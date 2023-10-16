News & Insights

US natgas prices drop 5% to one-week low on record output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

October 16, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% to a fresh one-week low on Monday on record output, a drop in gas prices in Europe and forecasts for mild U.S. weather through late October that will keep both heating and cooling demand low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 16.2 cents, or 5.0%, to $3.074 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 4.

That also put the contract down for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early September.

In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands dropped about 12% to around $15 per mmBtu as high inventories and ample LNG flows ease supply concerns. NG/EU

Even though the U.S. front-month lost about 3% last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to the highest since May 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

The jump in net longs, however, came as a short squeeze last week boosted prices to an eight-month high, prompting speculators to close out 77,345 shorts, according to the CFTC report.

That was the third biggest weekly cut in shorts on record and the most since speculators sold an all-time weekly high of 121,934 shorts in March 2020. Total speculative shorts dropped last week to 145,669 contracts, the lowest since March 2021.

In the U.S. Northeast, meanwhile, mild weather cut spot power prices for Monday in New England to $19 per megawatt hour, their lowest since November 2020. That compares with an average of $40 so far in 2023, $91 in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of $51.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

"Natural gas output skyrocketed to new records over the weekend, and may continue to test higher over the next 30-45 days with Appalachian supply poised to rise seasonally," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said in a report.

On a daily basis, output hit a record 105.0 bcfd on Sunday, according to LSEG.

With mild weather expected, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 97.3 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts, however, were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 7.0 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, said they expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.4 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Oct 13 Forecast

Week ended Oct 6

Actual

Year ago Oct 13

Five-year average

Oct 13

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

81

84

113

85

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,610

3,529

3,326

3,451

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

4.6%

4.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.14

3.24

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.83

17.06

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

18.29

14.36

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

130

120

150

147

159

U.S. GFS CDDs

35

33

27

40

34

U.S. GFS TDDs

165

153

177

187

193

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.8

104.5

104.4

99.5

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.9

6.4

6.3

8.8

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

100.7

110.9

110.7

108.3

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.3

1.4

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.9

7.1

5.7

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

14.1

13.7

11.6

7.1

U.S. Commercial

6.2

6.7

7.1

8.3

7.0

U.S. Residential

6.5

7.6

8.4

10.7

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

30.8

30.9

30.1

30.9

30.1

U.S. Industrial

22.3

22.5

22.3

23.3

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.2

5.2

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

72.9

75.0

75.2

80.3

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.6

97.2

97.3

99.8

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

94

93

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

90

91

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

90

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Wind

13

10

11

8

8

Solar

3

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

3

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

41

42

44

43

Coal

15

16

16

17

17

Nuclear

21

21

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

3.11

3.16

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

0.99

1.13

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.60

4.83

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

0.83

1.08

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.87

2.23

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.10

1.25

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

9.92

9.02

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.24

2.03

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.64

1.83

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

19.00

23.25

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

39.00

41.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

23.00

42.63

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

60.25

68.71

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

44.50

58.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

44.75

56.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

