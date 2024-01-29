US natgas prices drop 10% on contract expiry, Freeport LNG unit outage

By Scott DiSavino

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures plunged about 10% on Monday in light trade ahead of contract expiration on an extended outage at the Freeport LNG export plant in Texas and forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather to continue through at least mid-February.

Analysts noted the Freeport outage would leave more gas in the U.S. at the same time output is rising as wells return to service after freeze-offs during extreme cold earlier in January.

The mid-January Arctic freeze boosted gas demand to a daily record high and cut both U.S. gas output and liquefied natural gas (LNG) feedgas to one-year lows.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 27.6 cents, or 10.2%, at $2.436 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:21 a.m. EST (1621 GMT).

Futures for March NGH24, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 9 cents to around $2.09 per mmBtu. If March futures remain at that level when it becomes the front-month, it would be the lowest for the contract since May 2023.

Even though futures gained about 8% last week, speculators switched their futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to net short from net long, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Last week's speculative net change from long to short of around 61,500 contracts was the most in a week since August 2021.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial company LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 states fell to an average of 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in January, down from a monthly record high of 108.0 bcfd in December.

On a daily basis, U.S. gas output was on track to jump by 15.8 bcfd from Jan. 17-29 to a preliminary two-week high of 107.0 bcfd on Sunday.

That was almost enough to replace the 17.2 bcfd drop in output from Jan. 8-16 to a 12-month low of 90.5 bcfd on Jan. 16, which was due primarily to freeze-offs and other cold weather events.

Meteorologists projected temperatures in the Lower 48 states would remain warmer than normal from now through at least Feb. 12. The forecasts for the week of Feb. 4, however, were slightly cooler than the outlook for the week of Jan. 28.

With slightly cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 124.9 bcfd this week to 129.1 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.8 bcfd so far in January, down from a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Analysts said U.S. LNG feedgas would likely not return to record levels until U.S. energy firm Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas returns to full power around mid-February.

Week ended Jan 26 Forecast Week ended Jan 19 Actual Year ago Jan 26 Five-year average Jan 26

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -180 -326 -141 -185

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,676 2,856 2,605 2,529

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.8% 5.2

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 2.51 2.71 3.42 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.08 8.93 19.79 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.29 9.39 24.34 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 337 332 415 422 425 U.S. GFS CDDs 2 3 5 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 339 335 420 427 429 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.2 106.3 106.0 97.8 93.8 U.S. Imports from Canada8 10.0 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 113.2 115.7 115.4 107.1 103.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.5 3.3 3.3 2.1 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 5.5 5.7 5.6 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 13.7 14.1 14.1 12.7 8.9 U.S. Commercial 18.2 13.9 15.1 19.2 16.6 U.S. Residential 30.9 22.0 25.1 33.1 28.6 U.S. Power Plant 38.7 33.2 32.7 34.5 29.5 U.S. Industrial 26.2 24.7 24.9 26.3 25.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.3 5.2 5.1 5.4 U.S. Pipe Distribution 3.3 2.7 2.8 3.3 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 122.5 101.9 106.0 121.6 108.7 Total U.S. Demand 144.5 124.9 129.1 142.0 125.6 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 79 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 80 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 80 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Feb 2 Week ended Jan 26 Week ended Jan 19 Week ended Jan 12 Week ended Jan 5 Wind 8 7 10 14 8 Solar 3 2 2 2 2 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 40 43 39 38 42 Coal 19 22 23 19 19 Nuclear 21 19 17 19 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.36 2.56 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.33 2.03 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.80 4.03 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.93 1.75 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.11 2.24

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.53 2.45 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.24 3.72 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.95 2.22

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.30 1.49

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 43.25 36.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 25.50 30.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.75 22.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 57.00 58.75 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 39.00 42.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 40.00 44.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

