US natgas prices drop 4% to fresh 3-1/2-year low on mild weather forecasts

February 14, 2024 — 11:51 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday to a fresh 3-1/2-year low on near-record output, ample amounts of fuel in storage and forecasts for warmer weather and less heating demand next week than previously expected.

Traders also noted that gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants should remain reduced so long as a liquefaction unit at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas stays shut.

The combination of near-record production and mostly warmer-than-usual weather and low heating demand so far this winter, other than an Arctic freeze in mid-January, has allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage.

Analysts forecast inventories were currently about 15% above normal levels for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Energy traders said low prices usually encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal and producers to cut back on gas drilling.

That may already be happening. U.S. energy firm Comstock ResourcesCRK.N, a big gas producer, said it would reduce the number of rigs in operation from seven to five due to low gas prices and also suspend its dividend until gas prices improve.

But even if some energy firms reduce gas drilling, gas output could still rise because oil prices CLc1 are high enough to encourage producers to seek more oil in shale basins like the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and Bakken in North Dakota. A lot of associated gas also comes out of the ground with oil in those shale basins.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 6.3 cents, or 3.7%, to $1.626 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:04 a.m. EST (1604 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since July 2020 during the height of COVID demand destruction.

That put the contract down about 21% over the past seven days of price declines and kept it in technically oversold territory for a seventh day in a row for the first time since the middle of December.

Analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics Group said prices could start to increase soon.

"Strong technical support near $1.61/MMBtu, a substantial speculator short position, a technically oversold front-month contract, the impending return of Freeport LNG's one train outage, lower production scrapes, and chances for producer earnings season to contain bullish surprises could catalyze a relief rally at any point," EBW said in a note to customers.

In the spot market, power prices in Texas at the Ercot North hub EL-PK-ERTN-SNL, which includes Dallas, fell to $10.50 per megawatt hour for Wednesday, their lowest since dropping to a record low of $8.32 in May 2017, while next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana fell to $1.61 per mmBtu, their lowest since October 2020.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 105.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.1 bcfd in January, but still short of the monthly record high of 106.3 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by about 2.1 bcfd from Feb. 10-14 to a preliminary two-week low of 104.4 bcfd on Feb. 14.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn from warmer than normal now to colder than normal on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, before returning to warmer-than-normal levels from Feb. 19-29.

With seasonally colder weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 124.0 bcfd this week to 129.0 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have slid to an average of 13.6 bcfd so far in February, down from 13.9 bcfd in January and a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which could occur in mid- to late February.

Week ended Feb 9 Forecast

Week ended Feb 2 Actual

Year ago Feb 9

Five-year average

Feb 9

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-75

-75

-117

-149

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,509

2,584

2,280

2,187

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.7%

10.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2023

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

1.67

1.69

2.44

2.66

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

7.93

7.99

16.52

13.04

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

9.41

9.44

16.87

14.39

14.31

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

332

351

337

389

380

U.S. GFS CDDs

3

3

14

7

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

336

354

351

396

386

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.8

105.8

106.0

102.0

92.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

9.2

8.8

9.4

8.7

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

115.0

114.6

115.4

110.7

101.7

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.1

2.7

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.2

6.4

6.3

5.1

5.2

U.S. LNG Exports

13.3

13.8

13.6

13.2

8.4

U.S. Commercial

13.8

13.8

14.5

14.0

16.3

U.S. Residential

22.3

22.2

23.5

22.9

27.6

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

32.5

32.3

29.5

29.3

U.S. Industrial

24.4

24.5

24.8

24.4

25.4

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.6

2.7

2.7

2.6

2.7

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

99.4

101.0

103.2

98.7

106.7

Total U.S. Demand

122.5

124.7

126.7

120.1

123.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

78

79

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

80

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 16

Week ended Feb 9

Week ended Feb 2

Week ended Jan 26

Week ended Jan 19

Wind

10

14

9

7

10

Solar

3

3

3

2

2

Hydro

7

7

7

6

6

Other

1

1

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

38

40

43

39

Coal

15

16

18

22

23

Nuclear

22

21

20

19

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.61

1.76

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.08

1.82

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.14

3.26

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.49

1.39

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.58

1.70

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

5.76

6.06

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.89

3.01

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.19

0.98

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.23

1.29

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

47.00

47.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

28.50

31.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

10.50

16.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

58.50

57.40

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

28.00

30.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

27.25

35.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

