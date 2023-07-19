US natgas prices ease 1% on forecasts for less demand this week

Adds latest prices
July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Wednesday on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected and slow growth in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing maintenance work at several facilities.
That price decline came even though daily output dropped and forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through early August, especially in Texas.
Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Wednesday (and next week) as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.6 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $2.603 per million British thermal units.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.8 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 99.9 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in North Dakota and Pennsylvania. That would be the biggest one-day drop since January. But analysts noted preliminary data is often revised by large amounts later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 3.
With LNG export plants expected to return soon, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 108.1 bcfd this week to 108.6 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Tuesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu.
|
Week ended Jul 14 Forecast
Week ended Jul 7 Actual
Year ago Jul 14
Five-year average
Jul 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
48
49
35
45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,978
2,930
2,396
2,611
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.1%
14.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.62
2.63
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.44
8.42
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.02
10.56
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
3
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
253
254
248
213
205
U.S. GFS TDDs
255
257
250
216
208
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.2
101.5
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.2
10.3
12.3
8.9
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.6
111.5
113.8
106.0
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
4.4
4.1
4.1
4.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.8
6.6
7.0
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.7
13.2
10.6
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
44.4
48.0
47.7
46.3
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.3
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.0
84.6
84.4
83.0
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
104.7
108.1
108.6
104.0
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
75
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Wind
6
7
6
10
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
45
45
43
42
Coal
19
19
19
18
17
Nuclear
17
17
18
17
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.52
2.46
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.89
1.70
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.71
4.88
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.61
1.53
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.35
2.28
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.90
2.02
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.61
5.89
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.23
2.16
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.69
1.69
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.75
42.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.75
41.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
49.50
44.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
121.00
115.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
80.00
136.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
81.75
96.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by David Evans and Josie Kao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
