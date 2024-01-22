US natgas prices drop 4% to five-week low on warmer forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a five-week low on Monday on forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise as the weather turns warmer than normal through early February.
That price drop came even though the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumped higher over the past several days after it fell to a one-year low during last week's Arctic freeze. Last week's extreme cold also boosted daily gas demand to a record high and cut output to a one-year low by freezing wells.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.0 cents, or 4.0%, to settle at $2.419 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Dec. 14.
That also put the contract down for a fifth day in a row for the first time since mid November.
Even though the November-March heating season is only about half way through, one of the biggest signs that the market has given up on future winter price spikes was that futures for March were now trading at a discount to April NGH24-J24 of around 23 cents per mmBtu.
March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Since gas is a primarily a winter heating fuel, traders have said that summer prices should never trade above winter.
The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves on changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.
With extreme cold and record gas demand early last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their highest since early November, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 102.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 11.4 bcfd over the past several days to a preliminary 101.9 bcfd on Monday. It had plunged by 17.2 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.
Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from Jan. 23-Feb. 6.
With less cold weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 143.2 bcfd this week to 123.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was on track to jump by about 4.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-22 to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Monday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's Arctic freeze.
Week ended Jan 19 Forecast
Week ended Jan 12 Actual
Year ago Jan 19
Five-year average
Jan 19
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-288
-154
-86
-148
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,894
3,182
2,746
2,714
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
6.6%
11.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.37
2.52
3.42
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.73
9.07
19.79
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.59
9.56
24.34
14.39
14.31
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
306
400
455
432
438
U.S. GFS CDDs
4
4
4
4
3
U.S. GFS TDDs
310
404
459
436
441
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
97.3
102.2
103.1
101.2
93.8
U.S. Imports from Canada8
9.4
9.2
7.7
9.1
9.3
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.3
Total U.S. Supply
106.7
111.4
110.7
111.4
103.4
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
2.0
1.9
2.6
2.7
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.8
5.4
5.6
5.5
5.3
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
13.9
13.9
12.5
8.9
U.S. Commercial
22.3
18.1
13.8
16.7
16.6
U.S. Residential
39.2
30.9
21.9
28.2
28.6
U.S. Power Plant
37.1
37.4
33.6
32.3
29.5
U.S. Industrial
27.9
26.1
24.7
25.6
25.6
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.
5.0
5.1
4.8
5.4
U.S. Pipe Distribution
3.6
3.2
2.7
3.6
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
135.0
121.0
102.0
111.3
108.7
Total U.S. Demand
154.9
142.2
123.5
131.9
125.6
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
82
81
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
80
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jan 26
Week ended Jan 19
Week ended Jan 12
Week ended Jan 5
Week ended Dec 29
Wind
10
14
8
11
Solar
2
2
2
2
Hydro
6
6
6
7
Other
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
39
38
42
40
Coal
23
19
19
16
Nuclear
17
19
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.70
2.88
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.57
8.78
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.90
3.96
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.92
2.32
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.62
3.12
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
9.25
14.46
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.31
3.43
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.78
2.56
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.70
1.78
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
105.25
148.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
77.00
60.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
34.00
31.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
90.00
135.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
47.75
60.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
51.00
61.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jane Merriman and Cynthia Osterman)
