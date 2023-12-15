US natgas prices climb 4% to one-week high with rising demand

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Friday on forecasts for higher demand next week than previously expected and as record amounts of gas flow to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
That price increase came despite record gas production and forecasts for mild weather and lower heating demand in two weeks that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage than usual through the end of December.
Analysts forecast there was currently around 8.7% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 8.3 cents, or 3.5%, to $2.475 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:55 a.m. EST (1455 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Dec. 8.
That gain - the third daily price increase in a row - pushed the front-month out of technically oversold territory for the first time in eight days.
The contract, however, was still down about 4% this week, putting it down for a sixth week in a row for the first time since February.
Record production and ample gas in storage has been weighing on futures prices for weeks and has prompted some traders to guess that prices already peaked this winter (November-March) in November.
Investor interest in trading gas has increased in recent weeks with open interest in NYMEX futures on Dec. 13 at a 26-month high of 1.423 million contracts and shares outstanding in the U.S. Natural Gas Fund (UNG) UNG at a record 197.9 million contracts. UNG is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) designed to track the daily price movements of gas.
Analysts, meanwhile, said they expect prices to rise in coming years as demand for the fuel grows as new LNG export plants enter service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
But expected delays at LNG export plants being built by Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy at Golden Pass in Texas and Venture Global LNG at Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for gas prices and demand in 2024. NGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.5 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through at least Dec. 30.
But even though the weather will remain mild, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 125.1 bcfd this week 127.7 bcfd next week with the usual seasonal cooling at this time of year before sliding to 124.1 bcfd during the last week of the year when many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday.
The forecast for next week was higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.5 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
Week ended Dec 15 Forecast
Week ended Dec 8 Actual
Year ago Dec 15
Five-year average
Dec 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-80
-55
-82
-107
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,584
3,664
3,337
3,297
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
8.7%
7.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.40
2.39
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.83
11.13
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
15.33
15.46
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
334
330
475
387
416
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
335
331
378
392
420
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.1
108.9
108.6
102.8
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.8
8.6
8.7
10.0
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
116.9
117.5
117.3
112.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.9
3.8
4.6
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.5
14.7
14.9
12.6
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.2
13.8
14.1
15.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
20.9
22.3
22.8
25.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.2
34.2
34.9
30.4
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.3
24.6
24.8
24.7
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.7
2.8
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.8
103.2
104.9
104.4
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
121.4
125.1
127.7
125.6
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
82
83
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
82
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Wind
11
12
10
11
9
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
5
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
41
40
42
39
42
Coal
17
17
17
16
17
Nuclear
20
21
20
22
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.39
2.33
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.74
2.04
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.85
4.22
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.64
1.74
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.12
2.02
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.02
3.20
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
3.60
4.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.94
1.85
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.25
1.23
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
28.25
35.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
32.50
38.25
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
22.00
23.50
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
51.00
62.13
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
52.25
56.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
54.50
54.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
