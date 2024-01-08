US natgas prices drop 4% with oil futures, ample inventories

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Monday because the country has ample amounts of gas in storage and the coldest weather expected over the next week will likely hit over the long U.S. Martin Luther King holiday weekend when many businesses and government offices are shut.

Analysts said there was currently about 12.2% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Energy traders also said gas prices were depressed as some in the market sold all energy futures after oil futures CLc11, LCOc1 plunged about 4% market when Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude it sells. O/R

That gas price drop came even though next week's extreme cold was expected to boost demand for the fuel to a daily record high on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

In addition to sky-high gas demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment, which the energy industry calls freeze-offs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.4 cents, or 4.3%, to $2.769 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 22.

That put the contract down for the first time in five days and pushed it out of technically overbought territory for the first time in three days.

Even though the coldest part of winter was still coming, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather across the country would remain mostly warmer than normal through Jan. 12 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 13-23.

As demand for the fuel for heating increases, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 137.2 bcfd this week to 158.4 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 169.2 bcfd on Jan. 15, according to LSEG's latest forecasts.

That was higher than LSEG projected last week and would top the current daily record of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022 during winter storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in January, up from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.) in Asia JKMc1.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Jan 5 Forecast Week ended Dec 29 Actual Year ago Jan 5 Five-year average Jan 5 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -123 -14 -23 -89 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,353 3,476 2,900 2,988 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 12.2% 13.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.79 2.89 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.11 10.99 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.57 11.56 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 507 473 360 442 446 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 4 3 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 508 474 364 445 449 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.0 107.8 107.6 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.1 9.4 9.7 9.3 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 117.1 117.1 117.3 110.5 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 2.8 2.7 2.8 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.3 4.9 5.0 4.8 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.9 14.4 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 15.7 16.7 22.1 14.9 16.6 U.S. Residential 26.0 28.4 38.5 24.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 36.3 35.4 38.5 29.9 29.5 U.S. Industrial 25.6 25.7 27.7 24.7 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.3 5.4 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.0 3.0 3.6 3.0 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 112.0 114.6 136.2 102.1 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 134.9 137.2 158.4 122.2 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 78 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 80 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Wind 7 8 11 11 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 3 Hydro 5 6 7 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 42 40 41 41 Coal 21 19 16 18 17 Nuclear 20 20 22 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.75 2.83 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.55 3.57 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.67 5.93 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.39 2.31 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.44 2.58 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.00 5.36 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.55 5.64 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.69 2.54 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.70 1.85 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 58.25 58.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.75 42.50 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 25.50 23.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 115.00 57.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 46.75 55.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 46.25 56.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

