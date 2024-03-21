News & Insights

US natgas prices ease 1% on forecasts for less demand ahead of storage report

Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

March 21, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters

By Scott DiSavino

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday on forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected and on expectations gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will remain low for a couple of months due to ongoing outages at Freeport LNG in Texas.

That small price decline came ahead of a government report expected to show an unusual build in stockpiles last week when unseasonably warm weather kept heating demand low. Utilities usually do not start adding gas to storage until late March or early April.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 4 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended March 15. That would be the first build since November 2023 and compares with a decrease of 68 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 42 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, that would leave gas stockpiles about 41% above normal levels for this time of year.

Freeport LNG said on Wednesday it anticipates two of the three liquefaction trains at Texas export plant will remain out of service for testing and repairs through May.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 1.6 cents, or 0.9%, at $1.683 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT).

Energy traders said futures were supported earlier in the week by a continued drop in U.S. output after gas prices collapsed to a 3-1/2-year low in February.

In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydropower supplies in the West this week cut power prices at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona to $1.00 per megawatt hour (MWh) for Thursday and $2.50 for Wednesday, both the lowest since hitting a record low of negative $1.75 in May 2019.

Negative prices mean there is too much power in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep producing power.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly colder than normal through April 5. Traders noted, however, that colder-than-normal weather at the end of March was expected to average around 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius) versus a normal 51 F (10.5 C), which is not that cold compared with temperatures in January and February.

LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would remain around 114.0 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have fallen to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until all three liquefaction trains at Freeport return to full service. Freeport has said Trains 1 and 2 will likely remain down until May for inspections and repairs, while Train 3 was operating. Each liquefaction train at Freeport can turn about 0.7 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Week ended Mar 15 Forecast

Week ended Mar 8 Actual

Year ago Mar 15

Five-year average

Mar 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

+4

-9

-68

-42

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,329

2,325

1,921

1,654

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

40.8%

37.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.69

1.70

2.41

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.73

8.78

13.72

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.57

9.90

13.59

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

253

255

280

246

231

U.S. GFS CDDs

10

10

19

21

19

U.S. GFS TDDs

263

265

299

267

250

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.4

100.0

100.1

101.9

95.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

7.5

7.8

8.6

8.4

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.0

107.5

107.9

110.5

103.6

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.7

3.6

3.6

2.8

3.0

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

5.4

6.2

5.2

5.4

U.S. LNG Exports

13.2

13.0

12.8

13.0

9.2

U.S. Commercial

10.4

11.4

11.5

13.1

12.3

U.S. Residential

15.2

16.8

17.3

20.6

19.4

U.S. Power Plant

29.1

30.4

29.9

29.0

23.8

U.S. Industrial

23.6

24.4

24.3

23.6

26.8

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

4.9

4.9

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.4

2.4

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

85.8

90.5

90.5

93.7

89.7

Total U.S. Demand

109.1

112.5

113.1

114.7

107.3

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

84

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

83

83

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

84

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Mar 22

Week ended Mar 15

Week ended Mar 8

Week ended Mar 1

Week ended Feb 23

Wind

14

15

15

14

13

Solar

5

5

4

4

4

Hydro

8

8

7

7

7

Other

1

1

1

1

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

38

39

38

40

Coal

12

12

13

16

15

Nuclear

21

21

21

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.58

1.55

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.65

1.54

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

2.30

2.29

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.50

1.48

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.55

1.55

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.47

1.67

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

1.50

1.57

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.24

1.43

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.32

1.31

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

32.50

23.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.75

31.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

40.00

22.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

24.00

23.64

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

1.00

2.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

3.50

1.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

