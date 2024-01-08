US natgas prices drop 4% with oil futures, ample inventories

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

January 08, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped about 4% on Monday because the country has ample amounts of gas in storage and the coldest weather expected over the next week will likely hit over the long U.S. Martin Luther King holiday weekend when many businesses and government offices are shut.

Analysts said there was currently about 12.2% more gas in storage than normal for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Energy traders also said gas prices were depressed as some in the market sold all energy futures after oil futures CLc11, LCOc1 plunged about 4% market when Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude it sells. O/R

That gas price drop came even though next week's extreme cold was expected to boost demand for the fuel to a daily record high on Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 15.

In addition to sky-high gas demand, extreme cold could cause production to drop by freezing oil and gas wells, pipes and other energy equipment, which the energy industry calls freeze-offs.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.4 cents, or 4.3%, to $2.769 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:31 a.m. EST (1531 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 22.

That put the contract down for the first time in five days and pushed it out of technically overbought territory for the first time in three days.

Even though the coldest part of winter was still coming, many traders said winter futures for November-March likely already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1 due primarily to recent record production and ample supplies of gas in storage.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to 107.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.5 bcfd in December.

Meteorologists projected the weather across the country would remain mostly warmer than normal through Jan. 12 before turning colder than normal from Jan. 13-23.

As demand for the fuel for heating increases, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 137.2 bcfd this week to 158.4 bcfd next week. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

On a daily basis, total U.S. gas demand, including exports, was on track to reach 169.2 bcfd on Jan. 15, according to LSEG's latest forecasts.

That was higher than LSEG projected last week and would top the current daily record of 162.5 bcfd set on Dec. 23, 2022 during winter storm Elliott, according to federal energy data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in January, up from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.) in Asia JKMc1.

The U.S. became the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar, as much higher global prices fed demand for more exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $10 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Jan 5 Forecast

Week ended Dec 29 Actual

Year ago Jan 5

Five-year average

Jan 5

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-123

-14

-23

-89

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,353

3,476

2,900

2,988

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

12.2%

13.0%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.79

2.89

3.42

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.11

10.99

19.79

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.57

11.56

24.34

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

507

473

360

442

446

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

4

3

3

U.S. GFS TDDs

508

474

364

445

449

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.0

107.8

107.6

101.2

93.8

U.S. Imports from Canada8

9.1

9.4

9.7

9.3

9.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.3

Total U.S. Supply

117.1

117.1

117.3

110.5

103.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.0

2.8

2.7

2.8

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.3

4.9

5.0

4.8

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.9

14.4

12.5

8.9

U.S. Commercial

15.7

16.7

22.1

14.9

16.6

U.S. Residential

26.0

28.4

38.5

24.1

28.6

U.S. Power Plant

36.3

35.4

38.5

29.9

29.5

U.S. Industrial

25.6

25.7

27.7

24.7

25.6

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.4

5.3

5.4

5.4

U.S. Pipe Distribution

3.0

3.0

3.6

3.0

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

112.0

114.6

136.2

102.1

108.7

Total U.S. Demand

134.9

137.2

158.4

122.2

125.6

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

78

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

80

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

82

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 12

Week ended Jan 5

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Wind

7

8

11

11

11

Solar

2

2

2

2

3

Hydro

5

6

7

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

42

40

41

41

Coal

21

19

16

18

17

Nuclear

20

20

22

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.75

2.83

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.55

3.57

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

6.67

5.93

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.39

2.31

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.44

2.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.00

5.36

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.55

5.64

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.69

2.54

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.70

1.85

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

58.25

58.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

35.75

42.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

25.50

23.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

115.00

57.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

46.75

55.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

46.25

56.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

