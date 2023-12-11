US natgas prices drop to near 6-month low on mild weather, ample output

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 10% to a near six-month low on Monday, hurt by ample output while mild weather limited heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 28.1 cents, or 10.9%, to $2.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 0941 a.m. EST (1441 GMT), its lowest levels since June.

The fundamental reasons why the prices are dropping drastically are "record production, higher Canadian exports, lukewarm and late arriving domestic demand, and high foreign gas storage levels," said Zhen​ Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City.

"I believe the market is betting against a colder than normal winter in January and February, but the market may be reasonable as most of longer term weather forecasts are calling for a warmer than normal if not normal remaining winter."

With record production levels and ample storage, gas futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices for this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November. The contract was down about 8% last week.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was at 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Traders have noted that mild weather and near record output should cap the amount of gas utilities pull from storage in coming weeks. EIA/GAS

The continental United States entered the winter heating season with the most natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week.

"Further price decline to the $2.20 area and ultimately toward the $2 mark would appear to be the most likely course given this unusually mild start to the heavy usage cycle," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would stay steady at 123.8 bcfd next week from 123.7 bcfd forecast this week.

U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row for the first time since November 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15.98 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast Week ended Dec 1 Actual Year ago Dec 8 Five-year average Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -48 -117 -46 -81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,671 3,719 3,419 3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.8% 6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.38 2.59 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.57 12.59 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 15.98 16.05 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 322.9 340 321.2 344 354 U.S. GFS CDDs 1.9 2 12.5 6.5 5.9 U.S. GFS TDDs 324.8 342 333.7 350.5 359.9 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.1 109.0 108.9 102.7 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.8 8.6 9.2 9.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 116.9 117.6 118.1 111.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.5 3.5 3.3 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.9 4.3 5.0 5.6 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.5 14.8 14.3 11.7 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.2 13.9 13.7 13.5 14.6 U.S. Residential 20.9 22.4 22.0 21.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 31.9 32.5 30.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.3 24.6 24.6 24.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.8 101.1 101.1 98.7 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 121.4 123.7 123.8 119.3 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep -- 85 83 107 81 Jan-Jul -- 85 77 102 79 Oct-Sep -- 85 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Wind 12 10 11 9 11 Solar 3 3 3 3 4 Hydro 5 6 6 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 42 39 42 41 Coal 17 17 16 17 16 Nuclear 21 20 22 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.57 2.52 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.99 2.00 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.84 3.98 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.85 1.85 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.23 2.13

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.35 3.24

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.23 3.53

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.21 0.97

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.87 1.38

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 34.75 58.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.25 29.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 16.00 21.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 72.29 70.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 33.75 41.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 32.50 36.25

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

