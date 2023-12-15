News & Insights

US Markets
UNG

US natgas prices climb 4% to one-week high with rising demand

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 15, 2023 — 10:57 am EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts for higher demand next week than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flow to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase came despite record gas production and forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand in two weeks that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage than usual through the end of December.

Analysts forecast there was currently around 8.7% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 8.3 cents, or 3.5%, to $2.475 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 8.

That gain - the third daily price increase in a row - pushed the front-month out of technically oversold territory for the first time in eight days.

The contract, however, was still down about 4% this week, putting it down for a sixth week in a row for the first time since February.

Record production and ample gas in storage has been weighing on futures prices for weeks and has prompted some traders to guess that prices already peaked this winter (November-March) in November.

Investor interest in trading gas has increased in recent weeks with open interest in NYMEX futures on Dec. 13 at a 26-month high of 1.423 million contracts and shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund (UNG) UNG at a record 197.9 million contracts. UNG is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas.

Analysts, meanwhile, said they expect prices to rise in coming years as demand for the fuel grows as new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

But expected delays at LNG export plants being built by Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy at Golden Pass in Texas and Venture Global LNG at Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for gas prices and demand in 2024. NGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through at least Dec. 30.

But even though the weather will remain mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 125.1 bcfd this week 127.7 bcfd next week with the usual seasonal cooling at this time of year before sliding to 124.1 bcfd during the last week of the year when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.

The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.5 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 15 Forecast

Week ended Dec 8 Actual

Year ago Dec 15

Five-year average

Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-80

-55

-82

-107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,584

3,664

3,337

3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8.7%

7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.40

2.39

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

10.83

11.13

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

15.33

15.46

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

334

330

475

387

416

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

3

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

335

331

378

392

420

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.1

108.9

108.6

102.8

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.8

8.6

8.7

10.0

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

116.9

117.5

117.3

112.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.3

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

3.9

3.8

4.6

5.2

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.5

14.7

14.9

12.6

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.2

13.8

14.1

15.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

20.9

22.3

22.8

25.8

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

33.2

34.2

34.9

30.4

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.3

24.6

24.8

24.7

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.7

2.7

2.8

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

99.8

103.2

104.9

104.4

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

121.4

125.1

127.7

125.6

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

82

83

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

81

81

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

82

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Wind

11

12

10

11

9

Solar

3

3

3

3

3

Hydro

6

5

6

6

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

41

40

42

39

42

Coal

17

17

17

16

17

Nuclear

20

21

20

22

21

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.39

2.33

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.74

2.04

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.85

4.22

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.64

1.74

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.12

2.02

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.02

3.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.60

4.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.94

1.85

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.25

1.23

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.25

35.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

32.50

38.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

22.00

23.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

51.00

62.13

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

52.25

56.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

54.50

54.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNG
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.