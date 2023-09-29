News & Insights

US natgas prices ease 1% as mild weather keeps demand low

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

September 29, 2023 — 03:12 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Friday on forecasts for milder weather and less demand next week than previously expected.

That price decline came despite a reduction in output, record exports to Mexico and a rise in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants even though some plants were reduced for maintenance.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 1.6 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $2.929 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

For the month, the contract was up about 6% after gaining about 5% last month.

For the quarter, the contract was up about 5% after soaring about 26% last quarter.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states has slid to 102.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain mostly warmer than normal through Oct. 14 except for some cooler near-normal days around Oct. 7-11.

With the weather expected to remain mostly mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would slide from 95.7 bcfd this week to 94.8 bcfd next week as power generators cut back on the amount of gas they need to burn to keep air conditioners humming.

The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

But with seasonally cooler weather coming and exports expected to rise, LSEG forecast gas demand would climb to 95.8 bcfd in two weeks as heating demand increases.

Pipeline exports to Mexico have risen to an average of 7.2 bcfd so far in September, up from a record 7.1 bcfd in August, according to LSEG data.

Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise even higher in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.OAltamira liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant enters service.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 12.6 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

That increase in LNG feedgas happened despite ongoing maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point in Maryland and reductions at other plants, including Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Cove Point shut for about two weeks of maintenance on Sept. 20.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $12 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $13 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 29 Forecast

Week ended Sep 22 Actual

Year ago Sep 29

Five-year average

Sep 29

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

87

90

126

103

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,446

3,359

3,088

3,273

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

6.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.93

2.95

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

12.37

12.26

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.76

14.60

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

55

45

80

63

87

U.S. GFS CDDs

82

90

61

85

66

U.S. GFS TDDs

135

135

141

148

151

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.9

101.6

101.6

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.8

6.9

8.7

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

108.5

108.3

108.5

107.0

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

1.7

1.7

1.9

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.9

7.3

7.2

6.2

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.1

12.7

12.0

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.8

4.9

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.9

4.0

4.2

5.4

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

35.9

37.1

35.4

32.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.5

21.5

21.6

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

1.9

1.9

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

73.2

74.7

73.2

71.1

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

95.1

95.7

94.8

91.2

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Wind

7

8

5

9

6

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

43

46

44

45

Coal

17

17

18

19

19

Nuclear

20

20

19

17

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.74

2.72

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

0.82

1.26

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.25

3.23

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

0.81

1.29

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.24

2.27

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

0.98

1.50

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.95

2.92

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.85

2.00

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.67

1.69

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

25.75

29.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

42.00

40.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.50

40.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

46.25

50.20

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

27.50

33.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

25.00

30.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

