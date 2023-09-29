US natgas prices ease 1% as mild weather keeps demand low

Adds latest prices

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came despite a reduction in output, record exports to Mexico and a rise in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants even though some plants were reduced for maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.6 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $2.929 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

For the month, the contract was up about 6% after gaining about 5% last month.

For the quarter, the contract was up about 5% after soaring about 26% last quarter.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has slid to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through Oct. 14 except for some cooler near-normal days around Oct. 7-11.

With the weather expected to remain mostly mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.7 bcfd this week to 94.8 bcfd next week as power generators cut back on the amount of gas they need to burn to keep air conditioners humming.

The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

But with seasonally cooler weather coming and exports expected to rise, LSEG forecast gas demand would climb to 95.8 bcfd in two weeks as heating demand increases.

Pipeline exports to Mexico have risen to an average of 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.OAltamira liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant enters service.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

That increase in LNG feedgas happened despite ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance on Sept. 20.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 29 Forecast Week ended Sep 22 Actual Year ago Sep 29 Five-year average Sep 29 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 87 90 126 103 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,446 3,359 3,088 3,273 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.3% 6.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.93 2.95 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.37 12.26 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.76 14.60 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 55 45 80 63 87 U.S. GFS CDDs 82 90 61 85 66 U.S. GFS TDDs 135 135 141 148 151 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.9 101.6 101.6 99.6 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.6 6.8 6.9 8.7 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 108.5 108.3 108.5 107.0 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 1.7 1.7 1.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.9 7.3 7.2 6.2 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.1 12.7 12.0 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.8 4.9 5.0 4.9 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.9 4.0 4.2 5.4 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 35.9 37.1 35.4 32.2 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.5 21.5 21.6 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 1.9 1.9 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 73.2 74.7 73.2 71.1 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 95.1 95.7 94.8 91.2 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Wind 7 8 5 9 6 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 44 43 46 44 45 Coal 17 17 18 19 19 Nuclear 20 20 19 17 18 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.74 2.72 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.82 1.26 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.25 3.23 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.81 1.29 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.24 2.27 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 0.98 1.50 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.95 2.92 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.85 2.00 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.67 1.69 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 25.75 29.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 42.00 40.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.50 40.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 46.25 50.20 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 27.50 33.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 25.00 30.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.