US natgas little changed as record LNG feedgas offsets record output

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 01, 2023 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were little changed on Friday as record flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants offset record output and forecasts for less frigid weather and lower heating demand than usual through mid-December.

Analysts said the mild weather and record output should allow utilities to pull less gas than usual from storage than normal in coming weeks. They forecast U.S. gas stockpiles would end up about 7.2% over normal for this time of year in the week ended Dec. 1. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.2 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $2.814 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

With production at record highs and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending signals for weeks that some traders have given up hope of seeing price spikes this winter. In fact, many in the market think futures for this winter (November-March) already peaked in November.

The premium of futures for 2025 NGCALYZ5 (one year out) and 2029 NGCALYZ9 (five years out) over 2024 NGCALYZ4 both rose to record highs.

Analysts expect prices to rise in 2025 and later years as demand for gas grows, with several new U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants entering service in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states jumped to a record 108.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in November, up from the prior all-time high of 104.8 bcfd in October.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 3.6 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary one-month low of 106.5 bcfd on Friday after hitting a daily record of 110.1 bcfd on Monday. Traders have noted that preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

Meteorologists projected the weather would remain mostly warmer than normal through at least Dec. 16.

LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would drop from 130.0 bcfd this week to 120.8 bcfd next week as the weather turns milder before rising to 124.6 bcfd with the coming of seasonally cooler weather in two weeks. The forecasts for this week and next were higher than LSEG's outlook on Thursday.

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to a record 14.3 bcfd in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and the prior all-time high of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Gas was trading around $14 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $16 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 1 Forecast

Week ended Nov 24 Actual

Year ago Dec 1

Five-year average

Dec 1

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-101

+10

-30

-48

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,735

3,836

3,465

3,485

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

7.2%

8.6%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.78

2.80

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.58

13.06

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

16.14

16.25

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

312

312

328

347

374

U.S. GFS CDDs

5

5

12

6

5

U.S. GFS TDDs

317

317

340

353

375

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

108.2

108.9

108.4

101.5

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada

7.6

8.6

9.1

9.3

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

115.9

117.5

117.5

110.8

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.1

32.5

3.1

3.4

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

5.9

4.8

5.4

6.0

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.4

14.1

14.3

12.0

8.6

U.S. Commercial

11.5

15.5

12.7

13.9

14.6

U.S. Residential

17.4

25.5

20.0

22.7

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

29.6

33.9

33.2

28.2

28.6

U.S. Industrial

23.8

25.3

24.1

24.4

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.3

5.4

5.4

5.3

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.4

2.9

2.6

2.4

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

90.1

108.6

98.1

97.0

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

113.4

130.0

120.8

118.4

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

88

88

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

87

86

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

87

86

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 1

Week ended Nov 24

Week ended Nov 17

Week ended Nov 10

Week ended Nov 3

Wind

9

11

9

11

11

Solar

3

3

3

4

4

Hydro

6

6

6

5

5

Other

2

2

2

2

1

Petroleum

Natural Gas

42

39

42

41

40

Coal

17

16

17

16

19

Nuclear

21

22

21

20

19

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.75

2.70

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

2.16

2.44

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.12

6.14

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

2.06

2.25

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.48

2.55

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

2.68

3.52

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

5.50

6.25

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.04

2.11

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.83

1.75

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

37.50

57.00

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

38.50

38.00

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

28.00

19.75

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

77.33

117.25

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

44.25

67.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

50.75

67.00

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

