US natgas prices drop 4% on record output, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

November 07, 2023 — 09:24 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% to a fresh one-week low on Tuesday on record output and forecasts for mild weather through late November, keeping heating demand low and allowing utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for a couple more weeks.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 11.4 cents, or 3.5%, to $3.150 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:53 a.m. EDT (1353 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 25.

Looking ahead, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said it would not release its weekly gas storage report on Thursday due to a planned systems upgrade, adding to the market volatility. EIA will resume its regular schedule next week. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 176 out of 212 trading days so far this year, according to data from LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub fell about 10% to $2.71 per mmBtu for Tuesday.

That front-month to second-month NGc1-NGc2 contango rose to a record high for a fourth day in a row with the premium of January futures over December NGZ23-F24 reaching around 32 cents per mmBtu.

That premium could encourage some speculators to leave gas in storage for longer in hope of higher prices later in the winter. Utilities, however, will start to pull gas from storage in mid to late November as daily heating demand for the fuel starts to exceed production.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 107.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, after hitting a record 108.0 bcfd on Nov. 4, output was on track to drop by around 2.5 bcfd to a preliminary one-week low of 105.2 bcfd on Tuesday. Traders noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through Nov. 22.

But with the weather still turning seasonally cooler with the coming of winter, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would jump from 100.3 bcfd this week to 108.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 5.3 bcfd so far in November, down from 6.5 bcfd in October and a record 7.0 bcfd in August. On a daily basis, exports to Mexico were on track to fall to an eight-month low of 4.4 bcfd on Tuesday.

Analysts expect U.S. exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in November.

New Fortress and Mexico's PEMEX scrapped a deal in which New Fortress was to install a liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facility at PEMEX's Lakach gas field in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.2 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a record 14.0 bcfd in April.

That increase in gas flows came even though all three liquefaction trains at the Freeport LNG plant tripped off line in an event lasting several hours on Sunday.

Week ended Nov 3 Forecast

Week ended Oct 27

Actual

Year ago Nov 3

Five-year average

Nov 3

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

21

79

83

36

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,800

3,779

3,569

3,610

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.3%

5.7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

3.19

3.26

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

14.28

14.16

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

17.45

17.57

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

220

211

302

259

267

U.S. GFS CDDs

14

16

17

15

13

U.S. GFS TDDs

234

227

319

274

280

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

105.6

107.2

107.4

99.4

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.2

7.5

7.7

7.3

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

113.2

114.8

115.1

106.7

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.3

2.4

2.3

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.1

5.5

6.2

5.0

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.2

13.7

13.4

11.6

7.9

U.S. Commercial

10.3

8.9

11.0

8.6

11.7

U.S. Residential

14.8

12.1

16.5

11.8

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

31.0

27.8

27.7

20.1

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.9

22.6

23.3

22.7

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.2

5.3

5.3

5.2

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.3

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

87.6

78.9

86.3

70.8

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

109.8

100.3

108.3

89.7

104.7

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

93

92

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

89

89

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

89

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Wind

11

14

10

10

Solar

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

Other

1

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

40

40

42

41

Coal

19

16

17

16

Nuclear

19

19

20

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.71

3.00

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.51

1.34

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.75

5.08

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.48

1.40

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.86

2.11

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.68

1.53

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

8.26

6.05

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

0.24

0.69

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.87

1.87

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

31.75

24.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.00

34.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

36.25

32.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

57.75

60.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

38.50

49.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

36.00

47.75

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

