US natgas prices drop 5% on forecasts for mild weather in late January

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

January 10, 2024 — 02:51 pm EST

Written by Reuters 

 (Adds latest prices)
    By Scott DiSavino
       Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% on Wednesday on forecasts for the weather to turn warmer than
normal in late January after next week's expected freeze when demand is projected to reach record highs.
    The futures market is trading for February. Looking ahead to February, analysts said the country should have enough production
and gas in storage to meet at least normal weather conditions without boosting prices by much.
    Starting this weekend, however, meteorologists forecast temperatures across most of the Lower 48 states will drop to well
below normal levels, especially across the middle of the country from Washington state to around St. Louis, Missouri. 
    That extreme cold is expected to boost gas demand for heating to record highs and has already started to cause supplies to
decline by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other equipment in the Rockies (Colorado and Wyoming) and Bakken shale (North
Dakota and Montana). The industry term for freezing wells is "freeze-offs."
    Massive freeze-offs cut gas supplies for heating and power generation in February 2021 in Texas and other U.S. Central states
and December 2022 in Appalachia, forcing some power grid operators and utilities to impose rotating outages because there was not
enough electricity available with so many power plants shut due to a lack of fuel and other problems.
    Front-month gas futures  for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 15.1 cents, or 4.7%, to settle
at $3.039 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest level since Nov. 15.
    It was the first decline in the front-month in seven days and pushed it out of technically overbought territory for the first
time in four days.
        
    SUPPLY AND DEMAND
    Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 fell to 107.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January,
down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.
    On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.1 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary three-month low of 105.1
bcfd on Wednesday. Analysts, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
    The output losses so far this week were small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd from Dec. 21-24 during Winter Storm Elliott in
2022 in Appalachia and 20.4 bcfd from Feb. 8-17 during the freeze in 2021 in Texas and other U.S. Central states.
    Meteorologists projected U.S. weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than
normal from Jan. 13-22 before turning back to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 23-25.
    As use of the fuel for heating soars, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would jump from 137.0
bcfd this week to 160.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday.
    On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach a daily record of 171.4 bcfd on Jan. 15 and
174.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG's latest forecasts.
    Traders noted it would be unusual for gas use to hit a record on Jan. 15 since it is the Martin Luther King Day U.S. holiday
when many businesses and government offices will be shut for a long weekend.
    Those daily forecasts were higher than LSEG projected on Monday and would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on
Dec. 23, 2022, during the winter storm the energy industry calls Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global
Commodities Insights.
        
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended    Year ago     Five-year         
                                                                     Jan 5        Dec 29        Jan 5       average    
                                                                    Forecast      Actual                     Jan 5     
 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):                             -119          -14          -23          -89            
 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):                                 3,358         3,476        2,900        2,988           
 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average                            12.4%         13.0%                                     
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)                       Current Day    Prior Day   This Month   Prior Year    Five Year
                                                                                              Last Year     Average      Average
                                                                                                             2023      (2018-2022)
 Henry Hub                                                      3.07         3.19         3.42         2.66         3.60
 Title Transfer Facility (TTF)                            9.99         9.96         19.79        13.04        14.39
 Japan Korea Marker (JKM)                                     11.30         11.48        24.34        14.39        14.31
                                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days                                                               
 Two-Week Total Forecast                                          Current Day    Prior Day   Prior Year     10-Year      30-Year
                                                                                                             Norm         Norm
 U.S. GFS HDDs                                                        523           517          360          442          446
 U.S. GFS CDDs                                                         1             1            4            3            3
 U.S. GFS TDDs                                                        524           518          364          445          449
                                                                                                                             
 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts                                                                            
                                                                   Prior Week     Current     Next Week    This Week    Five-Year
                                                                                   Week                    Last Year   (2019-2023)
                                                                                                                       Average For
                                                                                                                          Month
 U.S. Supply (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production                                            108.0        107.2        107.5        101.2         93.8
 U.S. Imports from Canada8                                                 9.1          9.3         10.1          9.3          9.3
 U.S. LNG Imports                                                          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.0          0.3
 Total U.S. Supply                                                       117.1        116.5        117.5        110.5        103.4
                                                                                                                                  
 U.S. Demand (bcfd)                                                                                                               
 U.S. Exports to Canada                                                    3.0          3.1          3.0          2.8          2.7
 U.S. Exports to Mexico                                                    5.3          6.0          5.2          4.8          5.3
 U.S. LNG Exports                                                         14.7         14.7         14.4         12.5          8.9
 U.S. Commercial                                                          15.7         16.6         22.8         14.9         16.6
 U.S. Residential                                                         26.0         28.1         40.1         24.1         28.6
 U.S. Power Plant                                                         36.3         34.4         38.1         29.9         29.5
 U.S. Industrial                                                          25.6         25.7         28.0         24.7         25.6
 U.S. Plant Fuel                                                           5.3          5.3          5.3          5.4          5.4
 U.S. Pipe Distribution                                                    3.0          3.0          3.7          3.0          2.9
 U.S. Vehicle Fuel                                                         0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1          0.1
 Total U.S. Consumption                                                  112.0        113.2        138.2        102.1        108.7
 Total U.S. Demand                                                       134.9        137.0        160.8        122.2        125.6
                                                                                                                                  
                                                                                                                       
 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam   Current Day   Prior Day       2023      2022         2021      
                                                                  % of Normal   % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal  % of Normal
                                                                    Forecast     Forecast      Actual       Actual       Actual
 Apr-Sep                                                               81           80           83           107          81
 Jan-Jul                                                               82           81           77           102          79
 Oct-Sep                                                               84           82           76           103          81
                                                                                                                        
                                                                                                                        
 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA                                                                               
                                                                   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended   Week ended
                                                                     Jan 12        Jan 5       Dec 29       Dec 22       Dec 15
 Wind                                                                  11            8           11           11           11
 Solar                                                                 2             2            2            2            3
 Hydro                                                                 5             6            7            6            6
 Other                                                                 2             2            2            2            2
 Petroleum                                                             0             0            0            0            0
 Natural Gas                                                           39           42           40           41           41
 Coal                                                                  19           19           16           18           17
 Nuclear                                                               20           20           22           20           20
                                                                                                                             
 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)                                                                          
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                   
 Henry Hub                                                   3.25         2.72                                       
 Transco Z6 New York                                        3.01         2.55                                       
 PG&E Citygate                                             6.96         5.31                                       
 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South)                         2.75         2.60                                       
 Chicago Citygate                                           3.04         2.57                                       
 Algonquin Citygate                                         3.60         3.35                                       
 SoCal Citygate                                           6.20         5.02                                       
 Waha Hub                                                 2.71         2.10                                       
 AECO                                                     2.39         1.92                                       
                                                                                                                                  
 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)                                                                             
 Hub                                                              Current Day    Prior Day                                        
 New England                                             47.75        54.75                                       
 PJM West                                                35.25        31.50                                       
 Ercot North                                             26.50        27.00                                       
 Mid C                                                  101.00        88.25                                       
 Palo Verde                                              59.50        54.25                                       
 SP-15                                                   64.00        57.00                                       
 
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)
 ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
 
Reuters
