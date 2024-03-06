US natgas prices ease 1% on low LNG feedgas and mild weather

By Scott DiSavino
March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Wednesday as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remains low and on forecasts for mild weather to keep heating demand low through at least mid-March.
The price decline came despite forecasts for more gas use this week than previously expected and a continued drop in output as several producers cut back on new drilling after prices fell to a 3-1/2-year low in February.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.8 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $1.929 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 7.
Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 31% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 6.6 bcfd over the last month to a preliminary six-week low of 98.2 bcfd. That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.3-bcfd drop due to freezing wells in mid-January.
Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.
EQTEQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, said on Monday that it would curtail nearly 1 bcfd of production through March.
Meteorologists projected the weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 16 before turning to near-normal levels from March 17-21.
With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would ease from 110.3 bcfd this week to 109.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Global gas was trading around $8 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia
|
Week ended Mar 1 Forecast
Week ended Feb 23 Actual
Year ago Mar 1
Five-year average
Mar 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-40
-96
-72
-93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,334
2,374
2,054
1,783
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
30.9%
26.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.95
1.96
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.95
8.65
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.38
8.34
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
229
232
324
306
300
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
12
13
13
11
U.S. GFS TDDs
241
244
337
319
315
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.3
100.1
100.6
101.8
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
7.4
8.4
8.6
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
110.6
107.5
108.9
110.4
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.6
3.7
3.7
3.1
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.7
6.1
6.1
5.6
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
14.0
13.4
13.5
13.1
9.2
U.S. Commercial
12.9
10.4
10.5
12.7
12.3
U.S. Residential
20.0
15.6
15.4
20.2
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
30.2
30.3
29.2
30.9
23.8
U.S. Industrial
24.5
23.5
23.7
23.6
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
4.9
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
95.2
87.1
86.2
94.8
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
120.5
110.3
109.5
116.6
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
84
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
84
85
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
84
85
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Wind
18
16
13
11
14
Solar
4
4
4
4
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
36
38
40
41
38
Coal
12
16
15
16
16
Nuclear
21
21
20
21
21
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.51
1.48
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.49
1.41
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.98
2.99
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.42
1.33
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.58
1.52
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.62
1.64
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.30
2.20
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.59
0.79
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.36
1.40
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.75
24.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
26.75
25.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
28.50
55.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
61.00
59.75
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
26.50
11.00
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
22.50
10.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis and Leslie Adler)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
