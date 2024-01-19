US natgas prices drop 7% to 3-week low on warmer late January forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 7% to a three-week low on Friday on forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise as the weather turns warmer than normal in late January and early February.
That price drop came even though the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants was rising after it fell to a one-year low during this week's Arctic freeze, which also boosted daily gas demand to a record high and cut output to a one-year low by freezing wells.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 17.8 cents, or 6.6%, to settle at $2.519 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Dec. 29.
That put the contract down for a fourth day in a row for the first time since November.
For the week, the front-month was down by almost 24% after rising about 15% in each of the prior two weeks. This week's price drop would be its biggest weekly percentage decline since it fell by just over 24% in a week in December 2021.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump 10.3 bcfd over the past three days to a preliminary 100.8 bcfd on Friday. It had plunged by 17.2 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Tuesday, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.
The drop earlier this week, however, was smaller than losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 19-21 to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 22-Feb. 3.
With less cold weather in the outlook, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 155.0 bcfd this week to 141.5 bcfd next week and 123.8 bcfd in two weeks. The forecast for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
On a daily basis, LSEG said total gas demand, including exports, soared to a record 168.4 bcfd on Jan. 16. That was similar to LSEG's estimate on Thursday and topped the prior all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, LNG feedgas was on track to jump about 4.7 bcfd over the last three days to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Friday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Tuesday, due mostly to reductions at U.S. energy company Cheniere Energy's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas, Freeport LNG's plant in Texas and Cameron LNG's plant in Louisiana.
|
Week ended Jan 19 Forecast
Week ended Jan 12 Actual
Year ago Jan 19
Five-year average
Jan 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-288
-154
-86
-148
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,894
3,182
2,746
2,714
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.6%
11.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.64
2.70
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.26
8.92
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.56
9.55
24.34
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
378
400
391
438
442
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
3
3
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
382
404
394
441
446
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
106.9
97.2
96.3
101.8
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.2
9.4
8.1
9.2
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
116.1
106.7
104.4
111.0
103.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.9
1.7
1.7
2.5
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.1
5.8
5.5
5.3
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.8
12.4
13.9
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
16.4
22.3
18.5
14.7
16.6
U.S. Residential
27.8
39.1
31.5
24.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
34.7
37.3
36.1
29.4
29.5
U.S. Industrial
25.6
27.9
26.2
24.5
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
4.8
4.8
5.0
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.6
3.2
3.6
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
113.0
135.1
120.4
101.4
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
136.7
155.0
141.5
121.7
125.6
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
81
81
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
80
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
80
81
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Wind
11
14
8
11
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
7
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
38
38
42
40
41
Coal
23
19
19
16
18
Nuclear
17
19
20
22
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.88
2.86
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
8.78
7.30
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.96
3.94
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.32
2.35
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
3.12
2.96
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
14.46
13.19
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.43
3.28
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.56
2.44
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.78
1.93
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
148.50
126.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
60.25
67.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
31.00
28.25
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
135.00
75.50
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
60.50
45.50
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
61.75
46.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
