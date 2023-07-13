News & Insights

US natgas prices ease 1% as LNG feedgas remains low

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

July 13, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday as ongoing maintenance continues to limit the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That small price decline came despite a slightly smaller-than-expected storage build last week, another decline in daily output, and forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather and high cooling through the end of July, especially in Texas.

Power demand in Texas hit a record high on Wednesday, and is expected to top that on Thursday and Friday as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape another brutal heat wave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 49 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 7. Analysts said that was lower than normal for this time of year because hotter-than-normal weather caused power generators to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming.

That was slightly lower than the 51-bcf analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 59 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 55 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.8 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.594 per million British thermal units at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT).

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 54.0%, the lowest level since April 2022 for a third day in a row. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

Historic volatility has averaged 84.9% so far this year, a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 101.8 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output fell about 3.0 bcfd over the past six days to a preliminary two-week low of 99.7 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania, Texas and North Dakota. Traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than- normal through at least July 28.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 100.9 bcfd this week to 105.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. But, that is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

Week ended Jul 7 Forecast

Week ended Jun 30 Actual

Year ago Jul 7

Five-year average

Jul 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

49

68

59

55

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,930

2,877

2,361

2,566

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.2%

14.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.62

2.63

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.68

9.20

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.98

12.02

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

2

1

2

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

266

265

239

212

205

U.S. GFS TDDs

268

266

241

215

208

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.1

101.3

101.3

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.0

7.8

8.7

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.0

108.2

108.2

105.8

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

1.2

1.2

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

6.5

6.9

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.4

12.5

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.3

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.4

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

45.0

44.4

48.7

43.4

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.2

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.3

80.9

85.4

79.8

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

103.1

100.9

105.9

98.9

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 123

Week ended Jun 16

Wind

7

6

10

9

8

Solar

4

4

4

4

5

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

45

43

42

43

Coal

19

19

18

17

16

Nuclear

18

18

17

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.54

2.57

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.81

2.08

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.34

4.34

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.70

1.69

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.37

2.37

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.88

2.10

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.40

3.43

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.33

2.35

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.79

1.84

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

36.75

49.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

50.75

49.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

123.00

39.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

69.00

55.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.75

45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

53.75

49.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)

