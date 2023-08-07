US natgas near 2-week peak on higher demand outlook, lingering heat

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 4% to nearly a two-week high on Monday on forecasts for higher demand over the next week because of hotter-than-expected weather through mid-August, especially in Texas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 12.4 cents, or 4.8%, to $2.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:49 a.m. EDT (1449 GMT), its highest since July 26.
"We're getting a little bit of a bounce to start the week on the hot temperatures," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 19.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 102.4 bcfd this week to 105.8 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel and exports rise.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 102.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in August, up from 101.8 bcfd in July and matching the monthly record in May.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.
|
Week ended Aug 4 Forecast
Week ended Jul 28 Actual
Year ago Aug 4
Five-year average
Aug 4
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
28
14
44
46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,029
3,001
2,495
2,725
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
11.2%
12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.69
2.57
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
9.66
9.14
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
10.96
11.00
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
1
1
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
244
244
204
198
191
U.S. GFS TDDs
245
245
205
201
195
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.3
102.4
102.5
99.0
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.3
7.2
8.9
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.7
109.7
109.7
107.9
100.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.7
1.6
2.5
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
5.7
6.4
5.7
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.6
13.2
9.8
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.6
3.5
3.5
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
47.4
45.6
47.7
44.4
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.4
21.4
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.0
82.3
84.6
81.0
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
104.8
102.3
105.8
99.0
92.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Week ended Jul 7
Wind
7
7
7
7
6
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
46
45
45
Coal
20
20
19
19
19
Nuclear
17
16
17
17
18
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.53
2.44
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.16
1.21
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.74
5.31
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.14
1.11
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.29
2.26
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.45
1.50
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
9.05
8.50
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.22
2.17
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.47
1.82
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
27.50
32.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
31.25
35.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
170.00
145.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
107.43
110.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
54.25
70.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
53.00
71.00
(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Brijesh Patel; Editing by Paul Simao)
((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.