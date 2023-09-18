US natgas prices climb 3% on higher feedgas to Freeport LNG in Texas

Adds latest prices

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% on Monday as the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increases after Freeport LNG's facility in Texas returned to near full service over the past few days.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.4 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $2.728 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 24 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Sept. 25-Oct. 3. Traders, however, said that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With exports expected to increase in coming weeks, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will edge up to 96.3 bcfd next week from 96.0 bcfd this week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas hit a 16-week high of 13.5 bcfd on Sunday with the increase at Freeport.

The 2.1-bcfd Freeport plant was on track to pull in about 2.0 bcfd of gas for a third day in a row on Monday, up from an average of 0.3 bcfd from Sept. 10-13, according to LSEG data.

Looking ahead, traders noted Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers. Cove Point shuts every year in the autumn for maintenance. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 15 Forecast Week ended Sep 8 Actual Year ago Sep 15 Five-year average Sep 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 69 57 99 84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,274 3,205 2,859 3,086

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 6.1% 6.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.65 2.64 7.76 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.07 11.46 57.90 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 14.48 13.37 46.99 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 18 17 19 28 52 U.S. GFS CDDs 111 119 130 127 94 U.S. GFS TDDs 129 136 149 156 146 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.2 101.9 102.0 99.6 92.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.1 6.7 7.2 8.5 7.8 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Total U.S. Supply 109.3 108.7 109.2 108.1 100.4 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.3 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 7.0 6.5 6.9 5.5 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.1 13.2 13.0 11.4 6.5 U.S. Commercial 4.7 4.8 4.9 4.7 4.9 U.S. Residential 3.8 3.9 4.0 3.7 3.9 U.S. Power Plant 42.1 37.0 37.0 36.2 34.9 U.S. Industrial 21.5 21.4 21.4 21.3 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.1 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 79.4 74.2 74.4 73.2 72.5 Total U.S. Demand 100.5 96.0 96.3 92.4 87.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual 2020 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 76 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 22 Week ended Sep 15 Week ended Sep 8 Week ended Sep 1 Week ended Aug 25 Wind 5 9 6 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 6 5 Other 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 46 44 45 45 Coal 18 19 19 20 Nuclear 19 17 18 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.74 2.81

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.08 1.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.01 4.24

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.15 1.52

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.35 2.43

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.22 1.62

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 3.93 4.80

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.09 2.29

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.87 1.96

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 21.50 26.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.00 33.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 29.75 33.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 42.00 82.80

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 40.50 45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 33.50 44.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

