News & Insights

US Markets
BKR

US natgas prices drop to near 6-month low on mild weather, ample output

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 11, 2023 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid more than 10% to a near six-month low on Monday, hurt by ample output while mild weather limited heating demand.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 28.1 cents, or 10.9%, to $2.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 0941 a.m. EST (1441 GMT), its lowest levels since June.

The fundamental reasons why the prices are dropping drastically are "record production, higher Canadian exports, lukewarm and late arriving domestic demand, and high foreign gas storage levels," said Zhen​ Zhu, managing consultant at C.H. Guernsey and Co in Oklahoma City.

"I believe the market is betting against a colder than normal winter in January and February, but the market may be reasonable as most of longer term weather forecasts are calling for a warmer than normal if not normal remaining winter."

With record production levels and ample storage, gas futures have been sending bearish signals for weeks that prices for this winter (November-March) likely already peaked in November. The contract was down about 8% last week.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states was at 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Traders have noted that mild weather and near record output should cap the amount of gas utilities pull from storage in coming weeks. EIA/GAS

The continental United States entered the winter heating season with the most natural gas in storage since 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said last week.

"Further price decline to the $2.20 area and ultimately toward the $2 mark would appear to be the most likely course given this unusually mild start to the heavy usage cycle," said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would stay steady at 123.8 bcfd next week from 123.7 bcfd forecast this week.

U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row for the first time since November 2022, energy services firm Baker Hughes BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15.98 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 8 Forecast

Week ended Dec 1 Actual

Year ago Dec 8

Five-year average

Dec 8

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-48

-117

-46

-81

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,671

3,719

3,419

3,404

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.8%

6.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.38

2.59

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.57

12.59

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

15.98

16.05

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

322.9

340

321.2

344

354

U.S. GFS CDDs

1.9

2

12.5

6.5

5.9

U.S. GFS TDDs

324.8

342

333.7

350.5

359.9

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.1

109.0

108.9

102.7

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.8

8.6

9.2

9.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

116.9

117.6

118.1

111.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.5

3.5

3.3

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

3.9

4.3

5.0

5.6

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.5

14.8

14.3

11.7

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.2

13.9

13.7

13.5

14.6

U.S. Residential

20.9

22.4

22.0

21.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

33.2

31.9

32.5

30.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.3

24.6

24.6

24.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.9

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

99.8

101.1

101.1

98.7

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

121.4

123.7

123.8

119.3

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

--

85

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

--

85

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

--

85

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Wind

12

10

11

9

11

Solar

3

3

3

3

4

Hydro

5

6

6

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

42

39

42

41

Coal

17

17

16

17

16

Nuclear

21

20

22

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.57

2.52

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.99

2.00

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.84

3.98

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.85

1.85

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.23

2.13

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.35

3.24

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.23

3.53

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.21

0.97

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.87

1.38

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

34.75

58.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

25.25

29.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

16.00

21.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

72.29

70.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

33.75

41.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

32.50

36.25

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
PCG
NFE
XOM
GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.