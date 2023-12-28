News & Insights

US natgas jumps nearly 5% on cold forecasts, bigger-than-expected storage draw

Credit: REUTERS/ARATHY SOMASEKHAR

December 28, 2023 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped nearly 5% on Thursday helped by an expected increase in heating demand on forecasts for colder weather, while a bigger-than-expected storage withdrawal also lent support.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were trading 10.5 cents higher, or 4.3% at $2.54 per million British thermal units as of 11:13 a.m. EST. Prices rose as much as 6.8% to hit a three-week high of $2.72 in the previous session.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 22.

That was higher than the 79-bcf withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a withdrawal of 195 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average decline of 123 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

"Mostly its the weather, that's helping prices as we've seen some cold in U.S. maps creeping in, which is eroding some of the bearish sentiments," said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

"The 87 number that was printed by the EIA was a little above our expectations, but the market seems to have taken it just in stride, and it certainly didn't limit the rally that we already had going."

U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 79 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas out of storage last week as mild weather kept heating demand low, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. That compares with a withdrawal of 195 bcf during the same week a year ago and a five-year (2018-2022) average decrease of 123 bcf for this time of year. EIA/GAS

Financial firm LSEG forecast U.S. gas demand in the Lower 48, including exports, at 120.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week, down from last week's 126.6 bcfd, weighed by limited heating demand as businesses and government offices were shut for the Christmas week. However, demand was projected to rise to 130.7 bcfd during next week as the forecast is for January to get colder.

LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 U.S. states has risen to 108.7 bcfd so far in December from a record 108.3 bcfd in November

Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants have risen to an average of 14.6 bcfd so far in December, up from a record 14.3 bcfd in November.

Elsewhere, British and Dutch gas prices eased as mild temperatures for the time of year curbed demand and high gas storage levels weighed on the market. NG/EU

Week ended Dec 22

Actual

Week ended Dec 15 Actual

Year ago Dec 22

Five-year average

Dec 22

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

-87

-87

-195

-123

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

3,490

3,577

3,142

3,174

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

10.0%

8.5%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2017-2021)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.47

2.64

5.77

6.54

2.89

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

11.03

11.65

36.68

40.50

7.49

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

11.87

11.95

32.34

34.11

8.95

LSEG Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

416

424

496

396

411

U.S. GFS CDDs

1

1

2

5

4

U.S. GFS TDDs

417

425

498

401

415

LSEG U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year (2018-2022) Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

109.0

108.7

108.5

98.6

94.2

U.S. Imports from Canada8

8.6

8.5

9.0

10.1

9.1

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

Total U.S. Supply

117.5

117.2

117.5

108.7

103.5

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

3.2

3.4

3.4

2.1

3.2

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.8

5.4

4.4

5.0

5.0

U.S. LNG Exports

14.7

14.7

14.2

12.1

8.6

U.S. Commercial

13.8

12.7

15.4

20.4

14.6

U.S. Residential

22.0

20.2

25.7

35.6

24.7

U.S. Power Plant

35.2

31.9

34.0

34.9

28.6

U.S. Industrial

24.7

24.1

25.3

27.1

25.0

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.3

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.8

2.6

2.9

2.7

2.9

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

104.0

97.0

108.8

126.2

101.2

Total U.S. Demand

126.6

120.5

130.7

145.4

118.0

U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam

Current Day % of Normal Forecast

Prior Day % of Normal Forecast

2023

% of Normal Actual

2022 % of Normal Actual

2021 % of Normal Actual

Apr-Sep

79

80

83

107

81

Jan-Jul

79

79

77

102

79

Oct-Sep

81

81

76

103

81

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Dec 29

Week ended Dec 22

Week ended Dec 15

Week ended Dec 8

Week ended Dec 1

Wind

19

12

11

12

10

Solar

3

2

3

3

3

Hydro

10

6

6

5

6

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

47

40

41

40

42

Coal

18

17

17

17

17

Nuclear

22

20

20

21

20

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

2.63

2.50

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.80

1.62

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

3.58

3.66

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.59

1.54

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

2.10

2.07

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.88

1.85

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

2.98

2.77

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

2.16

1.50

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.64

1.57

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.00

28.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

27.25

27.75

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

25.75

21.00

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

35.00

36.00

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

39.50

29.50

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

40.50

27.50

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

((sherinelizabeth.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

