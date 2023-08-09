US natgas jumps nearly 6% to five-month peak as hot weather boosts cooling demand

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped nearly 6% to a five-month high on Wednesday as sustained hotter-than-normal weather kept air conditioning demand high, especially in Texas.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 16.1 cents, or 5.8%, to $2.94 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 09:44 a.m. EDT (1344 GMT).

"There's no question about the sustainability of natural gas demand over the past month or so because of the super hot weather and a lot of gas consuming areas in the United States," said Thomas Saal, senior vice president for energy at StoneX Financial.

Prices rose above $3 per mmBtu earlier in the session, helped by short-covering from speculators, Saal said.

Power demand in Texas hit an all-time high on Monday and will likely break that record again this week as homes and businesses keep their air conditioners cranked up during the lingering heat wave, according to forecasts by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator.

Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas burned to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), federal energy data showed.

Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states will remain hotter than normal through at least Aug. 24.

Data provider Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 102.9 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 104.8 bcfd next week as power generators burn more of the fuel and exports rise. Those numbers were slightly lower from Tuesday's forecast.

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states was 101.9 bcfd so far in August, nearly the same as the 101.8 bcfd in July. That compares with a monthly record of 102.2 bcfd in May.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop on a preliminary basis by 2.5 bcfd to more than a two-week low of 100.2 bcfd on Wednesday.

The U.S. is on track to become the world's biggest LNG supplier in 2023 - ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar - as much higher global prices continue to feed demand for U.S. exports due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

In 2022, roughly 69%, or 7.2 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe as shippers diverted cargoes from Asia to get higher prices. In 2021, when prices in Asia were higher, just 35%, or about 3.3 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe.

With the return of higher gas prices in Asia this year, analysts said they expect U.S. LNG exports to Asia will increase. But that has not happened yet. Just 19%, or 2.1 bcfd, of U.S. LNG exports went to Asia during the first half of 2023, while 70%, or 8.0 bcfd, went to Europe.

Week ended Aug 4 Forecast Week ended Jul 28 Actual Year ago Aug 4 Five-year average Aug 4 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 25 14 44 46 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,026 3,001 2,495 2,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 11.0% 12.0% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Last Year Prior Year Average 2022 Five Year Average (2017-2021) Henry Hub NGc1 2.92 2.70 8.78 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1 12.04 9.72 69.68 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1 -- 10.96 53.22 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year Norm 30-Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 1 2 1 3 4 U.S. GFS CDDs 248 248 195 196 189 U.S. GFS TDDs 249 250 196 199 193 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Last Year Five-Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 102.3 101.9 102.2 99.0 92.0 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.3 7.2 8.9 8.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 109.7 109.2 109.4 107.9 100.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 1.7 1.6 1.6 2.5 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.4 6.5 6.4 5.7 5.6 U.S. LNG Exports 12.7 12.2 12.5 9.8 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 U.S. Power Plant 47.4 45.9 47.4 44.4 41.2 U.S. Industrial 21.3 21.3 21.4 21.4 21.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.1 5.0 5.1 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 84.0 82.6 84.2 81.0 78.0 Total U.S. Demand 104.8 102.9 104.8 99.0 92.2 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Aug 11 Week ended Aug 4 Week ended Jul 28 Week ended Jul 21 Week ended Jul 14 Wind 8 7 7 7 7 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 5 5 5 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum Natural Gas 45 45 45 46 45 Coal 19 20 20 19 19 Nuclear 17 17 16 17 17 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 2.77 2.65 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 1.33 1.30 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 5.77 6.03 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL 1.17 1.12 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 2.45 2.41 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 1.41 1.80 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 4.99 7.59 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 2.34 2.19 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 2.68 2.62 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 26.75 33.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 34.00 32.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 157.00 120.00 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 67.50 98.00 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 52.25 65.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 54.50 72.50

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

