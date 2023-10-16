US natgas prices drop 5% to one-week low on record output, mild weather

Adds latest prices

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% to a fresh one-week low on Monday on record output, a drop in gas prices in Europe and forecasts for mild U.S. weather through late October that will keep both heating and cooling demand low.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 16.2 cents, or 5.0%, to $3.074 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 4.

That also put the contract down for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early September.

In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands dropped about 12% to around $15 per mmBtu as high inventories and ample LNG flows ease supply concerns. NG/EU

Even though the U.S. front-month lost about 3% last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to the highest since May 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

The jump in net longs, however, came as a short squeeze last week boosted prices to an eight-month high, prompting speculators to close out 77,345 shorts, according to the CFTC report.

That was the third biggest weekly cut in shorts on record and the most since speculators sold an all-time weekly high of 121,934 shorts in March 2020. Total speculative shorts dropped last week to 145,669 contracts, the lowest since March 2021.

In the U.S. Northeast, meanwhile, mild weather cut spot power prices for Monday in New England to $19 per megawatt hour, their lowest since November 2020. That compares with an average of $40 so far in 2023, $91 in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of $51.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

"Natural gas output skyrocketed to new records over the weekend, and may continue to test higher over the next 30-45 days with Appalachian supply poised to rise seasonally," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said in a report.

On a daily basis, output hit a record 105.0 bcfd on Sunday, according to LSEG.

With mild weather expected, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 97.3 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts, however, were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 7.0 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, said they expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.4 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

Week ended Oct 13 Forecast Week ended Oct 6 Actual Year ago Oct 13 Five-year average Oct 13 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 81 84 113 85 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,610 3,529 3,326 3,451 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 4.6% 4.8% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 3.14 3.24 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.83 17.06 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 18.29 14.36 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 130 120 150 147 159 U.S. GFS CDDs 35 33 27 40 34 U.S. GFS TDDs 165 153 177 187 193 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.8 104.5 104.4 99.5 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.4 6.3 8.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 100.7 110.9 110.7 108.3 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.3 1.4 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.9 7.1 5.7 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 14.1 13.7 11.6 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.2 6.7 7.1 8.3 7.0 U.S. Residential 6.5 7.6 8.4 10.7 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 30.8 30.9 30.1 30.9 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.3 22.5 22.3 23.3 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.9 75.0 75.2 80.3 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.6 97.2 97.3 99.8 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 94 93 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 90 91 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 89 90 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Wind 13 10 11 8 8 Solar 3 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 3 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 41 42 44 43 Coal 15 16 16 17 17 Nuclear 21 21 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 3.11 3.16 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 0.99 1.13 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.60 4.83 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 0.83 1.08 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.87 2.23 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.10 1.25 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 9.92 9.02 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.24 2.03 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.64 1.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 19.00 23.25 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 39.00 41.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 23.00 42.63 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.25 68.71 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 44.50 58.25 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 44.75 56.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.