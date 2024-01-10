US natgas prices drop 5% on forecasts for mild weather in late January

(Adds latest prices) By Scott DiSavino Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 5% on Wednesday on forecasts for the weather to turn warmer than normal in late January after next week's expected freeze when demand is projected to reach record highs. The futures market is trading for February. Looking ahead to February, analysts said the country should have enough production and gas in storage to meet at least normal weather conditions without boosting prices by much. Starting this weekend, however, meteorologists forecast temperatures across most of the Lower 48 states will drop to well below normal levels, especially across the middle of the country from Washington state to around St. Louis, Missouri. That extreme cold is expected to boost gas demand for heating to record highs and has already started to cause supplies to decline by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other equipment in the Rockies (Colorado and Wyoming) and Bakken shale (North Dakota and Montana). The industry term for freezing wells is "freeze-offs." Massive freeze-offs cut gas supplies for heating and power generation in February 2021 in Texas and other U.S. Central states and December 2022 in Appalachia, forcing some power grid operators and utilities to impose rotating outages because there was not enough electricity available with so many power plants shut due to a lack of fuel and other problems. Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 15.1 cents, or 4.7%, to settle at $3.039 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest level since Nov. 15. It was the first decline in the front-month in seven days and pushed it out of technically overbought territory for the first time in four days. SUPPLY AND DEMAND Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 fell to 107.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December. On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by 3.1 bcfd over the past few days to a preliminary three-month low of 105.1 bcfd on Wednesday. Analysts, however, have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day. The output losses so far this week were small compared with losses of 19.6 bcfd from Dec. 21-24 during Winter Storm Elliott in 2022 in Appalachia and 20.4 bcfd from Feb. 8-17 during the freeze in 2021 in Texas and other U.S. Central states. Meteorologists projected U.S. weather in the Lower 48 states would switch from mostly warmer than normal now to colder than normal from Jan. 13-22 before turning back to mostly warmer than normal from Jan. 23-25. As use of the fuel for heating soars, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would jump from 137.0 bcfd this week to 160.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Tuesday. On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach a daily record of 171.4 bcfd on Jan. 15 and 174.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, according to LSEG's latest forecasts. Traders noted it would be unusual for gas use to hit a record on Jan. 15 since it is the Martin Luther King Day U.S. holiday when many businesses and government offices will be shut for a long weekend. Those daily forecasts were higher than LSEG projected on Monday and would top the current all-time high of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022, during the winter storm the energy industry calls Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jan 5 Dec 29 Jan 5 average Forecast Actual Jan 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -119 -14 -23 -89 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,358 3,476 2,900 2,988 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.4% 13.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2023 (2018-2022) Henry Hub 3.07 3.19 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 9.99 9.96 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 11.30 11.48 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 523 517 360 442 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 4 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 524 518 364 445 449 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.0 107.2 107.5 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.1 9.3 10.1 9.3 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 117.1 116.5 117.5 110.5 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.1 3.0 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 6.0 5.2 4.8 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.7 14.4 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 15.7 16.6 22.8 14.9 16.6 U.S. Residential 26.0 28.1 40.1 24.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 36.3 34.4 38.1 29.9 29.5 U.S. Industrial 25.6 25.7 28.0 24.7 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.0 3.7 3.0 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 112.0 113.2 138.2 102.1 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 134.9 137.0 160.8 122.2 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day Prior Day 2023 2022 2021 % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal Forecast Forecast Actual Actual Actual Apr-Sep 81 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 82 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 84 82 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Jan 12 Jan 5 Dec 29 Dec 22 Dec 15 Wind 11 8 11 11 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 5 6 7 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 39 42 40 41 41 Coal 19 19 16 18 17 Nuclear 20 20 22 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 3.25 2.72 Transco Z6 New York 3.01 2.55 PG&E Citygate 6.96 5.31 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) 2.75 2.60 Chicago Citygate 3.04 2.57 Algonquin Citygate 3.60 3.35 SoCal Citygate 6.20 5.02 Waha Hub 2.71 2.10 AECO 2.39 1.92 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 47.75 54.75 PJM West 35.25 31.50 Ercot North 26.50 27.00 Mid C 101.00 88.25 Palo Verde 59.50 54.25 SP-15 64.00 57.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler) ((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ((For gas data on LSEG's Eikon type ENERGY in the search bar and then go to the GAS drop down and the NORTH AMERICA drop down. 