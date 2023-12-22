US natgas prices climb 2% ahead of Christmas break on cold January forecasts

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 2% to a two-week high on Friday ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend on forecasts for much colder weather and higher heating demand in January and as record amounts of gas flow to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
That price increase came despite record output and mild weather that should allow utilities to keep pulling less gas from storage through the end of the year.
Analysts forecast there was around 10.4% more gas in storage than usual for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.8 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $2.610 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since Dec. 5.
For the week, the contract gained about 5% after falling about 29% over the prior six weeks.
Record production and ample supplies of gas in storage have weighed on prices for weeks, prompting some traders to forecast that futures for this winter (November-March) already peaked at $3.608 per mmBtu on Nov. 1.
Looking ahead, analysts project U.S. gas prices will rise in coming years as new LNG export plants enter service in the United States, Canada and Mexico to meet rising global demand of the fuel.
But expected delays at Exxon Mobil XOM.N/QatarEnergy's Golden Pass LNG export plant in Texas and Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines in Louisiana have caused some analysts to reduce their forecasts for U.S. gas demand and prices in 2024. NGAS/POLL
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the lower 48 U.S. states rose to 108.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain warmer than normal through Dec. 30 before turning near to colder than normal from Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would drop from 126.5 bcfd this week to 121.6 bcfd next week as many businesses and government offices shut for the Christmas holiday, before jumping to 135.8 bcfd in two weeks when the weather turns colder. The forecasts for this week and next week were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
U.S. pipeline exports to Mexico fell to an average of 4.2 bcfd so far in December, down from 5.6 bcfd in November and a record 7.0 bcfd in August.
Analysts, however, expect exports to Mexico to rise in coming months once U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy's NFE.O plant in Altamira starts pulling in U.S. gas to turn into LNG for export in December.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.
The United States is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $12 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 22 Forecast
Week ended Dec 15 Actual
Year ago Dec 22
Five-year average
Dec 22
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-73
-87
-195
-123
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,504
3,577
3,142
3,174
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
10.4%
8.5%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.59
2.57
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
10.84
11.16
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.94
11.81
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
372
360
462
408
429
U.S. GFS CDDs
1
1
3
5
4
U.S. GFS TDDs
373
361
365
413
433
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.9
108.8
108.8
98.6
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.6
8.5
8.8
10.1
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
117.5
117.4
117.6
108.7
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.4
3.2
3.2
2.1
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.8
4.8
4.6
5.0
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.7
14.7
14.5
12.1
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.8
13.8
13.0
20.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
22.3
22.0
20.6
35.6
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
34.1
35.2
33.3
34.9
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.7
24.7
24.2
27.1
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.6
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
103.1
103.8
99.3
126.2
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
125.0
126.5
121.6
145.4
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
79
80
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
79
79
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
81
81
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 22
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Wind
12
11
12
10
11
Solar
2
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
6
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
40
41
40
42
39
Coal
17
17
17
17
16
Nuclear
20
20
21
20
22
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.48
2.48
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.30
2.55
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
3.75
3.66
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.87
1.91
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.01
2.18
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
4.25
5.13
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
2.90
3.45
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.24
1.59
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.23
1.26
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
50.75
51.50
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
30.25
37.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
21.50
21.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
43.50
43.50
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
40.00
40.00
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
48.25
48.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jonathan Oatis)
((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
