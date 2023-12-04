US natgas prices drops 5% on mild weather view, record output

Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 5% on Monday on record output and forecasts for mild weather that should limit heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded 14.2 cents lower, or 5.1%, to $2.67 per million British thermal units at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT), after hitting a two-month low earlier in the session.

"If we don't see cold weather in December or January, the chance of prices getting to $3 is limited. For us to see higher prices, storage surplus have to come down, which comes with colder weather."

With U.S. natural gas production at record highs and ample amounts of fuel in storage, the futures market was sending signals that some traders have already given up hope of extreme price spikes this winter.

Analysts said the mild weather and record output should allow utilities to pull less gas than usual from storage than normal in coming weeks. They forecast U.S. gas stockpiles would end up about 7.2% over normal for this time of year in the week ended Dec. 1. EIA/GAS

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to a record 108.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in November, up from the prior all-time high of 104.8 bcfd in October.

LSEG forecast that U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 129.9 bcfd last week to 122.6 bcfd this week before rising to 125.3 bcfd with the coming of seasonally cooler weather next week.

U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

"On the supply side, new record production would appear to lie ahead as well efficiencies improve and the rig counts sustain a leveling trend following steady declines into last summer," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $13 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16.25 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 1 Forecast Week ended Nov 24 Actual Year ago Dec 1 Five-year average Dec 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -101 +10 -30 -48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,735 3,836 3,465 3,485

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.2% 8.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.74 2.78 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.40 13.58 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.25 16.14 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 330.4 312 371 369.6 384.8 U.S. GFS CDDs 3.2 5 10.3 5.4 4.7 U.S. GFS TDDs 333.6 317 381.3 375 388.5 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 109 108.5 108.6 101.5 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.6 8.8 9.0 9.3 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.5 117.3 117.7 110.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 3.2 3.2 3.4 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 4.5 5.5 6.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.1 14.4 14.1 12.0 8.6 U.S. Commercial 15.5 13.3 14.1 13.9 14.6 U.S. Residential 25.5 21.0 22.8 22.7 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.7 33.7 32.6 28.2 28.6 U.S. Industrial 25.3 24.4 24.7 24.4 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.4 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 108.5 100.5 102.5 97.0 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 129.9 122.6 125.3 118.4 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 88 88 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 87 86 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 87 86 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Wind 10 11 9 11 11 Solar 3 3 3 4 4 Hydro 6 6 6 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 1 Petroleum 0 Natural Gas 42 39 42 41 40 Coal 17 16 17 16 19 Nuclear 20 22 21 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.63 2.75 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.98 2.16 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.81 5.12 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.89 2.06 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.38 2.48

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.50 2.68

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.6 5.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.84 2.04

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.33 1.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.00 37.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 33.75 38.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.75 28.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 70.00 77.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 57.50 44.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 50.75 50.75

