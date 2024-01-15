News & Insights

US Markets

US natgas prices drop 7% on warmer forecasts for late January

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

January 15, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Written by for Reuters -> 

    By Scott DiSavino
       Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 7% on Monday on forecasts for demand to fall and output to rise
once the weather turns warmer than normal in late January.
    That futures price drop came even though spot power and gas prices soared to multi-year highs as extremely cold weather this
week cut gas supplies and was on track to boost daily gas demand to a record high on Tuesday.
    The futures market is trading for February. Looking ahead to February, analysts said the country should have enough production
and gas in storage to meet at least normal weather conditions without boosting prices by much.
    Front-month gas futures <NGc1> for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 24.2 cents, or 7.3%, to $3.071
per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:25 p.m. EST (1725 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest level since
Nov. 3.
    That put the front month, which will not close until Tuesday due to the U.S. Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, on track
for its biggest daily percentage drop since April 26, 2023, when it fell by 8.2%.
    After futures gained 15% for a second week in a row, speculators last week switched their futures and options positions on the
New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to net long from net short, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
    In the spot market, power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL> in Oregon soared to a record high of $1,075 per
megawatt hour.
    Next-day gas prices, meanwhile, jumped to $10.40 per mmBtu at the Eastern Gas South hub <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> in Pennsylvania,
their highest since July 2008, and $9.72 at the AECO hub <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> in Alberta in Canada, their highest since February 2014.
    In other gas markets, next-day prices hit their highest since the February freeze in 2021, including the U.S. Henry Hub
<NG-W-HH-SNL> benchmark in Louisiana at $13.20 per mmBtu, Waha <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> in West Texas at $17.23 and Chicago <NG-CG-CH-SNL>
at $23.35.
        
    SUPPLY AND DEMAND
    Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 104.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far
in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.
    But on a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 10.6 bcfd over the past week or so to a preliminary 11-month low of 97.1
bcfd on Monday.
    That output loss, however, was small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4
bcfd during the February freeze in 2021.
    Meteorologists projected that the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 15-21 to
warmer than normal from Jan. 22-30.
    With warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast that U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 155.3 bcfd
this week to 138.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
    On a daily basis, LSEG projected total gas demand, including exports, would reach 173.4 bcfd on Tuesday. That would top the
current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P
Global Commodities Insights.
        
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended    Year ago     Five-year         
                                                                     Jan 12        Jan 5       Jan 12       average    
                                                                    Forecast      Actual                    Jan 12     
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):                             -123         -140          -68         -126            
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):                                 3,213         3,336        2,832        2,862           
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average                            12.3%         11.6%                                     
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)                       Current Day    Prior Day   This Month   Prior Year    Five Year
                                                                                              Last Year     Average      Average
                                                                                                             2023      (2018-2022)
 Henry Hub <NGc1>                                                     3.12         3.31         3.42         2.66         3.60
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1>                           9.54         10.14        19.79        13.04        14.39
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1>                                    10.66         11.25        24.34        14.39        14.31
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                                               
 Two-Week Total Forecast                                          Current Day    Prior Day   Prior Year     10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                                             Norm         Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                                        448           526          391          438          445
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                                         3             1            3            3            3
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                                        451           527          394          441          448
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                                                            
                                                                   Prior Week     Current     Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                   Week                    Last Year   (2019-2023)
                                                                                                                       Average For
                                                                                                                          Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                                            106.9        101.2        103.0        101.8         93.8
 U.S. Imports from Canada8                                                 9.2          9.1          8.7          9.2          9.3
 U.S. LNG Imports                                                          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.3
 Total U.S. Supply                                                       116.1        110.3        111.7        111.0        103.4
                                                                                                                                  
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Exports to Canada                                                    2.9          1.9          2.2          2.5          2.7
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                                                    6.1          5.1          5.5          5.3          5.3
 U.S. LNG Exports                                                         14.8         13.8         13.7         12.5          8.9
 U.S. Commercial                                                          16.4         22.4         18.3         14.7         16.6
 U.S. Residential                                                         27.8         39.5         31.1         24.1         28.6
 U.S. Power Plant                                                         34.7         35.9         33.5         29.4         29.5
 U.S. Industrial                                                          25.6         28.0         26.2         24.5         25.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                                           5.3          5.0          5.1          5.0          5.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                                                    3.0          3.6          3.1          3.6          2.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                                         0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                                                  113.0        134.5        117.5        101.4        108.7
 Total U.S. Demand                                                       136.7        155.3        138.8        121.7        125.6
                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam   Current Day   Prior Day       2023      2022         2021      
                                                                  % of Normal   % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal
                                                                    Forecast     Forecast      Actual       Actual       Actual
 Apr-Sep                                                               81           79           83           107          81
 Jan-Jul                                                               80           79           77           102          79
 Oct-Sep                                                               82           81           76           103          81
                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                        
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA                                                                               
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended
                                                                     Jan 19       Jan 12        Jan 5       Dec 29       Dec 22
 Wind                                                                               13            8           11           11
 Solar                                                                               2            2            2            2
 Hydro                                                                               6            6            7            6
 Other                                                                               2            2            2            2
 Petroleum                                                                           0            0            0            0
 Natural Gas                                                                        38           42           40           41
 Coal                                                                               19           19           16           18
 Nuclear                                                                            19           20           22           20
                                                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                                          
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                   
 Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL>                                                 13.20         3.15                                       
 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL>                                      13.25         2.65                                       
 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL>                                           16.18         5.89                                       
 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL>                       10.40         2.45                                       
 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL>                                         23.35         3.00                                       
 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL>                                       16.25         3.24                                       
 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL>                                         13.30         5.53                                       
 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL>                                               17.23         2.47                                       
 AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL>                                                    9.72         2.68                                       
                                                                                                                                  
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                                                             
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                        
 New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL>                                            60.75        44.25                                       
 PJM West <EL-PK-PJMW-SNL>                                               54.00        34.50                                       
 Ercot North <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL>                                            19.00        22.25                                       
 Mid C <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL>                                                1075.00       850.00                                       
 Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL>                                            123.00        59.25                                       
 SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL>                                                 125.25        63.00                                       
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter)
 ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
((For gas data on LSEG's Eikon type ENERGY in the search bar and then go to the GAS drop down and the NORTH AMERICA drop down.
For Interactive Map, type 'Interactive Map' in the box at upper left of the Eikon terminal
For graphics on Baker Hughes rig counts, see: http://graphics.thomsonreuters.com/15/rigcount/index.html
For next-day SNL U.S. gas prices, see: <0#SNL-NG>
For next-day SNL U.S. power prices, see: <0#SNL-PWR>
For U.S. natgas price and storage polls, see: [NGAS/POLL]
For U.S. nuclear power outages, see: [NUKE/]
For U.S. Northwest hydro power report, see: [NWRFC]
For U.S./Canada natural gas rig count vs Henry Hub futures price, see: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eT9k44
For the U.S. natural gas speed guide, see: <USGAS>
For the U.S. power speed guide, see: <USPOWER>
To determine CFTC managed money net position add (NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined <3023651MNET>) plus (ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined <3023391MNET> divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined <303565BMNET> divided by four) plus (NYMEX Henry Hub penultimate gas swaps <303565CMNET> divided by four)
NYMEX Henry Hub options and futures combined <0#3CFTC023651>
NYMEX Henry Hub futures only <0#1CFTC023651>
ICE Henry Hub options and futures combined <0#3CFTC023391>
NYMEX Henry Hub swaps options and futures combined <0#3CFTC03565B>
NYMEX Henry Hub Penultimate gas swaps <0#3CFTC03565C>))

Keywords: USA NATGAS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
US natgas rig count fell 1 at 117 - Baker Hughes -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.