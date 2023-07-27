US natgas prices drop 5% to one-week low on forecasts for less hot weather

Adds EIA storage and latest prices

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% to a one-week low on forecasts for less demand and less hot weather over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That price drop came despite a slightly smaller-than-expected storage build last week when hotter-than-normal weather boosted the amount of gas power generators burned to produce power to keep air conditioners humming.

In the spot market, meanwhile, power and gas prices in some markets rose to their highest in months as homes and businesses continued to crank up their air conditioners to escape a lingering heat wave blanketing much of the country this week. That extreme heat is boosting power demand to near-record levels and stressing electric grids across the country.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities added 16 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 21.

That is a slightly less than the 19-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 18 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 31 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Last week's increase boosted stockpiles to 2.87 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 13.1% above the five-year average of 2.642 tcf for the time of year.

On its next to last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.6 cents, or 4.7%, to $2.539 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EDT (1441 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 17.

Futures for September NGU23, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 10 cents to $2.60 per mmBtu.

The premium of futures for September over August NGQ23-U23 were on track to hit a record high for a second day in a row on Thursday. That is a big change from where the spread usually trades. Over the past four years, September has traded at a premium to August on just 14 occasions - all of them in June and July of 2023.

In the spot market, next-day power prices for Thursday soared to their highest since December 2022 at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona and their highest since February 2023 at the PJM Western Hub EL-PK-PJMW-SNL, which covers an area from northwestern Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C.

Next-day gas for Thursday at the Southern California Border NG-SCL-CGT-SNL nearly doubled to $12.55 per mmBtu, their highest since March 2023.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.

Even though the weather will be less hot over the next two weeks than previously expected, meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 11.

Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 104.7 bcfd this week to 105.7 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas fell to a preliminary two-week low of 12.2 bcfd due to recent reductions at Cheniere Energy's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and the shutdown of the Columbia pipeline to Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point in Maryland.

The amount of gas flowing to Cove Point was on track to reach 0.6 bcfd on Thursday, the same as Wednesday, after dropping to 0.5 bcfd on Tuesday due to the Columbia pipe fire. That compares with feedgas of around 0.8 bcfd since November.

Week ended Jul 21 Forecast Week ended Jul 14 Actual Year ago Jul 21 Five-year average Jul 21

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 16 41 18 31

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,987 2,971 2,414 2,642

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 13.1% 13.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.63 2.67 7.19 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.39 9.58 51.76 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.10 11.46 39.36 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 3 3 1 2 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 239 243 245 211 201 U.S. GFS TDDs 242 246 246 213 204 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.2 101.2 101.2 98.0 90.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.6 7.6 9.1 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 108.6 108.8 108.8 107.1 98.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 1.6 1.6 2.5 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.6 6.1 6.7 5.7 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 12.7 12.7 10.6 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 48.0 47.7 48.0 43.7 41.7 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 84.6 84.3 84.7 80.3 78.2 Total U.S. Demand 105.6 104.7 105.7 99.1 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 75 75 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Week ended Jul 14 Week ended Jul 7 Week ended Jun 30 Wind 6 7 7 6 10 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 46 45 45 43 Coal 20 19 19 19 18 Nuclear 17 17 17 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.60 2.66 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.09 1.99

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.32 5.43 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.47 1.65

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.46 2.39

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 6.30 4.60 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 12.55 6.65

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.32 2.30

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.75 1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 98.75 58.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 142.75 51.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 56.00 40.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 89.00 104.20

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 231.00 126.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 76.00 76.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.