US natgas prices drop 5% to fresh 3-1/2-year low on mild forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Wednesday to a fresh 3-1/2-year low on near-record output, ample amounts of fuel in storage and forecasts for warmer weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.

Traders also noted that gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants should remain reduced so long as a liquefaction unit at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas stays shut.

The combination of near-record production and mostly warmer-than-usual weather and low heating demand so far this winter, other than an Arctic freeze in mid-January, has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage.

Analysts forecast inventories were currently about 15% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Energy traders said low prices usually encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal and producers to cut back on gas drilling.

That already may be happening. U.S. energy firm Comstock ResourcesCRK.N, a big gas producer, said it would reduce the number of rigs in operation from seven to five due to low gas prices and also suspend its dividend until gas prices improve.

But even if some energy firms reduce gas drilling, gas output could still rise because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to seek more oil in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and Bakken in North Dakota. A lot of associated gas also comes out of the ground with oil in those shale basins.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.0 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $1.609 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since June 2020 during the height of demand destruction from the COVID pandemic.

That put the contract down about 36% so far this year after dropping 23% over the past seven days of price declines.

Analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics Group said prices could start to increase soon.

"Strong technical support near $1.61/MMBtu, a substantial speculator short position, a technically oversold front-month contract, the impending return of Freeport LNG's one train outage, lower production scrapes, and chances for producer earnings season to contain bullish surprises could catalyze a relief rally at any point," EBW said in a note to customers.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.1 bcfd from Feb. 10-14 to a preliminary two-week low of 104.4 bcfd on Feb. 14.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, before returning to warmer-than-normal levels from Feb. 19-29.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 124.0 bcfd this week to 129.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in mid- to late February.

Week ended Feb 9 Forecast Week ended Feb 2 Actual Year ago Feb 9 Five-year average Feb 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -68 -75 -117 -149

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,516 2,584 2,280 2,187

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 15.0% 10.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.67 1.69 2.44 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 7.93 7.99 16.52 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.41 9.44 16.87 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 332 351 337 389 380 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 14 7 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 336 354 351 396 386 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 105.8 105.8 106.0 102.0 92.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 9.2 8.8 9.4 8.7 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 115.0 114.6 115.4 110.7 101.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.2 6.4 6.3 5.1 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 13.3 13.8 13.6 13.2 8.4 U.S. Commercial 13.8 13.8 14.5 14.0 16.3 U.S. Residential 22.3 22.2 23.5 22.9 27.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.0 32.5 32.3 29.5 29.3 U.S. Industrial 24.4 24.5 24.8 24.4 25.4 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.6 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.4 101.0 103.2 98.7 106.7 Total U.S. Demand 122.5 124.7 126.7 120.1 123.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 78 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 80 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 16 Week ended Feb 9 Week ended Feb 2 Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Wind 10 14 9 7 10 Solar 3 3 3 2 2 Hydro 7 7 7 6 6 Other 1 1 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 38 40 43 39 Coal 15 16 18 22 23 Nuclear 22 21 20 19 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.61 1.76 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.08 1.82 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.14 3.26 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.49 1.39 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.58 1.70

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.76 6.06 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.89 3.01 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.19 0.98

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.23 1.29

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 47.00 47.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 28.50 31.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 10.50 16.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 58.50 57.40 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 28.00 30.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.25 35.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Diane Craft)

