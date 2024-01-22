US natgas prices drop 4% to five-week low on warmer forecasts

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a five-week low on Monday on forecasts for demand to drop and output to rise as the weather turns warmer than normal through early February.

That price drop came even though the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants jumped higher over the past several days after it fell to a one-year low during last week's Arctic freeze. Last week's extreme cold also boosted daily gas demand to a record high and cut output to a one-year low by freezing wells.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 10.0 cents, or 4.0%, to settle at $2.419 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Dec. 14.

That also put the contract down for a fifth day in a row for the first time since mid November.

Even though the November-March heating season is only about half way through, one of the biggest signs that the market has given up on future winter price spikes was that futures for March were now trading at a discount to April NGH24-J24 of around 23 cents per mmBtu.

March is the last month of the winter storage withdrawal season and April is the first month of the summer storage injection season. Since gas is a primarily a winter heating fuel, traders have said that summer prices should never trade above winter.

The industry calls the March-April spread the "widow maker" because rapid price moves on changing weather forecasts have forced some speculators out of business, including the Amaranth hedge fund, which lost more than $6 billion in 2006.

With extreme cold and record gas demand early last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their highest since early November, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to 102.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 11.4 bcfd over the past several days to a preliminary 101.9 bcfd on Monday. It had plunged by 17.2 bcfd from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from Jan. 23-Feb. 6.

With less cold weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 143.2 bcfd this week to 123.5 bcfd next week. The forecast for this week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was lower.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.9 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, however, LNG feedgas was on track to jump by about 4.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-22 to a preliminary 14.0 bcfd on Monday after dropping by 5.8 bcfd from Jan. 13-16 to a one-year low of 9.2 bcfd on Jan. 16 during last week's Arctic freeze.

Week ended Jan 19 Forecast Week ended Jan 12 Actual Year ago Jan 19 Five-year average Jan 19

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -288 -154 -86 -148

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,894 3,182 2,746 2,714

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.6% 11.2%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.37 2.52 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.73 9.07 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.59 9.56 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 306 400 455 432 438 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 4 4 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 310 404 459 436 441 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 97.3 102.2 103.1 101.2 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 9.4 9.2 7.7 9.1 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 106.7 111.4 110.7 111.4 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 2.0 1.9 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.8 5.4 5.6 5.5 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 13.9 13.9 12.5 8.9 U.S. Commercial 22.3 18.1 13.8 16.7 16.6 U.S. Residential 39.2 30.9 21.9 28.2 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 37.1 37.4 33.6 32.3 29.5 U.S. Industrial 27.9 26.1 24.7 25.6 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4. 5.0 5.1 4.8 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.6 3.2 2.7 3.6 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 135.0 121.0 102.0 111.3 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 154.9 142.2 123.5 131.9 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 82 81 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 80 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Week ended Dec 29 Wind 10 14 8 11 Solar 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 7 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 39 38 42 40 Coal 23 19 19 16 Nuclear 17 19 20 22 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.70 2.88 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.57 8.78 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.90 3.96 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.92 2.32 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.62 3.12

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 9.25 14.46 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.31 3.43 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.78 2.56

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.70 1.78

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 105.25 148.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 77.00 60.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 34.00 31.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 90.00 135.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 47.75 60.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.00 61.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Jane Merriman and Cynthia Osterman)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

