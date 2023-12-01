US natgas little changed as record LNG feedgas offsets record output

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Friday as record flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants offset record output and forecasts for less frigid weather and lower heating demand than usual through mid-December.

Analysts said the mild weather and record output should allow utilities to pull less gas than usual from storage than normal in coming weeks. They forecast U.S. gas stockpiles would end up about 7.2% over normal for this time of year in the week ended Dec. 1. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.2 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $2.814 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals for weeks that some traders have given up hope of seeing price spikes this winter. In fact, many in the market think futures for this winter (November-March) already peaked in November.

The premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 (one year out) and 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 both rose to record highs.

Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 and later years as demand for gas grows, with several new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants entering service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to a record 108.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in November, up from the prior all-time high of 104.8 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 3.6 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary one-month low of 106.5 bcfd on Friday after hitting a daily record of 110.1 bcfd on Monday. Traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through at least Dec. 16.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 130.0 bcfd this week to 120.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder before rising to 124.6 bcfd with the coming of seasonally cooler weather in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to a record 14.3 bcfd in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and the prior all-time high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 1 Forecast Week ended Nov 24 Actual Year ago Dec 1 Five-year average Dec 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -101 +10 -30 -48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,735 3,836 3,465 3,485

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 7.2% 8.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.78 2.80 5.77 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 13.58 13.06 36.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 16.14 16.25 32.34 34.11 8.95 LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 312 312 328 347 374 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 12 6 5 U.S. GFS TDDs 317 317 340 353 375 LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 108.2 108.9 108.4 101.5 94.2 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.6 8.6 9.1 9.3 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 115.9 117.5 117.5 110.8 103.5 U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 32.5 3.1 3.4 3.2 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.9 4.8 5.4 6.0 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 14.4 14.1 14.3 12.0 8.6 U.S. Commercial 11.5 15.5 12.7 13.9 14.6 U.S. Residential 17.4 25.5 20.0 22.7 24.7 U.S. Power Plant 29.6 33.9 33.2 28.2 28.6 U.S. Industrial 23.8 25.3 24.1 24.4 25.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.3 5.4 5.4 5.3 5.3 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.4 2.9 2.6 2.4 2.9 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 90.1 108.6 98.1 97.0 101.2 Total U.S. Demand 113.4 130.0 120.8 118.4 118.0 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day % of Normal Forecast Prior Day % of Normal Forecast 2023 % of Normal Actual 2022 % of Normal Actual 2021 % of Normal Actual Apr-Sep 88 88 83 107 81 Jan-Jul 87 86 77 102 79 Oct-Sep 87 86 76 103 81 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 1 Week ended Nov 24 Week ended Nov 17 Week ended Nov 10 Week ended Nov 3 Wind 9 11 9 11 11 Solar 3 3 3 4 4 Hydro 6 6 6 5 5 Other 2 2 2 2 1 Petroleum Natural Gas 42 39 42 41 40 Coal 17 16 17 16 19 Nuclear 21 22 21 20 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.75 2.70 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 2.16 2.44 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.12 6.14 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 2.06 2.25 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.48 2.55

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 2.68 3.52

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 5.50 6.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.04 2.11

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 1.83 1.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub Current Day Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 37.50 57.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 38.50 38.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 28.00 19.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 77.33 117.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 44.25 67.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 50.75 67.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)

