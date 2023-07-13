US natgas prices ease 1% as LNG feedgas remains low

Adds EIA storage report, latest prices
July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures eased about 1% on Thursday as ongoing maintenance continues to limit the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
That small price decline came despite a slightly smaller-than-expected storage build last week, another decline in daily output, and forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather and high cooling through the end of July, especially in Texas.
Power demand in Texas hit a record high on Wednesday, and is expected to top that on Thursday and Friday as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up to escape another brutal heat wave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 49 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 7. Analysts said that was lower than normal for this time of year because hotter-than-normal weather caused power generators to burn more gas to keep air conditioners humming.
That was slightly lower than the 51-bcf analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 59 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 55 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 3.8 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.594 per million British thermal units at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT).
A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 54.0%, the lowest level since April 2022 for a third day in a row. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.
Historic volatility has averaged 84.9% so far this year, a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record high of 101.8 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output fell about 3.0 bcfd over the past six days to a preliminary two-week low of 99.7 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in Pennsylvania, Texas and North Dakota. Traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than- normal through at least July 28.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 100.9 bcfd this week to 105.9 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. But, that is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
|
Week ended Jul 7 Forecast
Week ended Jun 30 Actual
Year ago Jul 7
Five-year average
Jul 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
49
68
59
55
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,930
2,877
2,361
2,566
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.2%
14.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.62
2.63
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.68
9.20
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.98
12.02
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
2
1
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
266
265
239
212
205
U.S. GFS TDDs
268
266
241
215
208
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.1
101.3
101.3
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.0
7.8
8.7
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
110.0
108.2
108.2
105.8
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
1.2
1.2
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
6.5
6.9
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.4
12.5
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.4
4.3
4.3
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.4
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
45.0
44.4
48.7
43.4
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.2
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.3
80.9
85.4
79.8
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
103.1
100.9
105.9
98.9
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 123
Week ended Jun 16
Wind
7
6
10
9
8
Solar
4
4
4
4
5
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
45
43
42
43
Coal
19
19
18
17
16
Nuclear
18
18
17
19
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.54
2.57
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.81
2.08
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.34
4.34
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.70
1.69
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.37
2.37
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.88
2.10
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.40
3.43
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.33
2.35
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.79
1.84
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
36.75
49.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
50.75
49.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
123.00
39.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
69.00
55.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
47.75
45.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
53.75
49.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)
