US natgas jumps over 6% to five-month peak as hot weather boosts cooling demand

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped over 6% to a five-month high on Wednesday as sustained hotter-than-normal weather kept air conditioning demand high, especially in Texas.
Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange settled 18.2 cents, or 6.6%, higher at $2.96 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).
"There's no question about the sustainability of natural gas demand over the past month or so because of the super hot weather and a lot of gas consuming areas in the United States," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.
Prices rose above $3 per mmBtu earlier in the session, helped by short-covering from speculators, Saal said.
Gas prices in Europe TRNLTTFMc1 jumped as much as 39% to 43.31 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) earlier in the session after news of possible strikes at Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities sparked concerns over cargoes moving to Asia.
The White House is continuing to watch the global energy market, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday when asked about a spike in natural gas prices in Europe.
Power demand in Texas hit an all-time high on Monday and will likely break that record again this week as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up during the lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.
Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.
Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 24.
Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.8 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel and exports rise. Those numbers were slightly lower from Tuesday's forecast.
Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states was 101.9 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.
On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop on a preliminary basis by 2.5 bcfd to more than a two-week low of 100.2 bcfd on Wednesday.
The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.
In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.
With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.
|
Week ended Aug 4 Forecast
Week ended Jul 28 Actual
Year ago Aug 4
Five-year average
Aug 4
U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):
25
14
44
46
U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):
3,026
3,001
2,495
2,725
U.S. total storage versus 5-year average
11.0%
12.0%
Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)
Current Day
Prior Day
This Month Last Year
Prior Year Average 2022
Five Year Average (2017-2021)
Henry Hub NGc1
2.92
2.70
8.78
6.54
2.89
Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1
12.04
9.72
69.68
40.50
7.49
Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1
11.03
10.96
53.22
34.11
8.95
|
Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days
Two-Week Total Forecast
Current Day
Prior Day
Prior Year
10-Year Norm
30-Year Norm
U.S. GFS HDDs
1
2
1
3
4
U.S. GFS CDDs
248
248
195
196
189
U.S. GFS TDDs
249
250
196
199
193
|
Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts
|
Prior Week
Current Week
Next Week
This Week Last Year
Five-Year Average For Month
U.S. Supply (bcfd)
U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production
102.3
101.9
102.2
99.0
92.0
U.S. Imports from Canada
7.4
7.3
7.2
8.9
8.1
U.S. LNG Imports
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
Total U.S. Supply
109.7
109.2
109.4
107.9
100.8
|
U.S. Demand (bcfd)
U.S. Exports to Canada
1.7
1.6
1.6
2.5
2.5
U.S. Exports to Mexico
6.4
6.5
6.4
5.7
5.6
U.S. LNG Exports
12.7
12.2
12.5
9.8
6.1
U.S. Commercial
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.5
U.S. Residential
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.4
U.S. Power Plant
47.4
45.9
47.4
44.4
41.2
U.S. Industrial
21.3
21.3
21.4
21.4
21.5
U.S. Plant Fuel
5.1
5.0
5.1
5.0
5.0
U.S. Pipe Distribution
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.3
U.S. Vehicle Fuel
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total U.S. Consumption
84.0
82.6
84.2
81.0
78.0
Total U.S. Demand
104.8
102.9
104.8
99.0
92.2
|
U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA
|
Week ended Aug 11
Week ended Aug 4
Week ended Jul 28
Week ended Jul 21
Week ended Jul 14
Wind
8
7
7
7
7
Solar
4
4
4
4
4
Hydro
5
5
5
6
6
Other
2
2
2
2
2
Petroleum
Natural Gas
45
45
45
46
45
Coal
19
20
20
19
19
Nuclear
17
17
16
17
17
|
SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL
2.77
2.65
Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL
1.33
1.30
PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL
5.77
6.03
Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL
1.17
1.12
Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL
2.45
2.41
Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL
1.41
1.80
SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL
4.99
7.59
Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL
2.34
2.19
AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL
2.68
2.62
SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)
Hub
Current Day
Prior Day
New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL
26.75
33.75
PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL
34.00
32.75
Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL
157.00
120.00
Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL
67.50
98.00
Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL
52.25
65.50
SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL
54.50
72.50
(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)
