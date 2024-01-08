US natgas prices drop 4% with oil futures, ample inventories

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Monday because the country has ample amounts of gas in storage and the coldest weather expected over the next week will likely hit over the long U.S. Martin Luther King holiday weekend when many businesses and government offices are shut.
Analysts said there was currently about 12.2% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Energy traders also said gas prices were depressed as some in the market sold all energy futures after oil futures CLc11, LCOc1 plunged about 4% market when Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude it sells. O/R
That gas price drop came even though next week's extreme cold was expected to boost demand for the fuel to a daily record high on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 15.
In addition to sky-high gas demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment, which the energy industry calls freeze-offs.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.4 cents, or 4.3%, to $2.769 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 22.
That put the contract down for the first time in five days and pushed it out of technically overbought territory for the first time in three days.
Even though the coldest part of winter was still coming, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.
Meteorologists projected the weather across the country would remain mostly warmer than normal through Jan. 12 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 13-23.
As demand for the fuel for heating increases, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 137.2 bcfd this week to 158.4 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 169.2 bcfd on Jan. 15, according to LSEG's latest forecasts.
That was higher than LSEG projected last week and would top the current daily record of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022 during winter storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in January, up from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.) in Asia JKMc1.
The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
|
Week ended Jan 5 Forecast
Week ended Dec 29 Actual
Year ago Jan 5
Five-year average
Jan 5
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-123
-14
-23
-89
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,353
3,476
2,900
2,988
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
12.2%
13.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.79
2.89
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.11
10.99
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.57
11.56
24.34
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
507
473
360
442
446
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
4
3
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
508
474
364
445
449
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.0
107.8
107.6
101.2
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.1
9.4
9.7
9.3
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
117.1
117.1
117.3
110.5
103.4
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.0
2.8
2.7
2.8
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.3
4.9
5.0
4.8
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.9
14.4
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
15.7
16.7
22.1
14.9
16.6
U.S. Residential
26.0
28.4
38.5
24.1
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
36.3
35.4
38.5
29.9
29.5
U.S. Industrial
25.6
25.7
27.7
24.7
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.3
5.4
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.0
3.0
3.6
3.0
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
112.0
114.6
136.2
102.1
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
134.9
137.2
158.4
122.2
125.6
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
78
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
80
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
81
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Wind
7
8
11
11
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
3
Hydro
5
6
7
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
42
40
41
41
Coal
21
19
16
18
17
Nuclear
20
20
22
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.75
2.83
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.55
3.57
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
6.67
5.93
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.39
2.31
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.44
2.58
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.00
5.36
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.55
5.64
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.69
2.54
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.70
1.85
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
58.25
58.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
35.75
42.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
25.50
23.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
115.00
57.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
46.75
55.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
46.25
56.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
