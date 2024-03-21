US natgas prices ease 1% on forecasts for less demand, unusual storage build

By Scott DiSavino
March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a slightly bigger-than-expected storage build last week.
Also weighing on prices was the expectation that the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would remain low due to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG in Texas.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended March 15. That was the first build since November 2023. Utilities usually do not start adding gas to storage until late March or early April.
The storage build was a little higher than the 4-bcf increase analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 68 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 42 bcf for this time of year. Analysts said utilities were able to add gas to storage because warmer than normal weather last week kept heating demand for the fuel low. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Freeport LNG anticipates two of the three liquefaction trains at Texas export plant will remain out of service for testing and repairs through May.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.2 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.687 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT).
In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydropower supplies in the West this week cut power prices at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona to $1.00 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Thursday and $2.50 for Wednesday, both the lowest since hitting a record low of negative $1.75 in May 2019.
Negative prices mean there is too much power in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep producing power.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly colder than normal through April 5. Traders noted, however, that colder-than-normal weather at the end of March was expected to average around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) versus a normal of 51 F, which is not that cold compared with temperatures in January and February.
LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 112.5 bcfd this week to 113.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport return to full service. Freeport has said Trains 1 and 2 will likely remain down until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each liquefaction train at Freeport can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.
|
Week ended Mar 15 Actual
Week ended Mar 8 Actual
Year ago Mar 15
Five-year average
Mar 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
+7
-9
-68
-42
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,332
2,325
1,921
1,654
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
41.0%
37.1%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.69
1.70
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.73
8.78
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.57
9.90
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
253
255
280
246
231
U.S. GFS CDDs
10
10
19
21
19
U.S. GFS TDDs
263
265
299
267
250
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.4
100.0
100.1
101.9
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
7.5
7.8
8.6
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.0
107.5
107.9
110.5
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.6
3.6
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
5.4
6.2
5.2
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
13.2
13.0
12.8
13.0
9.2
U.S. Commercial
10.4
11.4
11.5
13.1
12.3
U.S. Residential
15.2
16.8
17.3
20.6
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
29.1
30.4
29.9
29.0
23.8
U.S. Industrial
23.6
24.4
24.3
23.6
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
4.9
4.9
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.3
2.4
2.4
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
85.8
90.5
90.5
93.7
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
109.1
112.5
113.1
114.7
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
84
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
83
83
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
84
85
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 22
Week ended Mar 15
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Week ended Feb 23
Wind
14
15
15
14
13
Solar
5
5
4
4
4
Hydro
8
8
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
38
39
38
40
Coal
12
12
13
16
15
Nuclear
21
21
21
21
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.58
1.55
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.65
1.54
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.30
2.29
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.50
1.48
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.55
1.55
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.47
1.67
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.50
1.57
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.24
1.43
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.32
1.31
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
32.50
23.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.75
31.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.00
22.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
24.00
23.64
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
1.00
2.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
3.50
1.50
