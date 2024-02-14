US natgas prices drop 4% to fresh 3-1/2-year low on mild weather forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday to a fresh 3-1/2-year low on near-record output, ample amounts of fuel in storage and forecasts for warmer weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.
Traders also noted that gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants should remain reduced so long as a liquefaction unit at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas stays shut.
The combination of near-record production and mostly warmer-than-usual weather and low heating demand so far this winter, other than an Arctic freeze in mid-January, has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage.
Analysts forecast inventories were currently about 15% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Energy traders said low prices usually encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal and producers to cut back on gas drilling.
That may already be happening. U.S. energy firm Comstock ResourcesCRK.N, a big gas producer, said it would reduce the number of rigs in operation from seven to five due to low gas prices and also suspend its dividend until gas prices improve.
But even if some energy firms reduce gas drilling, gas output could still rise because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to seek more oil in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and Bakken in North Dakota. A lot of associated gas also comes out of the ground with oil in those shale basins.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 6.3 cents, or 3.7%, to $1.626 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:04 a.m. EST (1604 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 2020 during the height of COVID demand destruction.
That put the contract down about 21% over the past seven days of price declines and kept it in technically oversold territory for a seventh day in a row for the first time since the middle of December.
Analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics Group said prices could start to increase soon.
"Strong technical support near $1.61/MMBtu, a substantial speculator short position, a technically oversold front-month contract, the impending return of Freeport LNG's one train outage, lower production scrapes, and chances for producer earnings season to contain bullish surprises could catalyze a relief rally at any point," EBW said in a note to customers.
In the spot market, power prices in Texas at the Ercot North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL, which includes Dallas, fell to $10.50 per megawatt hour for Wednesday, their lowest since dropping to a record low of $8.32 in May 2017, while next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana fell to $1.61 per mmBtu, their lowest since October 2020.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.1 bcfd from Feb. 10-14 to a preliminary two-week low of 104.4 bcfd on Feb. 14.
Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, before returning to warmer-than-normal levels from Feb. 19-29.
With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 124.0 bcfd this week to 129.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in mid- to late February.
Week ended Feb 9 Forecast
Week ended Feb 2 Actual
Year ago Feb 9
Five-year average
Feb 9
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-75
-75
-117
-149
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,509
2,584
2,280
2,187
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.7%
10.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.67
1.69
2.44
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
7.93
7.99
16.52
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.41
9.44
16.87
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
332
351
337
389
380
U.S. GFS CDDs
3
3
14
7
6
U.S. GFS TDDs
336
354
351
396
386
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
105.8
105.8
106.0
102.0
92.4
U.S. Imports from Canada
9.2
8.8
9.4
8.7
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
115.0
114.6
115.4
110.7
101.7
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.1
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.2
6.4
6.3
5.1
5.2
U.S. LNG Exports
13.3
13.8
13.6
13.2
8.4
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.8
14.5
14.0
16.3
U.S. Residential
22.3
22.2
23.5
22.9
27.6
U.S. Power Plant
31.0
32.5
32.3
29.5
29.3
U.S. Industrial
24.4
24.5
24.8
24.4
25.4
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.2
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.6
2.7
2.7
2.6
2.7
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.4
101.0
103.2
98.7
106.7
Total U.S. Demand
122.5
124.7
126.7
120.1
123.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
78
79
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
80
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Week ended Feb 2
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Wind
10
14
9
7
10
Solar
3
3
3
2
2
Hydro
7
7
7
6
6
Other
1
1
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
38
40
43
39
Coal
15
16
18
22
23
Nuclear
22
21
20
19
17
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.61
1.76
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.08
1.82
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.14
3.26
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.49
1.39
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.58
1.70
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
5.76
6.06
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.89
3.01
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.19
0.98
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.23
1.29
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
47.00
47.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
28.50
31.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
10.50
16.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
58.50
57.40
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
28.00
30.75
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
27.25
35.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
