US natgas prices down for 8th day in a row on record output

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

October 20, 2023 — 02:43 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh two-week low on Friday, putting the contract down for an eighth day in a row, on record output, ample storage and low spot prices.

That price decline came despite forecasts the weather would turn seasonally cooler through early November, which should boost heating demand, and as the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to near record levels.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 5.8 cents, or 2.0%, to settle at $2.899 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Oct. 2.

That also put the front-month down for an eighth day for the first time since October 2019 when it fell for a record 12 days in a row.

For the week, the contract was down about 10% after falling about 3% last week. That would be the biggest one-week decline since prices fell about 16% during a week in late May.

One bearish factor that has weighed on the futures market for most of this year has been lower spot or next-day prices at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana. The spot market has traded below front-month futures for 166 out of 201 trading days so far this year, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

Next-day prices at the Henry Hub were down about 3% to around $2.84 per mmBtu for Friday.

Analysts have noted that so long as spot prices remain far enough below front-month futures to cover margin and storage costs, traders should be able to lock in arbitrage profits by buying spot gas, storing it and selling a futures contract.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would ease from 97.6 bcfd this week to 96.9 bcfd next week with milder weather coming before soaring to 105.0 bcfd in two weeks once the weather turns seasonally colder. The forecasts for this week and next were similar to LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 7.0 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.

Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export in November.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.6 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland from a maintenance outage, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas climbed to 14.7 bcfd on Tuesday, the highest since April 2023.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $16 per mmBtu at both the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $18 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Oct 20 Forecast

Week ended Oct 13

Actual

Year ago Oct 20

Five-year average

Oct 20

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

73

84

61

66

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,699

3,626

3,387

3,517

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

5.2%

5.1%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.95

2.96

6.08

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

16.05

15.81

38.37

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

18.25

18.29

32.98

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

165

156

150

147

178

U.S. GFS CDDs

36

35

27

40

28

U.S. GFS TDDs

201

191

177

187

206

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

103.8

104.5

104.4

99.5

93.1

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.9

6.9

6.6

8.8

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.7

111.4

111.0

108.3

101.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

1.5

1.4

1.5

2.2

2.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.7

7.0

5.7

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

13.1

14.2

14.0

11.6

7.1

U.S. Commercial

6.2

6.8

6.9

8.3

7.0

U.S. Residential

6.5

7.8

8.0

10.7

7.5

U.S. Power Plant

30.8

30.7

30.0

30.9

30.1

U.S. Industrial

22.3

22.6

22.2

23.3

22.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.1

5.2

5.2

5.1

5.1

U.S. Pipe Distribution

1.9

2.0

2.0

1.9

2.0

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

72.9

75.2

74.3

80.3

73.9

Total U.S. Demand

94.6

97.6

96.8

99.8

88.8

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

96

96

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

94

94

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

89

90

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Oct 20

Week ended Oct 13

Week ended Oct 6

Week ended Sep 29

Week ended Sep 22

Wind

12

10

11

8

8

Solar

4

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

5

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

41

42

44

43

Coal

15

16

16

17

17

Nuclear

20

21

19

20

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.84

2.92

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.33

1.60

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

7.38

7.85

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.36

1.40

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.20

2.34

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.45

1.66

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

11.33

11.87

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.14

2.08

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.63

1.56

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.50

29.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

43.75

44.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

105.25

94.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

99.50

121.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

91.50

110.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

74.00

93.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski and Diane Craft)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
