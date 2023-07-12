US natgas prices down 3% as low LNG feedgas offsets impact of extreme heat

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Wednesday as maintenance work limits the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
That price decline occurred despite another daily drop in output and forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather to continue through late July, especially in Texas.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected electricity use would reach record highs on Wednesday and Thursday as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape the latest heatwave. The current record was hit on June 27.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators have to burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.
In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 7.7 cents, or 2.8%, to $2.654 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest level since June 30.
A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 55.7%, the lowest level since April 2022 for a second day in a row. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.
Historic volatility has averaged 85.2% so far this year, a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 102.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.1 bcfd in June. That is on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output fell about 3.3 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary three-week low of 99.5 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Texas. Traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal through at least July 26.
With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 100.1 bcfd this week to 105.7 bcfd next week.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. But that is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. Those prices, however, were down about 60% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022. NG/EU
Week ended Jul 7 Forecast
Week ended Jun 30 Actual
Year ago Jul 7
Five-year average
Jul 7
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
52
68
59
55
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,929
2,877
2,361
2,566
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.1%
14.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.70
2.73
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.17
9.74
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
12.02
12.06
39.36
34.11
8.95
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
1
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
265
252
239
212
204
U.S. GFS TDDs
266
253
241
215
207
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.1
101.5
101.9
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.9
7.9
7.8
8.7
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
110.0
109.4
109.7
105.8
98.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.3
1.5
1.5
2.0
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.5
5.3
6.6
6.0
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.3
12.5
11.1
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.3
4.4
4.3
4.3
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.4
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
45.0
44.5
48.5
43.4
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.2
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.3
81.1
85.1
79.8
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
103.1
100.1
105.7
98.9
92.2
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
78
78
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
76
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 123
Week ended Jun 16
Wind
7
6
10
9
8
Solar
4
4
4
4
5
Hydro
5
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
44
45
43
42
43
Coal
19
19
18
17
16
Nuclear
18
18
17
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.57
2.55
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.08
1.81
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.34
4.34
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.69
1.61
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.37
2.30
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.10
1.85
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.43
3.55
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.35
2.21
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.84
1.90
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
49.50
32.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
49.75
44.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
39.00
34.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
55.00
60.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
45.50
45.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
49.00
47.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
