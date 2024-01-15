US natgas prices drop 7% on warmer forecasts for late January

By Scott DiSavino Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 7% on Monday on forecasts for demand to fall and output to rise once the weather turns warmer than normal in late January. That futures price drop came even though spot power and gas prices soared to multi-year highs as extremely cold weather this week cut gas supplies and was on track to boost daily gas demand to a record high on Tuesday. The futures market is trading for February. Looking ahead to February, analysts said the country should have enough production and gas in storage to meet at least normal weather conditions without boosting prices by much. Front-month gas futures <NGc1> for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 24.2 cents, or 7.3%, to $3.071 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:25 p.m. EST (1725 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest level since Nov. 3. That put the front month, which will not close until Tuesday due to the U.S. Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, on track for its biggest daily percentage drop since April 26, 2023, when it fell by 8.2%. After futures gained 15% for a second week in a row, speculators last week switched their futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to net long from net short, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report. In the spot market, power prices at the Mid-Columbia hub <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL> in Oregon soared to a record high of $1,075 per megawatt hour. Next-day gas prices, meanwhile, jumped to $10.40 per mmBtu at the Eastern Gas South hub <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> in Pennsylvania, their highest since July 2008, and $9.72 at the AECO hub <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> in Alberta in Canada, their highest since February 2014. In other gas markets, next-day prices hit their highest since the February freeze in 2021, including the U.S. Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> benchmark in Louisiana at $13.20 per mmBtu, Waha <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> in West Texas at $17.23 and Chicago <NG-CG-CH-SNL> at $23.35. SUPPLY AND DEMAND Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 104.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December. But on a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 10.6 bcfd over the past week or so to a preliminary 11-month low of 97.1 bcfd on Monday. That output loss, however, was small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 and 20.4 bcfd during the February freeze in 2021. Meteorologists projected that the weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from colder than normal from Jan. 15-21 to warmer than normal from Jan. 22-30. With warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast that U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 155.3 bcfd this week to 138.8 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday. On a daily basis, LSEG projected total gas demand, including exports, would reach 173.4 bcfd on Tuesday. That would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during Winter Storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jan 12 Jan 5 Jan 12 average Forecast Actual Jan 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -123 -140 -68 -126 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,213 3,336 2,832 2,862 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.3% 11.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2023 (2018-2022) Henry Hub <NGc1> 3.12 3.31 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) <TRNLTTFMc1> 9.54 10.14 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) <JKMc1> 10.66 11.25 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 448 526 391 438 445 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 1 3 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 451 527 394 441 448 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 106.9 101.2 103.0 101.8 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.2 9.1 8.7 9.2 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 116.1 110.3 111.7 111.0 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.9 1.9 2.2 2.5 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.1 5.1 5.5 5.3 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.8 13.8 13.7 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 16.4 22.4 18.3 14.7 16.6 U.S. Residential 27.8 39.5 31.1 24.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 34.7 35.9 33.5 29.4 29.5 U.S. Industrial 25.6 28.0 26.2 24.5 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.6 3.1 3.6 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 113.0 134.5 117.5 101.4 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 136.7 155.3 138.8 121.7 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day Prior Day 2023 2022 2021 % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal Forecast Forecast Actual Actual Actual Apr-Sep 81 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Jan 19 Jan 12 Jan 5 Dec 29 Dec 22 Wind 13 8 11 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 38 42 40 41 Coal 19 19 16 18 Nuclear 19 20 22 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub <NG-W-HH-SNL> 13.20 3.15 Transco Z6 New York <NG-CG-NY-SNL> 13.25 2.65 PG&E Citygate <NG-CG-PGE-SNL> 16.18 5.89 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) <NG-PCN-APP-SNL> 10.40 2.45 Chicago Citygate <NG-CG-CH-SNL> 23.35 3.00 Algonquin Citygate <NG-CG-BS-SNL> 16.25 3.24 SoCal Citygate <NG-SCL-CGT-SNL> 13.30 5.53 Waha Hub <NG-WAH-WTX-SNL> 17.23 2.47 AECO <NG-ASH-ALB-SNL> 9.72 2.68 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England <EL-PK-NPMS-SNL> 60.75 44.25 PJM West <EL-PK-PJMW-SNL> 54.00 34.50 Ercot North <EL-PK-ERTN-SNL> 19.00 22.25 Mid C <EL-PK-MIDC-SNL> 1075.00 850.00 Palo Verde <EL-PK-PLVD-SNL> 123.00 59.25 SP-15 <EL-PK-SP15-SNL> 125.25 63.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ((For gas data on LSEG's Eikon type ENERGY in the search bar and then go to the GAS drop down and the NORTH AMERICA drop down. 