US natgas prices climb 4% to one-week high with rising demand

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts for higher demand next week than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flow to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.

That price increase came despite record gas production and forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand in two weeks that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage than usual through the end of December.

Analysts forecast there was currently around 8.7% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 8.3 cents, or 3.5%, to $2.475 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 8.

That gain - the third daily price increase in a row - pushed the front-month out of technically oversold territory for the first time in eight days.

The contract, however, was still down about 4% this week, putting it down for a sixth week in a row for the first time since February.

Record production and ample gas in storage has been weighing on futures prices for weeks and has prompted some traders to guess that prices already peaked this winter (November-March) in November.

Investor interest in trading gas has increased in recent weeks with open interest in NYMEX futures on Dec. 13 at a 26-month high of 1.423 million contracts and shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund (UNG) UNG at a record 197.9 million contracts. UNG is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas.

Analysts, meanwhile, said they expect prices to rise in coming years as demand for the fuel grows as new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

But expected delays at LNG export plants being built by Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy at Golden Pass in Texas and Venture Global LNG at Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for gas prices and demand in 2024. NGAS/POLL

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through at least Dec. 30.

But even though the weather will remain mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 125.1 bcfd this week 127.7 bcfd next week with the usual seasonal cooling at this time of year before sliding to 124.1 bcfd during the last week of the year when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.

The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.5 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Week ended Dec 15 Forecast Week ended Dec 8 Actual Year ago Dec 15 Five-year average Dec 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -80 -55 -82 -107

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,584 3,664 3,337 3,297

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8.7% 7.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.40 2.39 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 10.83 11.13 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 15.33 15.46 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 334 330 475 387 416 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 3 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 335 331 378 392 420 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.1 108.9 108.6 102.8 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.8 8.6 8.7 10.0 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 116.9 117.5 117.3 112.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 3.9 3.8 4.6 5.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.5 14.7 14.9 12.6 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.2 13.8 14.1 15.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 20.9 22.3 22.8 25.8 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 33.2 34.2 34.9 30.4 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.3 24.6 24.8 24.7 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.8 103.2 104.9 104.4 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 121.4 125.1 127.7 125.6 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 82 83 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 81 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 82 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Wind 11 12 10 11 9 Solar 3 3 3 3 3 Hydro 6 5 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 41 40 42 39 42 Coal 17 17 17 16 17 Nuclear 20 21 20 22 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.39 2.33 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.74 2.04 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.85 4.22 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.64 1.74 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.12 2.02

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.02 3.20

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.60 4.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.94 1.85

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.25 1.23

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.25 35.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 32.50 38.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 22.00 23.50

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 51.00 62.13

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 52.25 56.25

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 54.50 54.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.