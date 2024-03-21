US natgas prices ease 1% on forecasts for less demand, unusual storage build

By Scott DiSavino

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and a slightly bigger-than-expected storage build last week.

Also weighing on prices was the expectation that the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants would remain low due to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG in Texas.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended March 15. That was the first build since November 2023. Utilities usually do not start adding gas to storage until late March or early April.

The storage build was a little higher than the 4-bcf increase analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decrease of 68 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 42 bcf for this time of year. Analysts said utilities were able to add gas to storage because warmer than normal weather last week kept heating demand for the fuel low. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Freeport LNG anticipates two of the three liquefaction trains at Texas export plant will remain out of service for testing and repairs through May.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.2 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.687 per million British thermal units(mmBtu) at 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT).

In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydropower supplies in the West this week cut power prices at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona to $1.00 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Thursday and $2.50 for Wednesday, both the lowest since hitting a record low of negative $1.75 in May 2019.

Negative prices mean there is too much power in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep producing power.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly colder than normal through April 5. Traders noted, however, that colder-than-normal weather at the end of March was expected to average around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) versus a normal of 51 F, which is not that cold compared with temperatures in January and February.

LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 112.5 bcfd this week to 113.1 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport return to full service. Freeport has said Trains 1 and 2 will likely remain down until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each liquefaction train at Freeport can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 15 Actual Week ended Mar 8 Actual Year ago Mar 15 Five-year average Mar 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): +7 -9 -68 -42 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,332 2,325 1,921 1,654 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 41.0% 37.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.69 1.70 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.73 8.78 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.57 9.90 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 253 255 280 246 231 U.S. GFS CDDs 10 10 19 21 19 U.S. GFS TDDs 263 265 299 267 250 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.4 100.0 100.1 101.9 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 7.5 7.8 8.6 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.0 107.5 107.9 110.5 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.6 3.6 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 5.4 6.2 5.2 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.2 13.0 12.8 13.0 9.2 U.S. Commercial 10.4 11.4 11.5 13.1 12.3 U.S. Residential 15.2 16.8 17.3 20.6 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 29.1 30.4 29.9 29.0 23.8 U.S. Industrial 23.6 24.4 24.3 23.6 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.3 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 85.8 90.5 90.5 93.7 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 109.1 112.5 113.1 114.7 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 84 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 83 83 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 84 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 22 Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Week ended Feb 23 Wind 14 15 15 14 13 Solar 5 5 4 4 4 Hydro 8 8 7 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 38 39 38 40 Coal 12 12 13 16 15 Nuclear 21 21 21 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.58 1.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.65 1.54 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.30 2.29 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.50 1.48 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.55 1.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.47 1.67 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.50 1.57 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.24 1.43 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.32 1.31 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 32.50 23.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.75 31.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 40.00 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 24.00 23.64 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 1.00 2.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 3.50 1.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com

