US natgas on track for third weekly decline on comfortable supplies, mild weather

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped to their lowest in about two months on Friday and were set for a third straight weekly decline with plentiful storage levels to meet demand as the weather was expected to be mild for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.84 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:22 a.m. EST (1622 GMT). Prices earlier touched the lowest since Sept. 27 and are down about 4.5% so far this week.

"Weighing on this market has been the warm weather that has been starting to come in," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.

"We are in an incredibly healthy position for the upcoming winter and with an El Nino weather pattern materializing, we should see a mild to a mild to warm winter this coming December."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 17. That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 53 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

With production at record highs and ample gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing winter price spikes from November through March.

The narrative of oversupply and depressed pricing is likely to linger through the first half of next year and, potentially, through the entirety of the summer injection season, JPMorgan said in a note.

That, along with the ability for feedgas demand to not only offset but also outpace regional supply growth, will dictate U.S. natural gas markets next year, the bank added, ahead of the expiry of the December 2023 futures contract next week.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall to 122.3 bcfd next week from 129.7 bcfd this week.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast Week ended Nov 17 Actual Year ago Nov 24 Five-year average Nov 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -9 -7 -80 -44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,817 3,826 3,495 3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 8% 7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.84 2.85 6.43 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 15.08 14.15 35.88 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.49 16.47 28.37 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 358 352 343 319 346 U.S. GFS CDDs 4 4 7 8 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 362 356 350 327 352 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.2 108.4 108.3 101.6 94.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 8.3 8.4 9.8 8.3 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 115.9 116.7 116.8 111.4 102.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.4 2.9 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.8 6.0 5.6 5.3 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.6 14.1 11.8 7.9 U.S. Commercial 11.5 15.6 13.8 14.6 11.7 U.S. Residential 17.3 25.6 22.3 23.8 17.5 U.S. Power Plant 30.1 31.5 30.6 29.9 27.5 U.S. Industrial 23.7 25.2 24.2 24.8 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.2 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.8 2.6 2.4 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.5 106.2 99.1 100.9 88.6 Total U.S. Demand 113.5 129.7 122.3 121.7 104.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Week ended Oct 27 Wind 9 11 11 14 Solar 3 4 4 4 Hydro 6 5 5 5 Other 2 2 1 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 41 40 40 Coal 17 16 19 16 Nuclear 21 20 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.72 2.63 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.45 2.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 4.81 5.41 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.26 2.16 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.50 2.42

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.83 2.70

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.59 4.85

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.25 2.32

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.53 1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 41.75 37.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 29.25 36.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 20.50 28.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 73.00 76.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 52.50 50.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 48.75 44.50

