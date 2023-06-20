US natgas prices drop 5% on lower demand forecasts, less heat

Adds latest prices
June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 5% on Tuesday on forecasts for less hot weather and demand over the next two weeks than previously expected as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants declines due to maintenance outages.
The price decline came despite a drop in gas output in recent weeks and even though the weather will still be hotter than normal in late June and early July, especially in Texas.
The Texas power grid operator urged homes and businesses to conserve electricity on Tuesday evening to prevent power reserves from falling short as consumers crank up air conditioners to escape the first heat wave of the summer season. That will boost the amount of gas burned by power generators as Texas gets most of its power from gas.
In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
After rising for five days in a row, front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 14.0 cents, or 5.3%, to settle at $2.492 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in June, down from a monthly record of 102.5 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather would turn from mostly near-normal from June 20-23 to hotter than normal from June 24-July 5. The forecasts, however, were not as hot as previously expected.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) projected Tropical Storm Bret would remain a tropical storm as it moves west from the Atlantic Ocean over the next several days before dissipating in the Caribbean Sea around Saturday.
The NHC projected another system in the Atlantic had an 80% chance of strengthening into a cyclone over the next five days as it moves west toward the Caribbean.
U.S. exports to Mexico rose to an average of 6.6 bcfd so far in June, up from 6.2 bcfd in May. That compares with a monthly record high of 6.7 bcfd in June 2021.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 11.5 bcfd so far in June from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record high of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Freeport LNG in Texas.
The record flows in April were higher than the 13.8 bcfd of gas the seven big plants can turn into LNG since the facilities also use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.
|
Week ended Jun 16 (Forecast)
Week ended Jun 9 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 16
Five-year average Jun 16
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
99
84
76
86
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,733
2,634
2,158
2,367
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
15.5%
15.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.66
2.63
7.60
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.62
11.33
33.44
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.20
13.69
29.72
34.11
14.31
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
7
7
7
7
10
U.S. GFS CDDs
203
191
193
181
176
U.S. GFS TDDs
210
197
200
188
186
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.7
100.4
100.7
97.8
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.5
6.8
6.6
8.9
7.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
108.1
107.2
107.3
106.7
97.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.8
1.9
1.8
2.3
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.6
6.5
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
11.3
11.0
12.2
10.5
6.0
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.8
3.7
3.7
3.6
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
36.9
38.0
41.8
37.9
34.8
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.3
21.0
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.0
2.0
2.1
2.0
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
73.5
74.6
78.3
74.0
71.9
Total U.S. Deman
93.0
94.0
98.9
92.8
85.7
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jun 23
Week ended Jun 16
Week ended Jun 9
Week ended Jun 2
Week ended May 26
Wind
8
5
10
9
Solar
5
5
5
5
Hydro
6
7
8
9
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
43
45
40
40
Coal
16
17
15
15
Nuclear
20
20
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.13
2.18
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.38
1.38
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.85
2.93
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.39
1.31
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.24
2.04
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.46
1.69
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.65
3.76
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.86
1.92
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.77
1.76
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.50
28.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.50
29.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
36.50
80.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
37.00
28.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
19.50
25.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
25.00
26.25
