US natgas prices climb 2% to 3-week high on output drop

By Scott DiSavino
March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged up about 2% to a three-week high on Tuesday as output continued to decline as several producers cut back on new drilling after prices fell to a 3-1/2-year low in February.
The price increase came despite a decline in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas pipeline exports and forecasts for mild weather to keep heating demand low through at least mid-March.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 4.1 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at $1.957 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the lowest close since Feb. 7.
Analysts estimated current gas stockpiles were around 31% above normal levels. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial company LSEG said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to an average of 100.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
On a daily basis, output was on track to drop by around 6.3 bcfd over the past month to a preliminary six-week low of 98.8 bcfd. That would be the lowest daily production since early February 2023, excluding the massive 17.3-bcfd drop due to freezing wells during a brutal freeze in mid-January.
Traders said the output drop showed that several energy firms, such as Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, soon to become the biggest U.S. gas producer after its merger with Southwestern EnergySWN.N, were following through on plans to cut gas drilling this year.
EQTEQT.N, currently the biggest U.S. gas producer, said on Monday that it would curtail nearly 1 bcfd of production through March.
With cooler weather coming, LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 109.8 bcfd this week to 111.5 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Monday.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 6.9 bcfd so far in March, down from a monthly record of 7.7 bcfd in February, according to LSEG data.
Analysts expect exports to Mexico to rise later in March once U.S.-based New Fortress Energy's NFE.O LNG export plant in Altamira in Mexico starts pulling in U.S. gas to liquefy for export.
Analysts do not expect U.S. LNG feedgas to return to record levels until Freeport LNG is back at full power, which some market watchers say could happen in mid-March.
|
Week ended Mar 1 Forecast
Week ended Feb 23 Actual
Year ago Mar 1
Five-year average
Mar 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-34
-96
-72
-93
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,340
2,374
2,054
1,783
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
31.2%
26.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.89
1.92
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.87
8.49
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
8.34
8.30
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
22
227
324
306
300
U.S. GFS CDDs
12
14
13
13
11
U.S. GFS TDDs
241
241
337
319
315
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.3
100.4
101.0
101.8
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
8.3
7.5
8.5
8.6
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
110.6
107.9
109.5
110.4
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.6
3.7
3.7
3.1
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
7.7
6.6
7.5
5.6
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
14.0
13.2
13.0
13.1
9.2
U.S. Commercial
12.9
10.3
10.8
12.7
12.3
U.S. Residential
20.0
15.5
16.0
20.2
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
30.2
29.6
29.3
30.9
23.8
U.S. Industrial
24.5
23.4
23.8
23.6
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.0
5.0
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.5
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
95.2
86.3
87.4
94.8
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
120.5
109.8
111.5
116.6
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
84
84
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
85
84
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
85
85
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Week ended Feb 23
Week ended Feb 16
Week ended Feb 9
Wind
19
16
13
11
14
Solar
4
4
4
4
3
Hydro
7
7
7
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
35
38
40
41
38
Coal
12
16
15
16
16
Nuclear
21
21
20
21
21
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.48
1.47
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.41
1.40
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.99
2.65
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.33
1.30
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.52
1.47
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.64
1.50
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.20
2.10
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.79
0.67
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.40
1.26
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
24.50
26.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
25.00
25.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
55.00
15.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
59.75
64.00
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
11.00
15.25
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
10.75
13.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)
