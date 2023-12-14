US natgas little changed as higher demand forecast counters record output

Adds details from weekly storage report, analyst comments
Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures held nearly steady on Thursday as rising output offset support from raised demand forecasts for this week.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 1.2 cents, or 0.5%, to $2.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 12:45 p.m. EST (1745 GMT).
"Weather was sort of mixed, which is helping the market that was oversold ... There was no shock as the storage report came within expectations," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), meanwhile, said utilities pulled 55 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 8.
That was almost in line with the 54-bcf decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compared with a withdrawal of 46 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 81 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GAS
Despite the small price gain, with production at record levels, milder weather and ample amounts of gas in storage, the futures market has been sending bearish signals for weeks that futures prices for this winter (November-March) had likely already peaked in November. The contract was down more than 21% for November and hit a six-month low on Wednesday.
"We will repeat a view that mild temperature trends will be contributing to a significant increase in the storage surplus back to as much as 330-340 bcf by month's end," analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note.
LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, at 125.2 bcfd this week and 125.4 bcfd next week, compared to last week's 121.4 bcfd. Next week's forecasts were higher than LSEG's outlook on Wednesday.
LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.4 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November.
Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial, said "the market will remain sluggish if weather remains above normal over most of the country. If forecasts change and it gets colder, then prices will firm and maybe back up to $3."
Some analysts have reduced their U.S. demand forecasts after Exxon Mobil XOM.N delayed the start of first LNG production at its 2.3-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) Golden Pass export plant under construction in Texas to the first half of 2025 from the second half of 2024.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for U.S. exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
Gas was trading around $11 per mmBtu at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 and $15 at the Japan Korea Marker (JKM) in Asia JKMc1. NG/EU
Week ended Dec 8
Actual
Week ended Dec 1 Actual
Year ago Dec 8
Five-year average
Dec 8
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
-55
-117
-46
-81
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,664
3,719
3,419
3,404
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
7.6%
6.7%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.34
2.30
5.77
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
11.29
11.22
36.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
15.45
15.62
32.34
34.11
8.95
LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
329.6
320
338
354
366
U.S. GFS CDDs
1.2
1
12
6
5
U.S. GFS TDDs
330.8
321
350
360
371
LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
108.1
108.8
108.8
102.8
94.2
U.S. Imports from Canada8
8.8
8.6
8.9
10.0
9.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
Total U.S. Supply
116.9
117.5
117.7
112.8
103.5
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
3.3
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.2
U.S. Exports to Mexico
3.9
3.8
4.8
5.2
5.0
U.S. LNG Exports
14.5
14.7
14.1
12.6
8.6
U.S. Commercial
13.2
13.9
13.7
15.4
14.6
U.S. Residential
20.9
22.3
21.9
25.8
24.7
U.S. Power Plant
33.2
34.3
34.7
30.4
28.6
U.S. Industrial
24.3
24.7
24.7
24.7
25.0
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.3
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.7
2.8
2.7
2.7
2.9
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
99.8
103.4
103.2
104.4
101.2
Total U.S. Demand
121.4
125.2
125.4
125.6
118.0
U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam
Current Day % of Normal Forecast
Prior Day % of Normal Forecast
2023
% of Normal Actual
2022 % of Normal Actual
2021 % of Normal Actual
Apr-Sep
83
82
83
107
81
Jan-Jul
81
82
77
102
79
Oct-Sep
82
83
76
103
81
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
Week ended Dec 15
Week ended Dec 8
Week ended Dec 1
Week ended Nov 24
Week ended Nov 17
Wind
12
12
10
11
9
Solar
3
3
3
3
3
Hydro
6
5
6
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
0
Natural Gas
40
40
42
39
42
Coal
17
17
17
16
17
Nuclear
20
21
20
22
21
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.33
2.37
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
2.04
2.10
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
4.22
4.04
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.74
1.86
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.02
2.16
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
3.20
4.00
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.25
4.15
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
1.85
2.00
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
1.66
1.22
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
35.50
38.25
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
38.25
39.50
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
23.50
21.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
62.13
59.08
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
56.25
43.25
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
54.50
49.00
