US natgas prices climb 4% as brutal heatwave lingers

July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% on Tuesday on forecasts for the weather to remain hotter-than-normal through early August, especially in Texas.
That price increase came despite rising output, forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected and lower than usual amounts of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing maintenance outages.
Power demand in Texas hit a record high on Monday and will likely break that on Tuesday as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape another brutal heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 9.4 cents, or 3.7%, to $2.606 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:49 a.m. EDT (1249 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at its lowest since June 20 for a third day in a row.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 2.
Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would hold near 108.6 bcfd this week and next. The forecast for next week was lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.7 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, remained well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities, including Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.ASabine Pass in Louisiana and Corpus Christi in Texas.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $9 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $11 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1.
That puts global gas prices down about 65% so far this year after hitting record highs in 2022, due to mild winter temperatures and above-average storage inventories in the northern hemisphere. U.S. gas futures were down about 42% so far this year. NG/EU
In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.
|
Week ended Jul 14 Forecast
Week ended Jul 7 Actual
Year ago Jul 14
Five-year average
Jul 14
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
54
49
35
45
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,984
2,930
2,396
2,611
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
14.3%
14.2%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.58
2.51
7.19
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.39
8.31
51.76
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.56
10.69
39.36
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
3
3
2
3
3
U.S. GFS CDDs
256
254
248
213
205
U.S. GFS TDDs
259
257
250
216
208
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
101.4
101.2
101.3
97.1
90.5
U.S. Imports from Canada
10.2
11.6
15.1
8.9
8.2
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
111.6
112.7
116.4
106.0
98.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
4.4
4.1
4.1
4.2
2.4
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.8
6.6
6.7
6.2
5.5
U.S. LNG Exports
12.4
12.6
12.9
10.6
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.3
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.6
U.S. Power Plant
44.4
48.6
48.2
46.3
41.7
U.S. Industrial
21.2
21.3
21.4
21.3
21.1
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.2
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
81.0
85.2
84.9
83.0
78.2
Total U.S. Demand
104.7
108.5
108.6
104.0
92.2
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2022
% of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
2020 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
83
107
81
103
Jan-Jul
77
77
102
79
98
Oct-Sep
75
76
103
81
95
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Week ended Jun 30
Week ended Jun 23
Wind
6
7
6
10
9
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
46
45
45
43
42
Coal
19
19
19
18
17
Nuclear
17
17
18
17
19
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.46
2.50
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.70
1.58
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.88
4.67
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.53
1.46
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.28
2.23
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.02
1.77
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.89
4.83
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.16
2.23
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.69
1.51
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
42.50
42.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
41.00
38.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
44.50
475.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
115.25
102.63
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
136.00
161.96
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
96.50
145.50
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
