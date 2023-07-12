US natgas prices down 4% as low LNG feedgas offsets impact of extreme heat

Adds latest prices

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 4% on Wednesday on forecasts for a slight decline in demand over the next two weeks as maintenance work limits the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price decline occurred despite another daily drop in output and forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather to continue through late July, especially in Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected electricity use would reach record highs on Wednesday and Thursday as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape the latest heatwave. The current record was hit on June 27.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators have to burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 9.9 cents or 3.6%, to settle at $2.632 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest level since June 30.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 55.7%, the lowest level since April 2022 for a second day in a row. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

Historic volatility has averaged 85.2% so far this year, a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 102.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.1 bcfd in June. That is on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output fell about 3.3 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary three-week low of 99.5 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Texas. Traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal through at least July 27.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 100.1 bcfd this week to 105.7 bcfd next week.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. But that is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. Those prices, however, were down about 60% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022. NG/EU

In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.

Week ended Jul 7 Forecast Week ended Jun 30 Actual Year ago Jul 7 Five-year average Jul 7 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 51 68 59 55 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,928 2,877 2,361 2,566 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 14.1% 14.6% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.70 2.73 7.19 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 9.17 9.74 51.76 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 12.02 12.06 39.36 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 1 2 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 265 252 239 212 204 U.S. GFS TDDs 266 253 241 215 207 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.1 101.5 101.9 97.1 90.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.9 7.8 8.7 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 110.0 109.4 109.7 105.8 98.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.3 1.5 1.5 2.0 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.5 5.3 6.6 6.0 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.3 12.5 11.1 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.3 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.4 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 45.0 44.5 48.5 43.4 41.7 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.2 21.4 21.3 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 81.3 81.1 85.1 79.8 78.2 Total U.S. Demand 103.1 100.1 105.7 98.9 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 78 78 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Jul 14 Week ended Jul 7 Week ended Jun 30 Week ended Jun 123 Week ended Jun 16 Wind 7 6 10 9 8 Solar 4 4 4 4 5 Hydro 5 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 44 45 43 42 43 Coal 19 19 18 17 16 Nuclear 18 18 17 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.57 2.55 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.08 1.81 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.34 4.34 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.69 1.61 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.37 2.30 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.10 1.85 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.43 3.55 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.35 2.21 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.84 1.90 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 49.50 32.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 49.75 44.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 39.00 34.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 55.00 60.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 45.50 45.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 49.00 47.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

