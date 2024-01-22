News & Insights

US natgas prices drop 5% to five-week low on warmer forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

January 22, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% to a five-week low on Monday on forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise as the weather turns warmer than normal through early February.

That price drop came even though the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumped higher after it fell to a one-year low during last week's Arctic freeze, which also boosted daily gas demand to a record high and cut output to a one-year low by freezing wells.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.8 cents, or 5.1%, to $2.391 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:28AM EST (1428 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Dec. 13.

That also put the contract down for a fifth day in a row for the first time since mid November and pushed it into technically oversold territory for the first time since mid December.

Even though the November-March heating season is only about half way through, one of the biggest signs that the market has given up on future winter price spikes was that futures for March were now trading at a record discount to April NGH24-J24 of around 3 cents per mmBtu.

March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Since gas is a primarily a winter heating fuel, traders have said that summer prices should never trade above winter.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves on changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.

With extreme cold and record gas demand early last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their highest since early November, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 102.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 11.4 bcfd over the past several days to a preliminary 101.9 bcfd on Monday. It had plunged by 17.2 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from Jan. 23-Feb. 6.

With less cold weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 143.2 bcfd this week to 123.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was on track to jump by about 4.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-22 to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Monday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's Arctic freeze.

Week ended Jan 19 Forecast

Week ended Jan 12 Actual

Year ago Jan 19

Five-year average

Jan 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-288

-154

-86

-148

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,894

3,182

2,746

2,714

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.6%

11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.37

2.52

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

8.73

9.07

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.59

9.56

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

306

400

455

432

438

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

4

4

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

310

404

459

436

441

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

97.3

102.2

103.1

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.4

9.2

7.7

9.1

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

106.7

111.4

110.7

111.4

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.7

2.0

1.9

2.6

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.8

5.4

5.6

5.5

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

12.4

13.9

13.9

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

22.3

18.1

13.8

16.7

16.6

U.S. Residential

39.2

30.9

21.9

28.2

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

37.1

37.4

33.6

32.3

29.5

U.S. Industrial

27.9

26.1

24.7

25.6

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

4.

5.0

5.1

4.8

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.6

3.2

2.7

3.6

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

135.0

121.0

102.0

111.3

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

154.9

142.2

123.5

131.9

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

82

81

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

80

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Wind

10

14

8

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

Hydro

6

6

6

7

Other

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

39

38

42

40

Coal

23

19

19

16

Nuclear

17

19

20

22

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.70

2.88

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.57

8.78

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.90

3.96

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.92

2.32

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.62

3.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

9.25

14.46

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.31

3.43

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.78

2.56

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.70

1.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

105.25

148.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

77.00

60.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

34.00

31.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

90.00

135.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

47.75

60.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

51.00

61.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

