News & Insights

US Markets
BKR

US natgas prices climb 3% on higher feedgas to Freeport LNG in Texas

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 18, 2023 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

Adds latest prices

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 3% on Monday as the amount of gas flowing to the country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants increases after Freeport LNG's facility in Texas returned to near full service over the past few days.

That price increase came despite forecasts for milder weather and lower gas demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for October delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 8.4 cents, or 3.2%, to settle at $2.728 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states eased to 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in September, down from a record 102.3 bcfd in August.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the lower 48 states would remain near normal until around Sept. 24 before turning mostly warmer than usual from Sept. 25-Oct. 3. Traders, however, said that above normal temperatures in late September were still mild with averages expected to be around 72 degrees Fahrenheit (22.2 Celsius) versus a normal of 70 F for that time of year.

With exports expected to increase in coming weeks, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, will edge up to 96.3 bcfd next week from 96.0 bcfd this week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Friday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants averaged 12.8 bcfd so far in September, up from 12.3 bcfd in August. That compares with a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

On a daily basis, LNG feedgas hit a 16-week high of 13.5 bcfd on Sunday with the increase at Freeport.

The 2.1-bcfd Freeport plant was on track to pull in about 2.0 bcfd of gas for a third day in a row on Monday, up from an average of 0.3 bcfd from Sept. 10-13, according to LSEG data.

Looking ahead, traders noted Berkshire Hathaway Energy's 0.8-bcfd Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland was on track to shut for about a week of planned maintenance around Sept. 21-29, according to company notices to customers. Cove Point shuts every year in the autumn for maintenance. In 2022, it shut from around Oct. 1-27, according to LSEG data.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $14 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Sep 15 Forecast

Week ended Sep 8 Actual

Year ago Sep 15

Five-year average

Sep 15

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

69

57

99

84

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,274

3,205

2,859

3,086

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

6.1%

6.8%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.65

2.64

7.76

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.07

11.46

57.90

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

14.48

13.37

46.99

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

18

17

19

28

52

U.S. GFS CDDs

111

119

130

127

94

U.S. GFS TDDs

129

136

149

156

146

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

102.2

101.9

102.0

99.6

92.6

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.1

6.7

7.2

8.5

7.8

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Total U.S. Supply

109.3

108.7

109.2

108.1

100.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.3

2.4

U.S. Exports to Mexico

7.0

6.5

6.9

5.5

5.6

U.S. LNG Exports

12.1

13.2

13.0

11.4

6.5

U.S. Commercial

4.7

4.8

4.9

4.7

4.9

U.S. Residential

3.8

3.9

4.0

3.7

3.9

U.S. Power Plant

42.1

37.0

37.0

36.2

34.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.4

21.4

21.3

21.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

5.0

5.0

5.1

5.0

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.1

2.2

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

79.4

74.2

74.4

73.2

72.5

Total U.S. Demand

100.5

96.0

96.3

92.4

87.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2022

% of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

2020 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

83

83

107

81

103

Jan-Jul

77

77

102

79

98

Oct-Sep

76

76

103

81

95

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Sep 22

Week ended Sep 15

Week ended Sep 8

Week ended Sep 1

Week ended Aug 25

Wind

5

9

6

7

Solar

4

4

4

4

Hydro

5

5

6

5

Other

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

46

44

45

45

Coal

18

19

19

20

Nuclear

19

17

18

17

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.74

2.81

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.08

1.50

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.01

4.24

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.15

1.52

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.35

2.43

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.22

1.62

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

3.93

4.80

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.09

2.29

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.87

1.96

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

21.50

26.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.00

33.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

29.75

33.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

42.00

82.80

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

40.50

45.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

33.50

44.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Evans)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
PCG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.