5

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

1.9

2.0

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.4

73.3

72.5

74.3

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

100.5

95.3

93.7

93.4

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Wind

8

5

9

6

7

Solar

5

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

43

46

44

45

45

Coal

17

18

19

19

20

Nuclear

20

19

17

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.78

2.46

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.16

1.15

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.54

3.74

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.06

2.53

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.28

2.37

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.38

1.45

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.21

3.76

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.84

2.09

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.82

1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

27.00

26.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.50

36.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.00

106.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

65.00

62.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.50

30.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

25.25

28.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Nicole Jao; Editing by Paul Simao and Timothy Gardner)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

