US natgas prices down 3% to one-week low on rising output, mild weather

Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 3% to a fresh one-week low on Monday on record output, a drop in gas prices in Europe and forecasts for mild U.S. weather through late October that will keep both heating and cooling demand low.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 8.9 cents, or 2.8%, to $3.147 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 8:59 a.m. EDT (1259 GMT), putting the contract on track for its lowest close since Oct. 4.
That also put the contract down for a fourth day in a row for the first time since early September.
In Europe, gas prices at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark TRNLTTFMc1 in the Netherlands dropped about 10% to $15 per mmBtu as high inventories and ample LNG flows ease supply concerns. NG/EU
Even though the U.S. front-month fell about 3% last week, speculators boosted their net long futures and options position on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to the highest since May 2022, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.
That jump in net longs, however, came as speculators cut their shorts by 77,345 to 145,669 contracts, the lowest since March 2021. That was the third biggest weekly cut in shorts on record and the most since speculators sold an all-time weekly high of 121,934 shorts in March 2020.
With mild weather in the U.S. Northeast, spot power prices for Monday in New England fell to $19 per megawatt hour, their lowest since November 2020. That compares with an average of $40 so far in 2023, $91 in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of $51.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to an average of 103.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October, up from 102.6 bcfd in September and a record high of 103.1 bcfd in July.
On a daily basis, output hit a record 105.0 bcfd on Sunday.
With mild weather expected, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold around 97.3 bcfd this week and next. Those forecasts, however, were higher than LSEG's outlook on Friday.
Pipeline exports to Mexico slid to an average of 7.0 bcfd so far in October, down from a monthly record high of 7.2 bcfd in September.
Analysts, however, said they expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.4 bcfd so far in October with the return of Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point export plant in Maryland, up from 12.6 bcfd in September. That compares with a record high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
|
Week ended Oct 13 Forecast
Week ended Oct 6
Actual
Year ago Oct 13
Five-year average
Oct 13
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
81
84
113
85
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,610
3,529
3,326
3,451
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
4.6%
4.8%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
3.14
3.24
6.08
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
15.83
17.06
38.37
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
18.29
14.36
32.98
34.11
8.95
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
130
120
150
147
159
U.S. GFS CDDs
35
33
27
40
34
U.S. GFS TDDs
165
153
177
187
193
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.8
104.5
104.4
99.5
93.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.9
6.4
6.3
8.8
7.8
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
100.7
110.9
110.7
108.3
101.0
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.5
1.3
1.4
2.2
2.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.0
6.9
7.1
5.7
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
13.1
14.1
13.7
11.6
7.1
U.S. Commercial
6.2
6.7
7.1
8.3
7.0
U.S. Residential
6.5
7.6
8.4
10.7
7.5
U.S. Power Plant
30.8
30.9
30.1
30.9
30.1
U.S. Industrial
22.3
22.5
22.3
23.3
22.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.2
5.2
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.9
2.0
2.0
1.9
2.0
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
72.9
75.0
75.2
80.3
73.9
Total U.S. Demand
94.6
97.2
97.3
99.8
88.8
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
94
93
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
90
91
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
89
90
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Oct 20
Week ended Oct 13
Week ended Oct 6
Week ended Sep 29
Week ended Sep 22
Wind
13
10
11
8
8
Solar
3
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
5
5
Other
3
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
41
42
44
43
Coal
15
16
16
17
17
Nuclear
21
21
19
20
20
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
3.11
3.16
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
0.99
1.13
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.60
4.83
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
0.83
1.08
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.87
2.23
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.10
1.25
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.92
9.02
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.24
2.03
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.64
1.83
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
19.00
23.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
39.00
41.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.00
42.63
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
60.25
68.71
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
44.50
58.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
44.75
56.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
