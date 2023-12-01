US natgas little changed as record LNG feedgas offsets record output

By Scott DiSavino
Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Friday as record flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants offset record output and forecasts for less frigid weather and lower heating demand than usual through mid-December.
Analysts said the mild weather and record output should allow utilities to pull less gas than usual from storage than normal in coming weeks. They forecast U.S. gas stockpiles would end up about 7.2% over normal for this time of year in the week ended Dec. 1. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.2 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $2.814 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals for weeks that some traders have given up hope of seeing price spikes this winter. In fact, many in the market think futures for this winter (November-March) already peaked in November.
The premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 (one year out) and 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 both rose to record highs.
Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 and later years as demand for gas grows, with several new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants entering service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to a record 108.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in November, up from the prior all-time high of 104.8 bcfd in October.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 3.6 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary one-month low of 106.5 bcfd on Friday after hitting a daily record of 110.1 bcfd on Monday. Traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.
Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through at least Dec. 16.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 130.0 bcfd this week to 120.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder before rising to 124.6 bcfd with the coming of seasonally cooler weather in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.
Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to a record 14.3 bcfd in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and the prior all-time high of 14.0 bcfd in April.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 1 Forecast
Week ended Nov 24 Actual
Year ago Dec 1
Five-year average
Dec 1
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-101
+10
-30
-48
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,735
3,836
3,465
3,485
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.2%
8.6%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.78
2.80
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
13.58
13.06
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
16.14
16.25
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
312
312
328
347
374
U.S. GFS CDDs
5
5
12
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
317
317
340
353
375
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.2
108.9
108.4
101.5
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.6
8.6
9.1
9.3
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
115.9
117.5
117.5
110.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.1
3.1
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
5.9
4.8
5.4
6.0
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.4
14.1
14.3
12.0
8.6
U.S. Commercial
11.5
15.5
12.7
13.9
14.6
U.S. Residential
17.4
25.5
20.0
22.7
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
29.6
33.9
33.2
28.2
28.6
U.S. Industrial
23.8
25.3
24.1
24.4
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.4
2.9
2.6
2.4
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
90.1
108.6
98.1
97.0
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
113.4
130.0
120.8
118.4
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
88
88
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
87
86
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
87
86
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Week ended Nov 10
Week ended Nov 3
Wind
9
11
9
11
11
Solar
3
3
3
4
4
Hydro
6
6
6
5
5
Other
2
2
2
2
1
Petroleum
Natural Gas
42
39
42
41
40
Coal
17
16
17
16
19
Nuclear
21
22
21
20
19
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.75
2.70
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.16
2.44
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.12
6.14
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
2.06
2.25
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.48
2.55
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
2.68
3.52
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
5.50
6.25
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.04
2.11
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.83
1.75
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
37.50
57.00
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.50
38.00
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
28.00
19.75
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
77.33
117.25
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
44.25
67.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
50.75
67.00
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)
