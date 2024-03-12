US natgas output to decline in 2024, while demand rises to record high, EIA says

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas production will decline in 2024 while demand will rise to a record high, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday.

EIA projected dry gas production will ease from a record 103.79 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2023 to 103.35 bcfd in 2024 as several producers reduce drilling activities after prices NGc1 fell to a 3-1/2-year low in February. NGA/

In 2025, EIA projected output would rise to 104.43 bcfd.

The agency also projected domestic gas consumption would rise from a record 89.09 bcfd in 2023 to 89.68 bcfd in 2024 before easing to 89.21 bcfd in 2025.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chris Reese)

