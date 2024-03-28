US natgas prices climb 2% to 1-week high on higher demand forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a one-week high on Thursday on forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.
That small price increase came ahead of a government report on Thursday expected to show a normal withdrawal from stockpiles last week, and the upcoming Good Friday holiday.
It also came despite forecasts for mild weather through mid April, ample amounts of gas in storage and reduced amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing repairs at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.
Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 22 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 22. That compares with a decrease of 55 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 27 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
If correct, that would leave gas stockpiles about 42% above normal levels for this time of year.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.7 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.745 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 19.
Gas prices have been depressed for months - falling to an intraday low of $1.481 per mmBtu on March 26, their lowest since June 2020 - after a mild winter with record output allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.
Low prices should boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024 and cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.
Output was already down by around 3% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delayed well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.
In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydro and other renewable power supplies in the U.S. West cut electric prices in California and Arizona to record lows this week.
Next-day power fell to 50 cents per megawatt hour (MWh) at South Path-15 (SP-15) EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California and negative $9 at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona, according to data from SNL Energy on the LSEG terminal.
The compares with prior all-time lows of $1.50 per MWh in SP-15 on March 19 and a negative $8 at Palo Verde on March 26.
Negative prices mean there is too much power in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep them running.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.
Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly warmer than normal through April 12.
With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 113.4 bcfd this week to 106.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.
|
Week ended Mar 22 Forecast
Week ended Mar 15 Actual
Year ago Mar 15
Five-year average
Mar 15
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-28
+7
-55
-27
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
2,304
2,332
1,866
1,627
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
41.6%
41.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2023
Five Year Average (2018-2022)
Henry Hub NGc1
1.69
1.72
2.41
2.66
3.60
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
8.57
8.76
13.72
13.04
14.39
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
9.40
9.58
13.59
14.39
14.31
|
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
177
188
229
219
203
U.S. GFS CDDs
18
17
29
24
23
U.S. GFS TDDs
205
205
258
243
229
|
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
100.2
99.6
99.4
102.3
95.1
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.5
7.7
7.9
7.8
8.4
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
107.7
107.3
107.3
110.1
103.6
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.7
3.4
3.4
2.8
3.0
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.0
6.0
6.3
5.6
5.4
U.S. LNG Exports
13.0
12.9
13.1
13.1
9.2
U.S. Commercial
11.5
11.8
9.7
11.5
12.3
U.S. Residential
16.9
17.7
13.9
17.7
19.4
U.S. Power Plant
30.5
29.7
29.1
29.8
23.8
U.S. Industrial
24.4
24.4
23.5
23.8
26.8
U.S. Plant Fuel
4.9
4.9
4.9
4.9
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.4
2.2
2.4
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.8
91.1
83.5
90.2
89.7
Total U.S. Demand
113.5
113.4
106.2
111.7
107.3
|
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
81
80
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
82
81
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
82
76
103
81
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Mar 29
Week ended Mar 22
Week ended Mar 15
Week ended Mar 8
Week ended Mar 1
Wind
18
13
15
15
14
Solar
5
5
5
4
4
Hydro
7
8
8
7
7
Other
1
1
1
1
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
37
40
38
39
38
Coal
13
13
12
13
16
Nuclear
20
20
21
21
21
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
1.43
1.48
|
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.32
1.44
|
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
2.29
2.36
|
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.26
1.37
|
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
1.32
1.44
|
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.52
1.58
|
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
1.59
1.58
|
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
0.29
0.38
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.18
1.22
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
31.50
31.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
29.50
31.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
20.00
19.00
|
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
26.25
29.50
|
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
-9.00
-8.00
|
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
0.50
3.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.