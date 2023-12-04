US natgas prices drops 5% on mild weather view, record output

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on Monday on record output and forecasts for mild weather that should limit heating demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded 14.2 cents lower, or 5.1%, to $2.67 per million British thermal units at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), after hitting a two-month low earlier in the session.
"If we don't see cold weather in December or January, the chance of prices getting to $3 is limited. For us to see higher prices, storage surplus have to come down, which comes with colder weather."
With U.S. natural gas production at record highs and ample amounts of fuel in storage, the futures market was sending signals that some traders have already given up hope of extreme price spikes this winter.
Analysts said the mild weather and record output should allow utilities to pull less gas than usual from storage than normal in coming weeks. They forecast U.S. gas stockpiles would end up about 7.2% over normal for this time of year in the week ended Dec. 1. EIA/GAS
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to a record 108.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in November, up from the prior all-time high of 104.8 bcfd in October.
LSEG forecast that U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 129.9 bcfd last week to 122.6 bcfd this week before rising to 125.3 bcfd with the coming of seasonally cooler weather next week.
U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.
"On the supply side, new record production would appear to lie ahead as well efficiencies improve and the rig counts sustain a leveling trend following steady declines into last summer," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16.25 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 1 Forecast
Week ended Nov 24 Actual
Year ago Dec 1
Five-year average
Dec 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-101
+10
-30
-48
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,735
3,836
3,465
3,485
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.2%
8.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.74
2.78
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.40
13.58
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.25
16.14
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
330.4
312
371
369.6
384.8
U.S. GFS CDDs
3.2
5
10.3
5.4
4.7
U.S. GFS TDDs
333.6
317
381.3
375
388.5
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
109
108.5
108.6
101.5
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.6
8.8
9.0
9.3
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
117.3
117.7
110.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
3.2
3.2
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
4.8
4.5
5.5
6.0
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.1
14.4
14.1
12.0
8.6
U.S. Commercial
15.5
13.3
14.1
13.9
14.6
U.S. Residential
25.5
21.0
22.8
22.7
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.7
33.7
32.6
28.2
28.6
U.S. Industrial
25.3
24.4
24.7
24.4
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.9
2.7
2.7
2.4
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
108.5
100.5
102.5
97.0
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
129.9
122.6
125.3
118.4
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
88
88
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
87
86
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
87
86
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Wind
10
11
9
11
11
Solar
3
3
3
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
1
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
42
39
42
41
40
Coal
17
16
17
16
19
Nuclear
20
22
21
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.63
2.75
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.98
2.16
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.81
5.12
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.89
2.06
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.38
2.48
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.50
2.68
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.6
5.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.84
2.04
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.33
1.83
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.00
37.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
33.75
38.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
29.75
28.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
70.00
77.33
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
57.50
44.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
50.75
50.75
(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)
