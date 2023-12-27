US natgas prices climb 3% ahead of contract expiration

Adds latest prices

Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed nearly3% on Wednesday, as the expiration of the January contract helped push up prices, while the outlook for colder weather also lent support.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 7.1 cents, or 2.7%, higher, at $2.62 per million British thermal units. Prices rose as much as 6.8% to hit a three-week high earlier in the session.

The January contract expires as the front month on Wednesday, and volatility often peaks near contract expiration days because trading volumes are usually extremely low because few in the market want to deliver or take gas from the Henry Hub.

"The weather's gotten a little cooler from what we were experiencing earlier in the month and we have the expiration of the contract," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial. "We expected some short covering going into expiration, and the market has been steadily crawling up."

Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.6 billion cubic feet (bcfd)per day this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed down by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 132.5 bcfd during the next week as the forecast is for January to get colder.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.8 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Elsewhere, U.S. sanctions targeting Russia's massive Arctic LNG 2 project are unacceptable and undermine global energy security, the Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman said.

Week ended Dec 22 Forecast Week ended Dec 15 Actual Year ago Dec 22 Five-year average Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -79 -87 -195 -123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,498 3,577 3,142 3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 10.2% 8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.64 2.55 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 11.65 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 11.95 11.95 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 424 348 496 393 409 U.S. GFS CDDs 1 1 3 5 4 U.S. GFS TDDs 425 349 499 398 413 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.9 108.8 108.8 98.6 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada8 8.6 8.5 9.1 10.1 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 117.4 117.3 117.9 108.7 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.5 3.4 2.1 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 4.8 5.3 4.4 5.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.7 14.5 13.8 12.1 8.6 U.S. Commercial 13.8 12.7 15.7 20.4 14.6 U.S. Residential 22.0 20.1 26.3 35.6 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 35.2 32.4 34.9 34.9 28.6 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.1 25.4 27.1 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.4 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.8 2.6 2.9 2.7 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 104.0 97.4 110.9 126.2 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 126.6 120.6 132.5 145.4 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 79 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 79 79 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 81 81 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 29 Week ended Dec 22 Week ended Dec 15 Week ended Dec 8 Week ended Dec 1 Wind 6 12 11 12 10 Solar 15 2 3 3 3 Hydro 14 6 6 5 6 Other 0 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 49 40 41 40 42 Coal 3 17 17 17 17 Nuclear 13 20 20 21 20 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.50 2.54 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.62 1.89 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 3.66 3.44 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.54 1.69 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.07 1.58

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.85 1.90

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 2.77 2.50

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 1.50 0.01

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.57 1.50

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 28.50 37.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 27.75 29.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 21.00 12.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 36.00 36.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 29.50 29.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 27.50 27.50

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Additional Reporting by Daksh Grover; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Leslie Adler)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.