US natgas prices climb as hot weather outlook boosts power demand prospects

Adds latest prices
June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed 3% to a one-week high on Wednesday, as forecasts for warmer weather bolstered the demand outlook for the fuel to cool homes and businesses.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.7 cents, or 3%, to settle at $2.329 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
Prices were rising "on a continued evolution of the weather outlooks for increasing gas demand from the power sector over the next three weeks," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) in the coming two weeks to rise to 164, from the 153 CDDs forecast a day earlier, and above the 30-year normal of 147.
CDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is above 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius) and provide a snapshot into likely demand for cooling.
Refinitiv estimated natural gas consumption by the U.S. power sector to jump to 37.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week from 31.8 bcfd last week, driving overall demand this week to 95.7 bcfd from 90.9 bcfd.
Higher demand from power generators to produce electricity amid rising air conditioning use reduces the fuel available to go into storage for the peak winter heating season. That helps boost prices.
"The fundamentals have us probably capped well under $2.40 on the July (contract) until something significant happens like a return of the LNG terminals which are currently down for maintenance," Cunningham said.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 12.0 bcfd so far in June, down from 13.0 bcfd in May. That is well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
Production, meanwhile, was seen staying largely stagnant at 102.2 bcfd this week from 103 bcfd last week, according to Refinitiv data, before edging up to 102.6 bcfd next week.
Traders also awaited the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly gas storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
Week ended Jun 2 (Forecast)
Week ended May 26 (Actual)
Year ago Jun 2
Five-year average Jun 2
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
113
110
99
100
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,559
2,446
1,988
2,197
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
16.5%
16.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.26
2.22
7.60
6.54
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.22
8.46
33.44
40.50
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.21
9.27
29.72
34.11
14.31
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
10
11
10
13
17
U.S. GFS CDDs
164
153
183
155
147
U.S. GFS TDDs
174
164
193
168
164
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
103.0
102.2
102.6
97.5
89.8
U.S. Imports from Canada
6.8
7.0
6.9
8.7
7.9
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.8
109.2
109.4
106.2
97.8
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
2.5
2.2
2.2
2.5
2.3
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.7
7.3
6.3
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
13.3
11.9
12.5
12.0
6.0
U.S. Commercial
4.5
4.5
4.4
4.5
4.7
U.S. Residential
3.9
3.8
3.7
3.7
4.3
U.S. Power Plant
31.8
37.6
37.1
33.8
34.8
U.S. Industrial
21.1
21.2
21.2
20.7
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.0
5.1
5.1
5.1
U.S. Pipe Distribution
1.8
2.0
2.0
1.8
1.8
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
68.4
74.3
73.6
69.7
71.9
Total U.S. Demand
90.9
95.7
94.5
90.4
85.7
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Jun 9
Week ended Jun 2
Week ended May 26
Week ended May 19
Week ended May 12
Wind
5
10
9
8
12
Solar
5
5
5
4
5
Hydro
7
8
9
9
9
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
44
40
40
42
40
Coal
17
15
15
15
14
Nuclear
20
20
20
19
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.95
1.92
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.43
1.47
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.44
3.48
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.42
1.41
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.86
1.88
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.74
1.65
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.89
2.79
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.86
1.91
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.03
2.21
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
25.50
27.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.00
38.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
40.75
31.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
75.00
84.67
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
31.50
32.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
35.50
34.50
(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Marguerita Choy)
((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.