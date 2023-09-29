US natgas prices ease 1% as mild weather keeps demand low

Adds latest prices
Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected.
That price decline came despite a reduction in output, record exports to Mexico and a rise in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants even though some plants were reduced for maintenance.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.6 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $2.929 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
For the month, the contract was up about 6% after gaining about 5% last month.
For the quarter, the contract was up about 5% after soaring about 26% last quarter.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has slid to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through Oct. 14 except for some cooler near-normal days around Oct. 7-11.
With the weather expected to remain mostly mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.7 bcfd this week to 94.8 bcfd next week as power generators cut back on the amount of gas they need to burn to keep air conditioners humming.
The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
But with seasonally cooler weather coming and exports expected to rise, LSEG forecast gas demand would climb to 95.8 bcfd in two weeks as heating demand increases.
Pipeline exports to Mexico have risen to an average of 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.OAltamira liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant enters service.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.
That increase in LNG feedgas happened despite ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance on Sept. 20.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Sep 29 Forecast
Week ended Sep 22 Actual
Year ago Sep 29
Five-year average
Sep 29
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
87
90
126
103
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,446
3,359
3,088
3,273
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
5.3%
6.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.93
2.95
7.76
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.37
12.26
57.90
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
14.76
14.60
46.99
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
55
45
80
63
87
U.S. GFS CDDs
82
90
61
85
66
U.S. GFS TDDs
135
135
141
148
151
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.9
101.6
101.6
99.6
92.6
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.6
6.8
6.9
8.7
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Total U.S. Supply
108.5
108.3
108.5
107.0
100.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.0
1.7
1.7
1.9
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.9
7.3
7.2
6.2
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.1
12.7
12.0
6.5
U.S. Commercial
4.8
4.9
5.0
4.9
4.9
U.S. Residential
3.9
4.0
4.2
5.4
3.9
U.S. Power Plant
35.9
37.1
35.4
32.2
34.9
U.S. Industrial
21.5
21.5
21.5
21.6
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.0
1.9
1.9
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.2
74.7
73.2
71.1
72.5
Total U.S. Demand
95.1
95.7
94.8
91.2
87.0
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Week ended Sep 15
Week ended Sep 8
Week ended Sep 1
Wind
7
8
5
9
6
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
43
46
44
45
Coal
17
17
18
19
19
Nuclear
20
20
19
17
18
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.74
2.72
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
0.82
1.26
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.25
3.23
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
0.81
1.29
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.24
2.27
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
0.98
1.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.95
2.92
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.85
2.00
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.67
1.69
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.75
29.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
42.00
40.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.50
40.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
46.25
50.20
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
27.50
33.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
25.00
30.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
