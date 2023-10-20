US natgas prices down for 8th day in a row on record output

Adds latest prices

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh two-week low on Friday, putting the contract down for an eighth day in a row, on record output, ample storage and low spot prices.

That price decline came despite forecasts the weather would turn seasonally cooler through early November, which should boost heating demand, and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to near record levels.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.8 cents, or 2.0%, to settle at $2.899 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Oct. 2.

That also put the front-month down for an eighth day for the first time since October 2019 when it fell for a record 12 days in a row.

For the week, the contract was down about 10% after falling about 3% last week. That would be the biggest one-week decline since prices fell about 16% during a week in late May.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 166 out of 201 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub were down about 3% to around $2.84 per mmBtu for Friday.

Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 97.6 bcfd this week to 96.9 bcfd next week with milder weather coming before soaring to 105.0 bcfd in two weeks once the weather turns seasonally colder. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 7.0 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland from a maintenance outage, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas climbed to 14.7 bcfd on Tuesday, the highest since April 2023.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 20 Forecast Week ended Oct 13 Actual Year ago Oct 20 Five-year average Oct 20 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 73 84 61 66 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,699 3,626 3,387 3,517 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 5.2% 5.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.95 2.96 6.08 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 16.05 15.81 38.37 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 18.25 18.29 32.98 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 165 156 150 147 178 U.S. GFS CDDs 36 35 27 40 28 U.S. GFS TDDs 201 191 177 187 206 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 103.8 104.5 104.4 99.5 93.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 6.9 6.9 6.6 8.8 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 110.7 111.4 111.0 108.3 101.0 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.5 1.4 1.5 2.2 2.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.7 7.0 5.7 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 13.1 14.2 14.0 11.6 7.1 U.S. Commercial 6.2 6.8 6.9 8.3 7.0 U.S. Residential 6.5 7.8 8.0 10.7 7.5 U.S. Power Plant 30.8 30.7 30.0 30.9 30.1 U.S. Industrial 22.3 22.6 22.2 23.3 22.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.1 5.1 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.9 2.0 2.0 1.9 2.0 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 72.9 75.2 74.3 80.3 73.9 Total U.S. Demand 94.6 97.6 96.8 99.8 88.8 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 96 96 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 94 94 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 89 90 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Oct 20 Week ended Oct 13 Week ended Oct 6 Week ended Sep 29 Week ended Sep 22 Wind 12 10 11 8 8 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 41 42 44 43 Coal 15 16 16 17 17 Nuclear 20 21 19 20 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.84 2.92 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.33 1.60 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 7.38 7.85 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.36 1.40 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.20 2.34 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.45 1.66 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 11.33 11.87 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.14 2.08 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.63 1.56 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.50 29.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 43.75 44.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 105.25 94.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 99.50 121.25 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 91.50 110.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 74.00 93.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

