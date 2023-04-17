US Markets

US natgas jumps 8% to 3-week high on cooler forecasts, record LNG feedgas

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES MOSTOLLER

April 17, 2023 — 03:02 pm EDT

April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped about 8% to a three-week high on Monday on forecasts for cooler weather and more heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Prices also rose as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants remained on track to hit a record high for a second month in a row in April after Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas exited an eight-month outage in February.

Front-month gas futures NGc1 for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 16.1 cents, or 7.6%, to settle at $2.275 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their highest close since March 21.

That puts the contract close to topping its 50-day moving average, a key point of technical resistance, for the first time since mid-December.

On Friday, gas futures fell to a two-week low of $1.946 per mmBtu in intraday trade, while spot gas for Monday at the Henry Hub benchmark NG-W-HH-SNL in Louisiana collapsed to a 30-month low of $1.87.

"As front-month gas prices crumble towards the $2.00/MMBtu threshold, shorts appear to be taking profits and decreasing exposure - potentially narrowing the scope of downward pressure on NYMEX gas futures later this year," analysts at energy consulting firm EBW Analytics said in a note.

Last week, gas speculators cut their net short futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges for the sixth time in seven weeks to their lowest since late March, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Freeport LNG's export plant, which shut in June 2022 after a fire, was on track to pull in about 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Monday, the same as its two-week average, according to data provider Refinitiv.

That was above the 2.1 bcfd of gas Freeport LNG can turn into LNG for export. LNG plants can pull in more gas than they can turn into LNG because they use some of the fuel to power equipment used to produce LNG.

Average gas flows to all seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 14.0 bcfd so far in April, up from a record 13.2 bcfd in March.

The seven big U.S. LNG export plants can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 100.1 bcfd so far in April, up from 99.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 100.4 bcfd in January.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal from April 17-25 before turning near normal from April 26-May 2.

With the weather expected to remain cooler for longer, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 94.1 bcfd this week to 94.8 bcfd next week.

Mostly mild weather during the winter of 2022-2023 allowed utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual.

Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended April 7 and were expected to end about 23% above normal during the warmer-than-normal week ended April 14, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. EIA/GASNGAS/POLL

Week ended Apr 14 (Forecast)

Week ended Apr 7 (Actual)

Year ago Apr 14

Five-year average Apr 14

U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf):

65

25

47

41

U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf):

1,920

1,855

1,395

1,560

U.S. total storage versus 5-year average

23.1%

18.9%

Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu)

Current Day

Prior Day

This Month Last Year

Prior Year Average 2022

Five Year Average (2018-2022)

Henry Hub NGc1

2.16

2.11

6.70

6.54

3.60

Title Transfer Facility (TTF) TRNLTTFMc1

13.51

13.23

31.83

40.50

14.39

Japan Korea Marker (JKM) JKMc1

12.68

12.60

29.22

34.11

14.31

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days

Two-Week Total Forecast

Current Day

Prior Day

Prior Year

10-Year Norm

30-Year Norm

U.S. GFS HDDs

140

117

154

134

132

U.S. GFS CDDs

41

41

44

42

37

U.S. GFS TDDs

158

158

198

176

180

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week

Current Week

Next Week

This Week Last Year

Five-Year Average For Month

U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production

100.3

100.1

100.3

95.5

89.7

U.S. Imports from Canada

6.6

6.8

7.1

9.1

8.6

U.S. LNG Imports

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total U.S. Supply

106.9

107.0

107.4

104.6

98.4

U.S. Demand (bcfd)

U.S. Exports to Canada

2.2

2.0

2.1

2.7

2.6

U.S. Exports to Mexico

4.7

5.0

4.9

5.9

5.1

U.S. LNG Exports

13.9

14.4

13.7

12.2

7.1

U.S. Commercial

7.8

6.9

7.0

9.2

8.7

U.S. Residential

10.2

8.8

8.7

12.9

12.5

U.S. Power Plant

29.3

28.7

29.8

25.4

24.9

U.S. Industrial

21.5

21.3

21.5

22.6

22.5

U.S. Plant Fuel

5.0

4.9

5.0

4.9

4.9

U.S. Pipe Distribution

2.0

1.9

2.0

1.9

2.4

U.S. Vehicle Fuel

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total U.S. Consumption

75.8

72.8

74.1

77.0

76.0

Total U.S. Demand

96.6

94.1

94.8

97.8

90.8

U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA

Week ended Apr 21

Week ended Apr 14

Week ended Apr 7

Week ended Mar 31

Week ended Mar 24

Wind

16

15

16

14

14

Solar

5

5

4

4

3

Hydro

7

7

7

7

7

Other

2

2

2

2

2

Petroleum

Natural Gas

38

38

38

39

37

Coal

14

14

15

16

17

Nuclear

19

19

19

19

18

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL

1.87

2.04

Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL

1.35

1.35

PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL

5.04

5.07

Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) NG-PCN-APP-SNL

1.31

1.31

Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL

1.64

1.56

Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL

1.50

1.35

SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL

7.50

8.22

Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL

1.16

1.35

AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL

1.49

1.58

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour)

Hub

Current Day

Prior Day

New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL

28.50

36.50

PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL

30.75

35.25

Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL

17.75

22.25

Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL

115.00

113.86

Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL

30.25

42.75

SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL

32.00

40.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

