US natgas prices down 3% as low LNG feedgas offsets impact of extreme heat

Credit: REUTERS/Adrees Latif

July 12, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3% on Wednesday as maintenance work limits the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price decline occurred despite another daily drop in output and forecasts for hotter-than-normal weather to continue through late July, especially in Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, projected electricity use would reach record highs on Wednesday and Thursday as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners to escape the latest heatwave. The current record was hit on June 27.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators have to burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants.

In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 7.7 cents, or 2.8%, to $2.654 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:00 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest level since June 30.

A lack of big price moves in recent weeks has cut historic or actual 30-day close-to-close futures volatility to 55.7%, the lowest level since April 2022 for a second day in a row. On a daily basis, historic volatility hit a record high of 177.7% in February 2022 and a record low of 7.3% in June 1991.

Historic volatility has averaged 85.2% so far this year, a record high of 92.8% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 57.9%.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states has risen to 102.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.1 bcfd in June. That is on track to top the monthly record high of 101.9 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output fell about 3.3 bcfd over the past five days to a preliminary three-week low of 99.5 bcfd on Wednesday due mostly to declines in North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Texas. Traders, however, noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter than normal through at least July 26.

With hotter weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 100.1 bcfd this week to 105.7 bcfd next week.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 12.9 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. But that is still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. Those prices, however, were down about 60% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022. NG/EU

Week ended Jul 7 Forecast

Week ended Jun 30 Actual

Year ago Jul 7

Five-year average

Jul 7

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

52

68

59

55

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

2,929

2,877

2,361

2,566

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

14.1%

14.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.70

2.73

7.19

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

9.17

9.74

51.76

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.02

12.06

39.36

34.11

8.95

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

1

1

2

3

3

U.S. GFS CDDs

265

252

239

212

204

U.S. GFS TDDs

266

253

241

215

207

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.1

101.5

101.9

97.1

90.5

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.9

7.9

7.8

8.7

8.2

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

110.0

109.4

109.7

105.8

98.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.3

1.5

1.5

2.0

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

6.5

5.3

6.6

6.0

5.5

U.S. LNG Exports

13.0

12.3

12.5

11.1

6.1

U.S. Commercial

4.3

4.4

4.3

4.3

4.5

U.S. Residential

3.4

3.6

3.5

3.5

3.6

U.S. Power Plant

45.0

44.5

48.5

43.4

41.7

U.S. Industrial

21.3

21.2

21.4

21.3

21.1

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.2

2.2

2.3

2.2

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

81.3

81.1

85.1

79.8

78.2

Total U.S. Demand

103.1

100.1

105.7

98.9

92.2

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

78

78

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Jul 14

Week ended Jul 7

Week ended Jun 30

Week ended Jun 123

Week ended Jun 16

Wind

7

6

10

9

8

Solar

4

4

4

4

5

Hydro

5

6

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

44

45

43

42

43

Coal

19

19

18

17

16

Nuclear

18

18

17

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.57

2.55

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.08

1.81

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.34

4.34

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.69

1.61

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.37

2.30

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.10

1.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.43

3.55

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.35

2.21

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.84

1.90

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

49.50

32.75

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

49.75

44.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

39.00

34.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

55.00

60.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

45.50

45.00

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

49.00

47.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

