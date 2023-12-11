US natgas prices drop to near 6-month low on mild weather, ample output

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 10% to a near six-month low on Monday, hurt by ample output while mild weather limited heating demand.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 28.1 cents, or 10.9%, to $2.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 0941 a.m. EST (1441 GMT), its lowest levels since June.
The fundamental reasons why the prices are dropping drastically are "record production, higher Canadian exports, lukewarm and late arriving domestic demand, and high foreign gas storage levels," said Zhen Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City.
"I believe the market is betting against a colder than normal winter in January and February, but the market may be reasonable as most of longer term weather forecasts are calling for a warmer than normal if not normal remaining winter."
With record production levels and ample storage, gas futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices for this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November. The contract was down about 8% last week.
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was at 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
Traders have noted that mild weather and near record output should cap the amount of gas utilities pull from storage in coming weeks. EIA/GAS
The continental United States entered the winter heating season with the most natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week.
"Further price decline to the $2.20 area and ultimately toward the $2 mark would appear to be the most likely course given this unusually mild start to the heavy usage cycle," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would stay steady at 123.8 bcfd next week from 123.7 bcfd forecast this week.
U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row for the first time since November 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15.98 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 8 Forecast
Week ended Dec 1 Actual
Year ago Dec 8
Five-year average
Dec 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-48
-117
-46
-81
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,671
3,719
3,419
3,404
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.8%
6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.38
2.59
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.57
12.59
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
15.98
16.05
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
322.9
340
321.2
344
354
U.S. GFS CDDs
1.9
2
12.5
6.5
5.9
U.S. GFS TDDs
324.8
342
333.7
350.5
359.9
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.1
109.0
108.9
102.7
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.8
8.6
9.2
9.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
116.9
117.6
118.1
111.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.5
3.5
3.3
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.9
4.3
5.0
5.6
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.5
14.8
14.3
11.7
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.2
13.9
13.7
13.5
14.6
U.S. Residential
20.9
22.4
22.0
21.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.2
31.9
32.5
30.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.3
24.6
24.6
24.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.9
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.8
101.1
101.1
98.7
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
121.4
123.7
123.8
119.3
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
--
85
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
--
85
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
--
85
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Wind
12
10
11
9
11
Solar
3
3
3
3
4
Hydro
5
6
6
6
5
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
42
39
42
41
Coal
17
17
16
17
16
Nuclear
21
20
22
21
20
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.57
2.52
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.99
2.00
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.84
3.98
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.85
1.85
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.23
2.13
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.35
3.24
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.23
3.53
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.21
0.97
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.87
1.38
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
34.75
58.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.25
29.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
16.00
21.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
72.29
70.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
33.75
41.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
32.50
36.25
(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)
((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.