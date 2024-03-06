News & Insights

US natgas prices ease 1% on low LNG feedgas and mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

March 06, 2024 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Wednesday as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remains low and on forecasts for mild weather to keep heating demand low through at least mid-March.

The price decline came despite forecasts for more gas use this week than previously expected and a continued drop in output as several producers cut back on new drilling after prices fell to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.8 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $1.929 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Feb. 7.

Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 31% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 100.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 6.6 bcfd over the last month to a preliminary six-week low of 98.2 bcfd. That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.3-bcfd drop due to freezing wells in mid-January.

Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, including Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.

EQTEQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, said on Monday that it would curtail nearly 1 bcfd of production through March.

Meteorologists projected the weather across the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal through March 16 before turning to near-normal levels from March 17-21.

With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would ease from 110.3 bcfd this week to 109.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.4 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Global gas was trading around $8 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1and the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) benchmark in Asia >. NG/EU

Week ended Mar 1 Forecast

Week ended Feb 23 Actual

Year ago Mar 1

Five-year average

Mar 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-40

-96

-72

-93

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,334

2,374

2,054

1,783

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

30.9%

26.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.95

1.96

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.95

8.65

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

8.38

8.34

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

229

232

324

306

300

U.S. GFS CDDs

12

12

13

13

11

U.S. GFS TDDs

241

244

337

319

315

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.3

100.1

100.6

101.8

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

8.3

7.4

8.4

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.6

107.5

108.9

110.4

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.6

3.7

3.7

3.1

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.7

6.1

6.1

5.6

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

14.0

13.4

13.5

13.1

9.2

U.S. Commercial

12.9

10.4

10.5

12.7

12.3

U.S. Residential

20.0

15.6

15.4

20.2

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

30.2

30.3

29.2

30.9

23.8

U.S. Industrial

24.5

23.5

23.7

23.6

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

4.9

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.5

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

95.2

87.1

86.2

94.8

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

120.5

110.3

109.5

116.6

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

84

84

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

84

85

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

84

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Wind

18

16

13

11

14

Solar

4

4

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

36

38

40

41

38

Coal

12

16

15

16

16

Nuclear

21

21

20

21

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.51

1.48

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.49

1.41

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.98

2.99

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.42

1.33

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.58

1.52

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.62

1.64

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.30

2.20

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.59

0.79

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.36

1.40

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

24.75

24.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

26.75

25.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.50

55.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

61.00

59.75

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

26.50

11.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

22.50

10.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Barbara Lewis and Leslie Adler)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

CHK
SWN
EQT

