US natgas prices climb 2% to 1-week high on higher demand forecasts

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% to a one-week high on Thursday on forecasts for higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

That small price increase came ahead of a government report on Thursday expected to show a normal withdrawal from stockpiles last week, and the upcoming Good Friday holiday.

It also came despite forecasts for mild weather through mid April, ample amounts of gas in storage and reduced amounts of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants due to ongoing repairs at Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas.

Analysts forecast U.S. utilities pulled 22 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 22. That compares with a decrease of 55 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2019-2023) average decline of 27 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

If correct, that would leave gas stockpiles about 42% above normal levels for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 2.7 cents, or 1.6%, to $1.745 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 19.

Gas prices have been depressed for months - falling to an intraday low of $1.481 per mmBtu on March 26, their lowest since June 2020 - after a mild winter with record output allowed utilities to leave significantly more gas in storage than usual for this time of year.

Low prices should boost U.S. gas use to a record high in 2024 and cut production for the first time since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed demand for the fuel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest outlook.

Output was already down by around 3% over the past month as several energy firms, including EQTEQT.N and Chesapeake EnergyCHK.O, delayed well completions and cut back on other drilling activities.

In the spot market, mild weather and ample hydro and other renewable power supplies in the U.S. West cut electric prices in California and Arizona to record lows this week.

Next-day power fell to 50 cents per megawatt hour (MWh) at South Path-15 (SP-15) EL-PK-SP15-SNL in Southern California and negative $9 at the Palo Verde hub EL-PK-PLVD-SNL in Arizona, according to data from SNL Energy on the LSEG terminal.

The compares with prior all-time lows of $1.50 per MWh in SP-15 on March 19 and a negative $8 at Palo Verde on March 26.

Negative prices mean there is too much power in a region due to low demand and/or transmission constraints, and are used to encourage power generators to shut plants or pay to keep them running.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Financial firm LSEG said gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states fell to an average of 100.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, down from 104.1 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record high of 105.5 bcfd in December 2023.

Meteorologists projected weather across the Lower 48 would remain mostly warmer than normal through April 12.

With seasonally warmer weather coming, LSEG forecast gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would fall from 113.4 bcfd this week to 106.2 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants fell to an average of 13.2 bcfd so far in March, down from 13.7 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 14.7 bcfd in December.

Week ended Mar 22 Forecast Week ended Mar 15 Actual Year ago Mar 15 Five-year average Mar 15 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -28 +7 -55 -27 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,304 2,332 1,866 1,627 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 41.6% 41.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2023 Five Year Average (2018-2022) Henry Hub NGc1 1.69 1.72 2.41 2.66 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 8.57 8.76 13.72 13.04 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 9.40 9.58 13.59 14.39 14.31 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 177 188 229 219 203 U.S. GFS CDDs 18 17 29 24 23 U.S. GFS TDDs 205 205 258 243 229 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2019-2023) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 100.2 99.6 99.4 102.3 95.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.5 7.7 7.9 7.8 8.4 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.7 107.3 107.3 110.1 103.6 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.7 3.4 3.4 2.8 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.0 6.0 6.3 5.6 5.4 U.S. LNG Exports 13.0 12.9 13.1 13.1 9.2 U.S. Commercial 11.5 11.8 9.7 11.5 12.3 U.S. Residential 16.9 17.7 13.9 17.7 19.4 U.S. Power Plant 30.5 29.7 29.1 29.8 23.8 U.S. Industrial 24.4 24.4 23.5 23.8 26.8 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.8 91.1 83.5 90.2 89.7 Total U.S. Demand 113.5 113.4 106.2 111.7 107.3 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 81 80 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 82 81 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 82 82 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Mar 29 Week ended Mar 22 Week ended Mar 15 Week ended Mar 8 Week ended Mar 1 Wind 18 13 15 15 14 Solar 5 5 5 4 4 Hydro 7 8 8 7 7 Other 1 1 1 1 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 37 40 38 39 38 Coal 13 13 12 13 16 Nuclear 20 20 21 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 1.43 1.48 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.32 1.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 2.29 2.36 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.26 1.37 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 1.32 1.44 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.52 1.58 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 1.59 1.58 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 0.29 0.38 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.18 1.22 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 31.50 31.50 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.50 31.00 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.00 19.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 26.25 29.50 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL -9.00 -8.00 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 0.50 3.75

