US natgas prices drop 5% to one-week low on forecasts for less hot weather

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

July 27, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% to a one-week low on forecasts for less demand and less hot weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price drop came despite a slightly smaller-than-expected storage build last week when hotter-than-normal weather boosted the amount of gas power generators burned to produce power to keep air conditioners humming.

In the spot market, meanwhile, power and gas prices in some markets rose to their highest in months as homes and businesses continued to crank up their air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave blanketing much of the country this week. That extreme heat is boosting power demand to near-record levels and stressing electric grids across the country.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 16 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 21.

That is a slightly less than the 19-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 18 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 31 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.87 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 13.1% above the five-year average of 2.642 tcf for the time of year.

On its next to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.6 cents, or 4.7%, to $2.539 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 17.

Futures for September NGU23, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 10 cents to $2.60 per mmBtu.

The premium of futures for September over August NGQ23-U23 were on track to hit a record high for a second day in a row on Thursday. That is a big change from where the spread usually trades. Over the past four years, September has traded at a premium to August on just 14 occasions - all of them in June and July of 2023.

In the spot market, next-day power prices for Thursday soared to their highest since December 2022 at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona and their highest since February 2023 at the PJM Western Hub EL-PK-PJMW-SNL, which covers an area from northwestern Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C.

Next-day gas for Thursday at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL nearly doubled to $12.55 per mmBtu, their highest since March 2023.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

Even though the weather will be less hot over the next two weeks than previously expected, meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 11.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 104.7 bcfd this week to 105.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary two-week low of 12.2 bcfd due to recent reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and the shutdown of the Columbia pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point in Maryland.

The amount of gas flowing to Cove Point was on track to reach 0.6 bcfd on Thursday, the same as Wednesday, after dropping to 0.5 bcfd on Tuesday due to the Columbia pipe fire. That compares with feedgas of around 0.8 bcfd since November.

Week ended Jul 21 Forecast

Week ended Jul 14 Actual

Year ago Jul 21

Five-year average

Jul 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

16

41

18

31

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,987

2,971

2,414

2,642

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

13.1%

13.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.63

2.67

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.39

9.58

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.10

11.46

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

3

3

1

2

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

239

243

245

211

201

U.S. GFS TDDs

242

246

246

213

204

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

101.2

101.2

101.2

98.0

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.4

7.6

7.6

9.1

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

108.6

108.8

108.8

107.1

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

1.6

1.6

2.5

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.6

6.1

6.7

5.7

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

12.7

12.7

12.7

10.6

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.3

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.5

3.5

3.6

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

48.0

47.7

48.0

43.7

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.3

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

84.6

84.3

84.7

80.3

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

105.6

104.7

105.7

99.1

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

75

75

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 28

Week ended Jul 21

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Wind

6

7

7

6

10

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

6

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

45

46

45

45

43

Coal

20

19

19

19

18

Nuclear

17

17

17

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.60

2.66

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.09

1.99

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.32

5.43

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.47

1.65

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.46

2.39

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

6.30

4.60

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

12.55

6.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.32

2.30

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.75

1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

98.75

58.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

142.75

51.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

56.00

40.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

89.00

104.20

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

231.00

126.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

76.00

76.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

