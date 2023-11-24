News & Insights

US natgas on track for third weekly decline on comfortable supplies, mild weather

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

November 24, 2023 — 11:57 am EST

Written by Anjana Anil and Swati Verma for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped to their lowest in about two months on Friday and were set for a third straight weekly decline with plentiful storage levels to meet demand as the weather was expected to be mild for the time of year.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 6 cents, or 2.1%, to $2.84 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 11:22 a.m. EST (1622 GMT). Prices earlier touched the lowest since Sept. 27 and are down about 4.5% so far this week.

"Weighing on this market has been the warm weather that has been starting to come in," said Daniel Myers, market analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.

"We are in an incredibly healthy position for the upcoming winter and with an El Nino weather pattern materializing, we should see a mild to a mild to warm winter this coming December."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Nov. 17. That compares with a withdrawal of 60 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 53 bcf. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 107.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

With production at record highs and ample gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals that some traders have given up hope of seeing winter price spikes from November through March.

The narrative of oversupply and depressed pricing is likely to linger through the first half of next year and, potentially, through the entirety of the summer injection season, JPMorgan said in a note.

That, along with the ability for feedgas demand to not only offset but also outpace regional supply growth, will dictate U.S. natural gas markets next year, the bank added, ahead of the expiry of the December 2023 futures contract next week.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall to 122.3 bcfd next week from 129.7 bcfd this week.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.3 bcfd so far in November from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Week ended Nov 24 Forecast

Week ended Nov 17 Actual

Year ago Nov 24

Five-year average

Nov 24

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-9

-7

-80

-44

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,817

3,826

3,495

3,533

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

8%

7%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.84

2.85

6.43

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

15.08

14.15

35.88

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.49

16.47

28.37

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

358

352

343

319

346

U.S. GFS CDDs

4

4

7

8

6

U.S. GFS TDDs

362

356

350

327

352

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.2

108.4

108.3

101.6

94.4

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

8.3

8.4

9.8

8.3

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

115.9

116.7

116.8

111.4

102.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.4

2.9

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.5

5.8

6.0

5.6

5.3

U.S. LNG Exports

14.4

14.6

14.1

11.8

7.9

U.S. Commercial

11.5

15.6

13.8

14.6

11.7

U.S. Residential

17.3

25.6

22.3

23.8

17.5

U.S. Power Plant

30.1

31.5

30.6

29.9

27.5

U.S. Industrial

23.7

25.2

24.2

24.8

24.3

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.2

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.8

2.6

2.4

2.3

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

90.5

106.2

99.1

100.9

88.6

Total U.S. Demand

113.5

129.7

122.3

121.7

104.7

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Week ended Oct 27

Wind

9

11

11

14

Solar

3

4

4

4

Hydro

6

5

5

5

Other

2

2

1

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

41

40

40

Coal

17

16

19

16

Nuclear

21

20

19

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.72

2.63

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.45

2.30

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

4.81

5.41

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.26

2.16

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.50

2.42

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

4.83

2.70

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

4.59

4.85

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.25

2.32

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

2.53

1.73

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

41.75

37.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

29.25

36.50

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

20.50

28.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

73.00

76.33

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

52.50

50.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

48.75

44.50

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Swati.Verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8894503862;))

